Nick Carter has taken time out of promo with The Backstreet Boys to mourn the loss of his younger brother, Aaron Carter. On Friday, November 11, Nick's bandmates made an appearance on British show This Morning to give fans an update about how their absent pal is doing in the wake of his younger sibling's passing. "Of course we are sending all our love to Nick Carter who wasn't able to be there for family reasons as we all know but gave the boys his blessing to go ahead with the interview," host Alison Hammond said before diving into the...

1 DAY AGO