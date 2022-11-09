ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Democrats, Republicans vie for Congress as key races still undecided

By Alexandra Limon
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31aU4O_0j54JpdB00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – With pivotal races still undecided the day after Election Day as officials predicted, it remains unknown which party will control Congress.

While Republicans could win a slim majority in the House of Representatives, there’s a good chance Democrats could maintain control of the Senate.

President Joe Biden and Democrats are hopeful they will retain control of at least one chamber of Congress.

“Democrats had a strong night and we lost fewer seats in the House of Representatives than any Democratic president’s first midterm election in the last 40 years,” Biden said.

Because John Fetterman flipped the Pennsylvania Senate seat, Democrats have a chance of maintaining their Senate majority.

“I never expected we were going to turn these red counties blue, but we did what we needed to do,” Fetterman (D-PA) said.

Depending on the results in Arizona and Nevada, Senate control could again come down to a runoff election in Georgia.

“We know that when they’re finished counting the votes from today’s election that we’re going to have received more votes than my opponent,” Democratic Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock said.

But because neither candidate got 50% of the votes, they will face off again on Dec. 6.

Warnock’s opponent Hershel Walker said, “I’m like Ricky Bobby. I don’t come to lose.”

Meanwhile, Republicans are celebrating the wins they did get.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said “it is clear that we are gonna take the House back.”

But the red wave that republicans predicted did not materialize as winning control of the Senate remains an uphill battle.

Additionally, if Republicans win control of the House, it will only be by a handful of seats.

“The problem I think is we didn’t embrace some of the cultural warrior winning style that we saw in Ron DeSantis,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said.

Officials in Nevada said it’s possible we won’t know the results of that senate race for days. Meanwhile, Arizona is expected to give an update late Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Senate Democrats spending $7M on Georgia runoff

Senate Democrats’ campaign arm is investing $7 million for field organizing efforts ahead of next month’s Georgia runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker.  The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) announced in a release on Thursday that the spending will fund direct voter contact programs to expand on Warnock’s previous organizing […]
GEORGIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Democrat Gabe Vasquez defeats Republican incumbent in New Mexico

Democrat Gabe Vasquez is projected to defeat Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, denying her a second term and adding to GOP woes this midterm cycle. During the redistricting process, Democrats in New Mexico drew new lines for the southern border district that made the once reliably Republican seat more competitive. […]
TEXAS STATE
Axios

House leans Republican with key Senate races uncalled

Control of Congress remains uncertain as of early Wednesday morning — with dozens of House contests still uncalled and five outstanding Senate races. The big picture: The House is leaning toward GOP-control and five pivotal races will determine which party takes control of the Senate. The results in key...
GEORGIA STATE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results

(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
GEORGIA STATE
WATE

GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs

Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
GEORGIA STATE
270towin.com

Election Update: Uncalled Senate Races

As of 6:00 AM Eastern Wednesday morning, Senate races in Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada remain uncalled. All other races have been called for the incumbent party. This includes Wisconsin, where our results provider, Decision Desk, has called it for Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. That race has not yet been called by the Associated Press.
ARIZONA STATE
Denver7 News KMGH

Republicans, Democrats in Colorado House, Senate elect new leadership following 2022 midterm election

DENVER — On Thursday, the newly elected members of the Colorado House of Representatives and Senate picked the lawmakers they want to serve in key leadership roles. In the Colorado Senate, the Democratic leadership will largely remain the same. Sen. Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, will serve once again as the Senate president, and Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Adams, will remain the Senate majority leader.
COLORADO STATE
KLST/KSAN

Paul Ryan: Republicans are suffering from ‘Trump hangover’

Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who had an uneasy relationship with former President Trump during his time in House GOP leadership, on Wednesday said Trump is causing political problems for Republicans and dragging down the party’s candidates.   Ryan warned that his party has to do “a lot of soul searching” to figure out why […]
The Independent

Schumer hails Democratic retention of Senate as he condemns GOP’s violent rhetoric

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Democrats’ retention of the Senate majority a vindication, and said that the American people rejected the violent rhetoric from the Republican Party. Mr Schumer made the remarks shortly after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto clinched her re-election in Nevada late Saturday evening after mail-in ballots moved the race in her favour. “Democrats will once again have a majority in the Senate and I will once again be majority leader,” he said. “This election is a victory, a victory and a vindication for Democrats, our agenda and for the American people.” Democrats now have 50 Senate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy