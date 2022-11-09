ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Sports

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb react to OBJ-Cowboys rumors

Could momentum be building for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb endorsed the potential signing of Beckham amid rumors that the team has interest in the free-agent wideout. "Any time you have a chance to add a talent like...
NJ.com

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott hops on Odell Beckham Jr. train

Another day, another Cowboy trying to lure Odell Beckham Jr. to Dallas. The Dallas Cowboys have not been quiet about their interest in the wide receiver, and now quarterback Dak Prescott has joined the conversation. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Todd Archer tweeted Thursday:. Dak...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Qadree Ollison: Will suit up at Green Bay

Dallas elevated Ollison from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Packers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. With regular starting running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) questionable for Week 10, the Cowboys saw fit to activate Ollison from their practice squad for a second consecutive game. If Elliott plays as expected though, Ollison probably won't see many touches Sunday, if any.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Could share work with Elliott

Pollard could move back into a timeshare in the backfield for Sunday's game against the Packers with Ezekiel Elliott (knee) listed as questionable but seemingly on track to be available in some capacity, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. More clarification on Elliott's role might not be known...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Upgrades to full practice

Dorsett (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Dorsett's full workout Thursday puts him in line to suit up Sunday against the Giants, but the receiver could be in line for a more muted role after compiling 10 targets between the past two contests while playing more than three-quarters of the Texans' snaps on offense in both of those games. Houston's top two wideouts -- Nico Collins (chest) and Brandin Cooks (wrist) -- both sat out the team's Week 9 loss to the Eagles, but the two were able to practice Thursday in a limited capacity and are seemingly trending toward returns to the lineup this weekend.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: No injury designation for Week 10

Wilson (tooth) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Wilson was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a tooth issue, but he was a full participant Friday and will be available for Sunday's game in Green Bay. He's tallied 58 tackles (43 solo), three sacks, an interception, two pass defenses and a forced fumble over the first eight games of the year.
CBS Sports

Lions' Kerby Joseph: Gets in full practice Friday

Joseph (concussion) was a full participant at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Though he is not totally in the clear yet, that he practiced in full Friday is a good sign that Joseph should get clearance from team physicians to play in Week 10. If the rookie third-rounder can't play though, C.J. Moore could be in line to start alongside DeShon Elliott on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Jerry Jones Asked If He Thinks Ezekiel Elliott Will Play

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes Ezekiel Elliott will take the field against the Packers this weekend. Elliott missed Week 8 with a Grade 2 MCL sprain, but had the bye week to recover this past weekend. "Everything I’ve seen, I watched him yesterday, I think he’s on go,” Jones...
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ji-Man Choi: Requires elbow surgery

Pirates GM Ben Cherington said Friday that Choi will undergo minor surgery on his right elbow, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. The 31-year-old was acquired by Pittsburgh from Tampa Bay on Thursday, and his new team likely already knew about the procedure when it traded for him. Choi played through the elbow issue last season and finished the campaign with a .233/.341/.388 slash line, 11 home runs and 52 RBI in 113 games, and he's expected to be healthy in time for spring training in February.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Deemed questionable

Elliott (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay. Team president Jerry Jones said earlier Friday that he expected Elliott to play Sunday, though Jones admitted the Cowboys still needed to to see how the running back felt coming out of the team's final practice of the week. Elliott ended up being a limited participant for a third straight day, and possibilities for this Sunday include him being active but in a smaller-than-usual role. Backfield mate Tony Pollard also said he expects Elliott to play, but the Cowboys could take it down to a game-time call ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.
All Cardinals

Colt McCoy Could Start vs. Rams, per Report

The status of Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has been murky since news of his hamstring injury first broke on Wednesday. Neither Kliff Kingsbury or Murray brought it up during their availability with reporters that day. Murray pulled his hamstring during the second quarter of last week's loss against the...
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Gets Week 10 questionable tag

McKinnon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars with shoulder, knee and hamstring injuries, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. McKinnon had been listed on the Chiefs' injury report throughout the week, but because he turned in full practices Wednesday and Thursday, he didn't initially seem to be at any risk of missing Sunday's contest. After downgrading to limited participation Friday, however, McKinnon's status for Sunday now looks more uncertain. If McKinnon is unable to suit up against the Jaguars, Ronald Jones would likely dress as the Chiefs' third running back for the first time all season, though Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire may end up absorbing most of McKinnon's vacated snaps and touches in that scenario.
KANSAS CITY, MO

