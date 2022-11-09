Read full article on original website
Turkey Trot gives away prizes and accepts food donations
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Saturday was the Mendenhall Mall's annual family turkey trot. Geneva Earls, Social Media/Content Creator at the Mendenhall Mall, talked about Saturday's Turkey Trot. "The turkey trot's where we have people come in and they're going to donate food before they walk their 10 laps around the...
T&H provides 700 turkeys for tribal members in annual drive-thru
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Tlingit and Haida held their annual Thanksgiving dinner drive-thru for Tribal enrolled members. Juneau's Tlingit and Haida community council President, Rhonda Butler, talked about Saturday's turkey drive. "We are doing our annual Thanksgiving turkey drive and we call it a drive because we're doing the distribution...
Juneau Gun Club to give away turkeys next weekend
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Gun Club is bringing back their annual Thanksgiving turkey shoot. Mark Kappler, treasurer for Juneau Gun Club, gave the details. "Annual Thanksgiving turkey shoot this year is Saturday, November 19th. It's from 10 am to 3 pm and it's at the Juneau Gun Club and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game Hunter Education facility. That's at 5670 Montana Creek Road."
Southeast Alaska Native Veterans hosted Veteran's Day ceremony
Southeast Alaska Native Veterans, Army Major General Richard Mustion,and Army Lieutenant Colonel Christine Youngquist in group photo (Photo credits Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Friday afternoon, Southeast Alaska Native Veterans Association held a ceremony and luncheon in honor of Veterans Day. Friday afternoon was the Veterans Day Ceremony &...
Juneau’s volunteer workforce not immune to lingering pandemic effects
Some Juneau nonprofits have struggled to find volunteers over the last year. It’s a serious problem for organizations that rely on unpaid staff. Laurie Wolf, the president and CEO of Alaska’s Foraker Group says that’s something she’s seen statewide — and it’s linked to a national phenomenon of people leaving or changing jobs.
Nov. 10, 2022: Alaskan Black Business Owners
As we move forward into the holidays, this week’s episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association is highlighting two Alaskan business owners and going into detail about what it takes to get started. This week’s guests will walk us through how to go from surviving...
Recent house fires in Juneau a reminder of heater safety as winter sets in
Over the last three weeks, three Juneau homes have burned. Dan Jager is Juneau’s fire marshal. He says the fires aren’t connected and there isn’t any evidence of crime. But there is a common thread – using heaters for the first time with the onset of cold weather.
NAMI Juneau to host a comedy show for mental health
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This Saturday evening, NAMI Juneau will host a comedy show. Aaron Surma, Executive Director of NAMI, and Tom Cosgrove, Director of Comedy for a Cause joined Dano on Capital Chat to talk about an upcoming event. Surma said what National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) does.
Snow falls in Juneau, City Public Works Director speaks on snow clearing operations
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - With Juneau getting its first brush with snow, News of the North spoke with Public Works Director Katie Koester about the cities preparedness for the upcoming winter. On Wednesday Juneau got a winter weather advisory that spanned that night and goes on to Thursday afternoon. Koester...
TBMP to be managed by Travel Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Tourism Best Management Practices, or TBMP, will be managed by Travel Juneau, the destination marketing organization for Juneau. TBMP, which is funded entirely from Marine Passenger Fees paid by cruise ship passengers, is a voluntary program established in 1997 to help address and mitigate the impact of tourism on the community, as well as enhance visitors’ experiences in the Capital City.
CBJ Assembly to review Avalanche, Landslide Hazard Maps
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau assembly committee of the whole received a detailed report on the response to September slide at Gastineau ave, and were also presented with an preliminary outline to changes to CBJ hazard maps and accompanying code. The report (pg. 44) said the slide was a...
CBJ provides update on North Douglas crossing study progress
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Assembly Public Works Committee received an update on the PEL study around a second crossing to Douglas Island. Currently, the city is working with the Alaska Department of Transportation on a Planning and Environmental Linkage study, as explained by Juneau Public Works Director Katie Koester.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A weather advisory begins tonight for the Juneau area. Nathan Compton, a meteorologist with National Weather Service Juneau, gave the details on the winter storm. "Winter Weather Advisory for the Juneau area is starting at 9 pm today and it's going to be going through tomorrow...
Cable ship finishes undersea fiber optic link to Southeast’s Prince of Wales Island
Prince of Wales Island now has its first direct fiber optic connection with the North American mainland. Alaska Power and Telephone announced this month it had completed the undersea cable known as SEALink about two years ahead of schedule. It runs from the Prince of Wales Island community of Coffman Cove to Juneau, with a short land-based stretch near Petersburg.
Pilot dead in Matanuska River plane crash
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Authorities declared the sole occupant of a plane deceased Thursday after their plane hit a cable before crashing in a river. On Thursday afternoon at 12:48 pm, Alaska Wildlife Troopers received a report of an airplane crash located in the Matanuska River near Mile 77 of the Glenn Highway.
