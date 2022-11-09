ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

netflixjunkie.com

“I actually didn’t know…”- Billie Eilish Once Told How She Could Not Recognize Taylor Swift on One of Her Favorite Songs

Billie Eilish is one of the most influential artists of our generation. In recent times, Billie’s prominence in the music industry has rose sharply. She enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, but she is a fan of Justin Bieber AKA a die-hard Belieber. Time and again, she has expressed her love for Justin’s songs. However, do you know that the Lovely singer is also a massive Taylor Swift fan? As strange as it sounds, one of Billie’s favorite childhood songs was sung by Taylor Swift, but the former didn’t know it until now.
Rolling Stone

Sabrina Carpenter Becomes the ‘Dipshit’ Boy She Likes in Silly ‘Nonsense’ Video

“Ask and you shall receive” isn’t so much of a cliché when you’re a Sabrina Carpenter stan. After fans requested over and over that she make a video for her song “Nonsense,” the Emails I Can’t Send singer delivered. On Thursday night, Carpenter released an “unserious” video that matches the song’s energy, which has been a fan-favorite on her tour. Plus, the visual features cameos from her real-life besties. “The ‘Nonsense’ video really happened because of the fans persistently asking, and that’s the coolest feeling,” Carpenter tells Rolling Stone about the Danica Kleinknecht-directed visual, which follows the singer getting ready...
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Rolling Stone

Nick Carter Breaks Down While Paying Tribute to Brother Aaron Carter During Backstreet Boys Concert

Emotions ran high as Backstreet Boys paid tribute to their bandmate Nick Carter’s younger brother Aaron Carter during their recent concert in London. Before performing “Breathe,” A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough held Carter as photos of his brother, who died Saturday at age 34, flashed across the screen in the O2 Arena. “The next song is about family,” BSB’s Kevin Richardson told the audience. “We all grew up together. We’ve been through highs and lows, ups and downs, you guys have been through it with us. Tonight, we’ve got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost...
Footwear News

Janet Jackson Goes Dark in Jet-Black Jumpsuit and Platform Boots at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2022

Janet Jackson brought power dressing to the stage at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Arriving at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the Grammy Award-winning star wore a power-pose-worthy jumpsuit. Her black silk piece included a high neckline, buttoned bodice and pointed collar, giving it an elevated suiting effect. Long sleeves and padded shoulders, as well as flowing legs and a set of thin gold square hoop earrings, finished her attire for the special occasion. The attire wasn’t just seen on red carpet, however; Jackson also wore the dynamic ensemble while inducting Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis with their Musical Excellence award onstage.
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind Michael Jackson’s 1983 Classic “Beat It”

Pop music was never the same once Thriller was released. Michael Jackson’s sixth album introduced one of the most expensive music videos (with a $1 million budget) at the time for “Thriller,” and one focused more on choreography, and costume design—and the first to run like a short film at 13 minutes around a zombified storyline. Thriller also gave Jackson the most hits off a single album with “Billie Jean,” “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'” “Human Nature,” “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing),” his Paul McCartney duet on “The Girl is Mine,” and the harder rocking “Beat It.”
ETOnline.com

Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Snow on the Beach' Shout-Out

Janet Jackson is feeling the vibes from Taylor Swift’s Midnights album. In a video posted on her TikTok, the iconic musician grooves to Swift’s song, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey. The song, which is track number four on her latest album, has a...
OK! Magazine

Nick Carter Skips First Backstreet Boys Interview Since Brother Aaron's Passing 'For Family Reasons'

Nick Carter has taken time out of promo with The Backstreet Boys to mourn the loss of his younger brother, Aaron Carter. On Friday, November 11, Nick's bandmates made an appearance on British show This Morning to give fans an update about how their absent pal is doing in the wake of his younger sibling's passing. "Of course we are sending all our love to Nick Carter who wasn't able to be there for family reasons as we all know but gave the boys his blessing to go ahead with the interview," host Alison Hammond said before diving into the...
Daily Mail

Taylor Swift releases stripped-down acoustic version of Anti-Hero... after dropping dance-ready remixes of the lead single off new album Midnights

While Taylor Swift had the dance floor in mind when she dropped two more remixes of her new song Anti-Hero, she's now stripping it all down with an acoustic version. The 32-year-old pop superstar took to her Instagram and Twitter pages on Thursday to announce the new single and shared a photo of herself with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, who produced much of her latest album Midnights.
