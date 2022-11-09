Read full article on original website
Crews knock down fire in unoccupied Spanish Springs home
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews knocked down a house fire in Spanish Springs on Friday. Authorities say the fire appeared to start from stove in an unoccupied home at the 7400 block of Robert Banks Blvd on Nov. 11.
Car crashes into RTC bus off South McCarran causing lane closures
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) is asking the public to avoid the area of South McCarran between Equity Avenue and Capital Blvd. due to a crash involving a car and an RTC bus. According to RPD, at approximately 6:17 p.m., a...
Chain controls in effect on Mount Rose Highway
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A chance of snow showers on Saturday brought chain requirements to Mount Rose Highway. NWS Reno reports that light snow fell in the northern Sierra and northeast California Saturday morning. Chains are required in the following places on Mount Rose Highway...
Shelter in place lifted, one arrested after search warrant in Carson City Thursday night
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — One person is in custody after a search warrant in Carson City on Thursday night. According to CCSO Sheriff Ken Furlong, crews are remaining on scene to continue to search the property but there no threat to the neighborhood. Original story:. The Carson City...
Annual Veterans Day parade returns to downtown Reno Friday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The annual Veterans Day parade will take over the streets of downtown Reno on Friday. The parade will start on the Virginia Street Bridge at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 and will end at the intersection of 5th and Virginia streets.
Saint Mary's hospital in Reno closing maternity ward immediately
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center's Maternal Child Health Services (MCH) has closed, the hospital announced Friday evening. According to the hospital, they have made the difficult decision to close the program after careful evaluation. Declining birth rates, staffing realignments, and limitations...
