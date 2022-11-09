Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Tourism Best Management Practices, or TBMP, will be managed by Travel Juneau, the destination marketing organization for Juneau. TBMP, which is funded entirely from Marine Passenger Fees paid by cruise ship passengers, is a voluntary program established in 1997 to help address and mitigate the impact of tourism on the community, as well as enhance visitors’ experiences in the Capital City.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO