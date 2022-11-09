ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

FOX Reno

Crews knock down fire in unoccupied Spanish Springs home

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews knocked down a house fire in Spanish Springs on Friday. Authorities say the fire appeared to start from stove in an unoccupied home at the 7400 block of Robert Banks Blvd on Nov. 11.
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
FOX Reno

Chain controls in effect on Mount Rose Highway

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A chance of snow showers on Saturday brought chain requirements to Mount Rose Highway. NWS Reno reports that light snow fell in the northern Sierra and northeast California Saturday morning. Chains are required in the following places on Mount Rose Highway...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Annual Veterans Day parade returns to downtown Reno Friday

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The annual Veterans Day parade will take over the streets of downtown Reno on Friday. The parade will start on the Virginia Street Bridge at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 and will end at the intersection of 5th and Virginia streets.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Saint Mary's hospital in Reno closing maternity ward immediately

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center's Maternal Child Health Services (MCH) has closed, the hospital announced Friday evening. According to the hospital, they have made the difficult decision to close the program after careful evaluation. Declining birth rates, staffing realignments, and limitations...
RENO, NV

