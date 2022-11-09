Read full article on original website
FBI Has Seized an Apparent Apache Scalp From a Maine Auction House
Auctions are always great, and you can certainly find some interesting things if you choose to attend one. There are so many types of auctions: blind auctions, absolute auctions, minimum bid auctions, and honestly so many more. I have only ever attended small auctions; I'm talking about a win-a-gift-basket kind...
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13
It's time for the weekend roundup of things to do in Maine. While we do have a pretty dreary-looking day forecast for Saturday with rain coming, there are plenty of indoor activities going on that you might want to check out. There are, again this weekend, plenty of craft fairs to choose from if you want to get some of your holiday shopping started or finished. Everyone, have a wonderful weekend!
whdh.com
Police: Maine man charged after going 137 mph on I-95 in NH
GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Maine man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught going 137 mph on Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire early Saturday morning. A trooper patrolling the area spotted a 2021 Nissan Armada speeding along the highway. After initiating a traffic stop,...
penbaypilot.com
Chief Justice says Maine’s justice system is “failing”
Maine’s top judge on Wednesday said the state’s justice system is failing people in the criminal and civil courts and implored lawyers to assist in the defense of the state’s poor. Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill and the director of indigent public defense, Justin Andrus, laid out an...
mainebiz.biz
Box of Maine helping veterans heat their homes this winter
With the price of heating oil in the face of winter weather slowly moving into Maine, Box of Maine has partnered with Maine Veterans Project to heat the homes of Maine veterans. Doc Goodwin, the president of the Maine Veterans project, and Daniel Finnemore, the president of Box of Maine,...
5 cozy Airbnb stays in Maine that are perfect for a winter getaway
PORTLAND, Maine — For Mainers, living in "Vacationland" year-round comes with its perks. One advantage is having hundreds of opportunities for booking a "staycation" over the winter holidays. The state of Maine has an immense amount to do, from hiking mountains to hitching rides on ferries and lounging on...
WMUR.com
Farmington child hospitalized for RSV in Maine after family cannot find NH beds
PORTLAND, Maine — A Farmington mother could not find an available hospital bed in New Hampshire for her daughter battling RSV. Shannon Goodwin said her 3-month-old daughter Rou was placed on a ventilator and has been in the ICU for almost two weeks. When her daughter needed to be...
observer-me.com
Triumph of the rural Maine Democrat
After Janet Mills handily dispatched Shawn Moody in the 2018 gubernatorial contest, an explanation for her win became popular in Republican circles: liberal voters in southern Maine handed Mills the election. The logic went a little something like this: Mills won the election by about 48,000 votes statewide, with a...
wabi.tv
Three candidates for the Maine State House win seats, making history
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Savoring her election night victory, Jill Duson, 68, is visiting K & A Street Meat, a food stand in Deering Center. Duson was cheering on local entrepreneurs. A local woman approached Duson. ”You are a bright light in this community,” said the woman. Duson responded, “Thank...
Watch Out For This Scam Involving Maine Banks And Credit Unions
Earlier today, we got word from several listeners that they nearly fell victim to a phishing scam that involved local credit unions and a local grocery store. In one particular case, the target of the scam received a text message that supposedly came from their credit union. The message appeared to be a warning about a fraudulent use of the target's debit card at a well known local grocery store. Inside the text message was a link that the recipient was supposed to click on if it was fraud".
WMTW
Rebates offer Maine homeowners financial incentives to become more energy efficient
FALMOUTH, Maine — With home heating oil and energy costs still very high heading into winter, Maine homeowners have an opportunity to make their homes more energy efficient – with discounts – and help mitigate climate change. To spend less on heating oil used by 60% of...
WGME
Deer collisions on the rise in Maine, drivers urged to be on lookout
Deer collisions are up so far this year. AAA says dawn and dusk are the most common times for these types of crashes. The MaineDOT says there were over 6,000 deer vs. car crashes in 2021. More than 1,300 happened in November alone. According to AAA, the November spike is...
wabi.tv
Secretary of State announces ranked-choice tabulation for Congressional District 2
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two-term incumbent Jared Golden will have to wait until Tuesday to see if he defeated Republican Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s Second Congressional District. The Secretary of State’s Office says the race will head to a ranked choice runoff. Golden had to contend with both...
2 Arrested in Florida for the Random Beating Death of a Maine Man
Two men face charges in Florida for allegedly beating a Maine man to death while he was out for a bicycle ride. Jeffrey Chapman was just 49 years old when he died in a random attack in Clearwater Beach, Florida. WFTS-TV reports Chapman owned an investment company and divided his time between Maine and Florida. According to his obituary in the BDN, he loved taking pictures, especially of sunsets.
Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case
It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
WGME
'Grave concerns for people of Maine': Paul LePage concedes governor's race to Janet Mills
Former Maine Governor Paul LePage has formally conceded to Gov. Janet Mills. “I accept the results of yesterday’s election. I continue to have grave concerns for the people of Maine over the need for home heating oil relief and efforts to handle inflation. I urge the Governor to take action.”
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
Maine Man Charged with Gun Trafficking Conspiracy & Obstructing Justice
An 18-year-old Main man has been arrested and is facing charges including gun trafficking conspiracy for allegedly purchasing guns in Maine to sell to the Dominican Republic. Trenton Judkins from Garland was placed into custody in New York on Friday. He appeared in a Bangor court Monday. The charges against him are gun trafficking conspiracy, gun trafficking and conspiracy to obstruct justice. The investigation has been ongoing since last year, according to the Bangor Daily News.
mainepublic.org
Democrats retained control of both chambers of the Maine State House. But how? And what’s next?
Here in Maine, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills won the race for governor on Tuesday night. Democrats appear to be close to taking both congressional seats. And they retained their control of both the Maine House and Senate. It all comes after a brutal campaign that saw national parties and outside groups spend record amounts of money on local races.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Veterans’ emergency financial assistance being offered
The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services (MBVS) and Fedcap’s Veterans Forward program have partnered to offer the Bureau’s Veterans’ Emergency Financial Assistance Program (VEFAP), for veterans who suffer an emergency and do not have sufficient savings or access to other financial assistance to resolve it. Examples of grant assistance (up to a $2,000) for veterans who are Maine residents include - to prevent or resolve the veteran from being homeless; vehicle repair to maintain employment; illness of the veteran or family member that results in hardship; and any other condition that puts the veteran at risk of not having basic necessities of food, shelter, or safety.
