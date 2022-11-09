ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Related
theScore

Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
Yardbarker

La Liga names dominate Argentina’s 2022 World Cup squad

Four La Liga sides will be represented in Argentina’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The majority of the La Albiceleste panel have already arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of a pre-tournament training camp and a friendly game against the UAE national side on November 16.
lastwordonsports.com

Berhalter Breaks Down USMNT 2022 World Cup Roster Selections

NEW YORK – With the USMNT unveiling its official roster selections for the 2022 FIFA World Cup just last night, head coach Gregg Berhalter sat down with the media to discuss his decisions on the 26 names heading to Qatar. Berhalter Breaks Down USMNT Roster Selections. Steffen Misses Out.
AOL Corp

USMNT World Cup preview: 22 questions about the U.S. at Qatar 2022, answered

On Nov. 21, after 3,065 days of heartbreak, hope and angst, the U.S. men’s national team will return to the World Cup on a mission. “We’re not going there just to be participants,” head coach Gregg Berhalter told two dozen players in May. He’d been pacing back and forth at their first full-team meeting since qualifying for Qatar when he paused, and clicked a slideshow to a picture of the World Cup trophy. And he asked the dimly lit room: “Why can’t we compete for this?”
The Independent

Uruguay World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Qatar 2022 provides what is likely a World Cup swansong for Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani and the end of an era for Uruguay.La Celeste have enriched the international stage over the last decade and more, but sustaining their threat will come down to others carrying the load.Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde represents the future, as does Darwin Nunez, with the Liverpool striker rounding into form.Always nightmare to play in the knock-out format, Uruguay will know they pose a genuine threat if they can squeeze through a tough group.Here is everything you need to know:Group fixtures (all times GMT)Thursday 24...
FOX Sports

Hoping to be man of hour, Pulisic has few minutes before Cup

Hoping to be the U.S. man of the hour, Christian Pulisic heads to the World Cup a man of few minutes. He is the first American to play in and win a Champions League final and he was already a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation player of the year before turning 24 in September, but Pulisic will go to Qatar coming off an unsatisfying and unsettled club season. He’s started just five of Chelsea’s 22 games going into this weekend’s pre-tournament finale, playing a full match just once.
Larry Lease

Two Texans Named to U.S. FIFA World Cup Roster

The U.S. Men's National Team has announced their roster for the upcoming 2022 World Cup.Travel Nomades/Unsplash. FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira has been named to the United States World Cup team. Dallas News reports that Paul Arriola was not chosen, despite playing in five of the U.S. World Cup qualification matches. Dallas News reports the decision on the final roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup was made by U.S. manager Greg Berhalter and his team was announced during an event in New York. According to Dallas News Berhalter said:
Citrus County Chronicle

Ukraine FM: Moscow playing 'hunger games' with world

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pressed Southeast Asian countries for political and material support in his county's fight against Russia, while accusing Moscow on Saturday of playing “hunger games” with the world by holding up shipments of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products.
Daily Mail

Poland confirm 26-man World Cup squad featuring Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski and Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash... but there's no room for long-serving midfielder Karol Linetty

Poland manager Czeslaw Michniewicz left out Torino midfielder Karol Linetty from his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar, which he named on Thursday. The 27-year-old midfielder has earned 42 caps for Poland since making his debut in 2014, but Michniewicz found no room for him in the squad due to fierce competition.
Citrus County Chronicle

Saudi Ladies International raises purse to $5M to match men

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Two years after it first invested in women's golf, Golf Saudi is raising the prize money of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International from $1 million to $5 million, making it equal to the men's prize fund and the seventh-highest in all of women's golf.

