"I actually didn't know…"- Billie Eilish Once Told How She Could Not Recognize Taylor Swift on One of Her Favorite Songs
Billie Eilish is one of the most influential artists of our generation. In recent times, Billie’s prominence in the music industry has rose sharply. She enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, but she is a fan of Justin Bieber AKA a die-hard Belieber. Time and again, she has expressed her love for Justin’s songs. However, do you know that the Lovely singer is also a massive Taylor Swift fan? As strange as it sounds, one of Billie’s favorite childhood songs was sung by Taylor Swift, but the former didn’t know it until now.
Sabrina Carpenter Becomes the ‘Dipshit’ Boy She Likes in Silly ‘Nonsense’ Video
“Ask and you shall receive” isn’t so much of a cliché when you’re a Sabrina Carpenter stan. After fans requested over and over that she make a video for her song “Nonsense,” the Emails I Can’t Send singer delivered. On Thursday night, Carpenter released an “unserious” video that matches the song’s energy, which has been a fan-favorite on her tour. Plus, the visual features cameos from her real-life besties. “The ‘Nonsense’ video really happened because of the fans persistently asking, and that’s the coolest feeling,” Carpenter tells Rolling Stone about the Danica Kleinknecht-directed visual, which follows the singer getting ready...
Taylor Swift announces second tour date in Las Vegas
Both of Taylor Swift's performances in Las Vegas will be at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25.
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Nick Carter Breaks Down While Paying Tribute to Brother Aaron Carter During Backstreet Boys Concert
Emotions ran high as Backstreet Boys paid tribute to their bandmate Nick Carter’s younger brother Aaron Carter during their recent concert in London. Before performing “Breathe,” A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough held Carter as photos of his brother, who died Saturday at age 34, flashed across the screen in the O2 Arena. “The next song is about family,” BSB’s Kevin Richardson told the audience. “We all grew up together. We’ve been through highs and lows, ups and downs, you guys have been through it with us. Tonight, we’ve got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughters Serve As ‘Groomswomen’ At Ex-Husband’s Wedding
Recently, Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, got married to Stephanie Hobgood, a hairstylist at Beauty Beach Lounge in California. However, despite their parents’ divorce, Lisa Presley’s twin daughters, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love, graced their father’s wedding. Lockwood and Hobgood, who got engaged...
Eminem gives epic Rock Hall performance with Steven Tyler, Ed Sheeran
LOS ANGELES – For the second year in a row, a rapper delivered the most jaw-dropping performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. In 2021, it was LL Cool J sweating across the stage. In 2022, it was Eminem, whose star power combined with amazing special guests brought the house down at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.
Janet Jackson Goes Dark in Jet-Black Jumpsuit and Platform Boots at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2022
Janet Jackson brought power dressing to the stage at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Arriving at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the Grammy Award-winning star wore a power-pose-worthy jumpsuit. Her black silk piece included a high neckline, buttoned bodice and pointed collar, giving it an elevated suiting effect. Long sleeves and padded shoulders, as well as flowing legs and a set of thin gold square hoop earrings, finished her attire for the special occasion. The attire wasn’t just seen on red carpet, however; Jackson also wore the dynamic ensemble while inducting Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis with their Musical Excellence award onstage.
The Meaning Behind Michael Jackson’s 1983 Classic “Beat It”
Pop music was never the same once Thriller was released. Michael Jackson’s sixth album introduced one of the most expensive music videos (with a $1 million budget) at the time for “Thriller,” and one focused more on choreography, and costume design—and the first to run like a short film at 13 minutes around a zombified storyline. Thriller also gave Jackson the most hits off a single album with “Billie Jean,” “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'” “Human Nature,” “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing),” his Paul McCartney duet on “The Girl is Mine,” and the harder rocking “Beat It.”
Aaron Carter Reportedly Made Amends With Many People Before Death, Including Older Brother Nick Carter
Aaron Carter and his older brother, Nick Carter, used to have a misunderstanding, but they were reportedly in a good place before the former teen pop singer died Saturday, November 5. He was 34.
Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Snow on the Beach' Shout-Out
Janet Jackson is feeling the vibes from Taylor Swift’s Midnights album. In a video posted on her TikTok, the iconic musician grooves to Swift’s song, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey. The song, which is track number four on her latest album, has a...
Dolly Parton Joked to Johnny Carson That Carl Dean Talked About Him Like Part of Their Family
When Dolly Parton visited 'The Tonight Show' for the first time in 1977, she told Johnny Carson that her husband, Carl Dean, talked about him as if he were a friend or family member.
Aaron Carter’s Siblings: Everything To Know About His 7 Brothers & Sisters After His Death
Aaron Carter died in his Lancaster, CA home on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the age of 34. Aaron’s older sister Leslie died of an overdose in her New York home in 2012 at the age of 25. Aaron and Leslie are survived by their mom Jane Elizabeth Carter,...
Dolly Parton Proves The Sky is the Limit as She Performs New Rock Song at Induction Ceremony
Is there anything Dolly Parton can’t do? Once again, the queen of country music proved her career has no bounds as she performed her new rock song during her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She closed the induction ceremony with a new song titled “Rockin'”...
Joe Jonas and Khalid Honor War Veterans With Touching ‘Not Alone’ Video
On Veterans Day, Joe Jonas and Khalid are honoring those who’ve served in the U.S. military. On Friday, the musicians released the touching music video for their collab, “Not Alone” from the Devotion‘s soundtrack, featuring real-life war veterans. The Quran Squire-directed visual splices clips from the...
Nick Carter Skips First Backstreet Boys Interview Since Brother Aaron's Passing 'For Family Reasons'
Nick Carter has taken time out of promo with The Backstreet Boys to mourn the loss of his younger brother, Aaron Carter. On Friday, November 11, Nick's bandmates made an appearance on British show This Morning to give fans an update about how their absent pal is doing in the wake of his younger sibling's passing. "Of course we are sending all our love to Nick Carter who wasn't able to be there for family reasons as we all know but gave the boys his blessing to go ahead with the interview," host Alison Hammond said before diving into the...
Taylor Swift releases stripped-down acoustic version of Anti-Hero... after dropping dance-ready remixes of the lead single off new album Midnights
While Taylor Swift had the dance floor in mind when she dropped two more remixes of her new song Anti-Hero, she's now stripping it all down with an acoustic version. The 32-year-old pop superstar took to her Instagram and Twitter pages on Thursday to announce the new single and shared a photo of herself with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, who produced much of her latest album Midnights.
Want to see Taylor Swift or Elton John in Colorado? It'll cost you
Concertgoers hoping to catch some of the biggest musicians coming to Colorado might have to shell out hundreds of dollars for the occasion. An analysis of ticket prices for upcoming Colorado shows found that Elton John and Taylor Swift fans will be paying the steepest, three-digit prices, while Snoop Dogg and Nathaniel Rateliff fans can still nab a seat for under $100.
Dolly Parton Dressed Like Judas Priest at Closing All-Star Song at Rock Hall Ceremony
A few months ago, all Rob Halford said he wanted at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was a selfie with Dolly Parton, but he ended up with so much more. The Metal God was invited to sing with Parton during her performance of the hit "Jolene," where she actually dressed like a member of Judas Priest.
Taylor Swift 'Anti-Hero' Has Three New Versions - Acoustic & Dance Remixes [Listen]
Taylor Swift had the dance floor in mind when she released two additional remixes of her new single "Anti-Hero", but she knows too that not everyone's keen on remixes as much as they want something they could sing along with - so she has now released an acoustic version. The...
