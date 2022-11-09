ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

The Maine Writer

Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13

It's time for the weekend roundup of things to do in Maine. While we do have a pretty dreary-looking day forecast for Saturday with rain coming, there are plenty of indoor activities going on that you might want to check out. There are, again this weekend, plenty of craft fairs to choose from if you want to get some of your holiday shopping started or finished. Everyone, have a wonderful weekend!
MAINE STATE
whdh.com

Police: Maine man charged after going 137 mph on I-95 in NH

GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Maine man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught going 137 mph on Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire early Saturday morning. A trooper patrolling the area spotted a 2021 Nissan Armada speeding along the highway. After initiating a traffic stop,...
GREENLAND, NH
penbaypilot.com

Chief Justice says Maine's justice system is "failing"

Maine’s top judge on Wednesday said the state’s justice system is failing people in the criminal and civil courts and implored lawyers to assist in the defense of the state’s poor. Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill and the director of indigent public defense, Justin Andrus, laid out an...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Box of Maine helping veterans heat their homes this winter

With the price of heating oil in the face of winter weather slowly moving into Maine, Box of Maine has partnered with Maine Veterans Project to heat the homes of Maine veterans. Doc Goodwin, the president of the Maine Veterans project, and Daniel Finnemore, the president of Box of Maine,...
BREWER, ME
observer-me.com

Triumph of the rural Maine Democrat

After Janet Mills handily dispatched Shawn Moody in the 2018 gubernatorial contest, an explanation for her win became popular in Republican circles: liberal voters in southern Maine handed Mills the election. The logic went a little something like this: Mills won the election by about 48,000 votes statewide, with a...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Three candidates for the Maine State House win seats, making history

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Savoring her election night victory, Jill Duson, 68, is visiting K & A Street Meat, a food stand in Deering Center. Duson was cheering on local entrepreneurs. A local woman approached Duson. ”You are a bright light in this community,” said the woman. Duson responded, “Thank...
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Watch Out For This Scam Involving Maine Banks And Credit Unions

Earlier today, we got word from several listeners that they nearly fell victim to a phishing scam that involved local credit unions and a local grocery store. In one particular case, the target of the scam received a text message that supposedly came from their credit union. The message appeared to be a warning about a fraudulent use of the target's debit card at a well known local grocery store. Inside the text message was a link that the recipient was supposed to click on if it was fraud".
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

2 Arrested in Florida for the Random Beating Death of a Maine Man

Two men face charges in Florida for allegedly beating a Maine man to death while he was out for a bicycle ride. Jeffrey Chapman was just 49 years old when he died in a random attack in Clearwater Beach, Florida. WFTS-TV reports Chapman owned an investment company and divided his time between Maine and Florida. According to his obituary in the BDN, he loved taking pictures, especially of sunsets.
CLEARWATER, FL
102.9 WBLM

Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case

It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
GOULDSBORO, ME
103.7 WCYY

Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him

Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

Maine Man Charged with Gun Trafficking Conspiracy & Obstructing Justice

An 18-year-old Main man has been arrested and is facing charges including gun trafficking conspiracy for allegedly purchasing guns in Maine to sell to the Dominican Republic. Trenton Judkins from Garland was placed into custody in New York on Friday. He appeared in a Bangor court Monday. The charges against him are gun trafficking conspiracy, gun trafficking and conspiracy to obstruct justice. The investigation has been ongoing since last year, according to the Bangor Daily News.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Veterans' emergency financial assistance being offered

The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services (MBVS) and Fedcap’s Veterans Forward program have partnered to offer the Bureau’s Veterans’ Emergency Financial Assistance Program (VEFAP), for veterans who suffer an emergency and do not have sufficient savings or access to other financial assistance to resolve it. Examples of grant assistance (up to a $2,000) for veterans who are Maine residents include - to prevent or resolve the veteran from being homeless; vehicle repair to maintain employment; illness of the veteran or family member that results in hardship; and any other condition that puts the veteran at risk of not having basic necessities of food, shelter, or safety.
MAINE STATE

