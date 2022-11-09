The Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl defense has not gone according to plan this year. The Rams currently sit with a record of 3-5 in third place of the NFC West and need as many wins as they can get from here on out in the 2022 NFL season. Sunday’s Week 1o divisional showdown against the 3-6 Arizona Cardinals will go a long way in aiding in their playoff pursuit. But, unfortunately, it seems that head coach Sean McVay and the Rams will be without their veteran signal-caller. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, quarterback Matthew Stafford, still in concussion protocol, is likely to sit out in Week 10. Backup quarterback John Wolford is expected to start in Stafford’s place.

2 HOURS AGO