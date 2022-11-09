Read full article on original website
Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
USA Coach Names 25 World Cup Newbies In Squad For Qatar Including Nine Players Based In UK
Qatar 2022 will be Berhalter's third World Cup, after he went to the 2002 and 2006 tournaments as a player. But this will be the first World Cup adventure for 25 of the 26 players in his squad.
La Liga names dominate Argentina’s 2022 World Cup squad
Four La Liga sides will be represented in Argentina’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The majority of the La Albiceleste panel have already arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of a pre-tournament training camp and a friendly game against the UAE national side on November 16.
Berhalter Breaks Down USMNT 2022 World Cup Roster Selections
NEW YORK – With the USMNT unveiling its official roster selections for the 2022 FIFA World Cup just last night, head coach Gregg Berhalter sat down with the media to discuss his decisions on the 26 names heading to Qatar. Berhalter Breaks Down USMNT Roster Selections. Steffen Misses Out.
USMNT World Cup preview: 22 questions about the U.S. at Qatar 2022, answered
On Nov. 21, after 3,065 days of heartbreak, hope and angst, the U.S. men’s national team will return to the World Cup on a mission. “We’re not going there just to be participants,” head coach Gregg Berhalter told two dozen players in May. He’d been pacing back and forth at their first full-team meeting since qualifying for Qatar when he paused, and clicked a slideshow to a picture of the World Cup trophy. And he asked the dimly lit room: “Why can’t we compete for this?”
Cristiano Ronaldo Closing In On World Cup Record After Being Named In Portugal Squad
No player has yet scored at more than four World Cups but Ronaldo could become the first.
Ex-U.S. men’s soccer player writes inspiring message to team picked for World Cup
The 26-man team for the World Cup in Qatar was revealed Wednesday, and a former star shared an uplifting, patriotic, congratulatory message for those players.
Uruguay World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Qatar 2022 provides what is likely a World Cup swansong for Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani and the end of an era for Uruguay.La Celeste have enriched the international stage over the last decade and more, but sustaining their threat will come down to others carrying the load.Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde represents the future, as does Darwin Nunez, with the Liverpool striker rounding into form.Always nightmare to play in the knock-out format, Uruguay will know they pose a genuine threat if they can squeeze through a tough group.Here is everything you need to know:Group fixtures (all times GMT)Thursday 24...
Kaka Declares World Cup Trophy the ‘Best’ in Sports
The former Brazil star discussed how meaningful the trophy is to him, 20 years after helping his country win its most recent World Cup.
Hoping to be man of hour, Pulisic has few minutes before Cup
Hoping to be the U.S. man of the hour, Christian Pulisic heads to the World Cup a man of few minutes. He is the first American to play in and win a Champions League final and he was already a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation player of the year before turning 24 in September, but Pulisic will go to Qatar coming off an unsatisfying and unsettled club season. He’s started just five of Chelsea’s 22 games going into this weekend’s pre-tournament finale, playing a full match just once.
Uruguay World Cup Preview: Suarez, Cavani Return for Resurgent Celeste
Uruguay rallied in World Cup qualifying and heads to Qatar still reliant on an old guard—but with some capable young blood set to take the baton.
Two Texans Named to U.S. FIFA World Cup Roster
The U.S. Men's National Team has announced their roster for the upcoming 2022 World Cup.Travel Nomades/Unsplash. FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira has been named to the United States World Cup team. Dallas News reports that Paul Arriola was not chosen, despite playing in five of the U.S. World Cup qualification matches. Dallas News reports the decision on the final roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup was made by U.S. manager Greg Berhalter and his team was announced during an event in New York. According to Dallas News Berhalter said:
Poland confirm 26-man World Cup squad featuring Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski and Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash... but there's no room for long-serving midfielder Karol Linetty
Poland manager Czeslaw Michniewicz left out Torino midfielder Karol Linetty from his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar, which he named on Thursday. The 27-year-old midfielder has earned 42 caps for Poland since making his debut in 2014, but Michniewicz found no room for him in the squad due to fierce competition.
