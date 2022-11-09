Read full article on original website
10NEWS
How to watch the Bucs play Sunday in Germany
MUNICH, Germany — Tom Brady and his Buccaneers will meet the Seattle Seahawks in a history-making matchup — a first for the NFL — in Germany. Fans will have multiple opportunities to watch the game, according to the team's official website. Kickoff will be at 9:30 a.m....
Sporting News
What time is the NFL Germany game? TV schedule, channel for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10
The NFL on Sunday will take a historic first step into Germany, playing its first regular-season game in the country at Munich's Allianz Arena. Aside from the historic nature of the game, the teams chosen for the Week 10 matchup also have plenty of storylines to entice fans from all over the world. Seattle, designated as the "away" team, has experienced unexpected success with quarterback Geno Smith, one of the best storylines halfway through the 2022 NFL season.
NESN
What Tom Brady Promised Daughter Before Germany Game
Tom Brady made the trip to Munich, Germany, with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates for a Week 10 NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks. But the well-traveled quarterback hinted it wouldn’t be his last time traveling to the country. Brady shared how his daughter, Vivian, was upset that she...
WATCH: Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers preview Week 10
After a long night of travel, the Seattle Seahawks have finally landed in Germany and are already prepping before taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich in Week 10. Below is a preview of everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, which is scheduled for 6:30 am PT on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers vs. Seahawks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
The Seattle Seahawks are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 9:30 a.m. ET Nov. 13 at Allianz Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 31-21 this past Sunday. RB...
Seahawks Week 10 injury report: 1 ruled out, 1 questionable vs. Bucs
The Seahawks have wrapped up their final practice of the week and are ready to take on the Buccaneers early Sunday morning. They’re heading into this matchup relatively healthy, with only one minor player having been ruled out and another listed as questionable. Meanwhile, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Darrell Taylor are all expected to play.
NFL Germany Game Odds: Seahawks vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022
The Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in Germany’s first-ever regular season game this weekend. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series as we deliver a Seahawks-Buccaneers prediction and pick. The Seahawks defeated the Arizona Cardinals 31-21 last weekend for their third win in...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ji-Man Choi: Requires elbow surgery
Pirates GM Ben Cherington said Friday that Choi will undergo minor surgery on his right elbow, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. The 31-year-old was acquired by Pittsburgh from Tampa Bay on Thursday, and his new team likely already knew about the procedure when it traded for him. Choi played through the elbow issue last season and finished the campaign with a .233/.341/.388 slash line, 11 home runs and 52 RBI in 113 games, and he's expected to be healthy in time for spring training in February.
Bucs vs. Seahawks injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their updated injury report for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, and there’s both good news and bad news for the Bucs. Bad news first: Three of the five Bucs who missed practice Wednesday did so again on Thursday. Wide receiver Russell Gage, guard Luke Goedeke, and linebacker J.J. Russell all missed practice for the second straight day, while guard Nick Leverett was out Thursday with an illness.
Tom Brady Almost Retired At Age 27? Bucs QB Makes Shocking Admission
Last offseason wasn’t the first time Tom Brady considered retirement. In fact, according to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, he thought about walking away from the NFL nearly two decades ago. “When I was 27, I almost retired from the game of football because of elbow pain,” Brady said...
D’Onta Foreman leads Carolina Panthers past rival Atlanta Falcons in rain, 25-15
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman admitted he was tired — at times completely gassed. But the Carolina Panthers running back said there wasn’t a chance he was going to tap on his helmet and ask to take a breather. He’s waited too long in his injury-plagued career for this opportunity. “When the game is […]
CBS Sports
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Upgrades to full practice
Dorsett (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Dorsett's full workout Thursday puts him in line to suit up Sunday against the Giants, but the receiver could be in line for a more muted role after compiling 10 targets between the past two contests while playing more than three-quarters of the Texans' snaps on offense in both of those games. Houston's top two wideouts -- Nico Collins (chest) and Brandin Cooks (wrist) -- both sat out the team's Week 9 loss to the Eagles, but the two were able to practice Thursday in a limited capacity and are seemingly trending toward returns to the lineup this weekend.
Buccaneers star Tom Brady gets brutally honest on unretiring amid rough 4-5 start
Despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ recent struggles, Tom Brady is not regretting his decision to unretire and return to the team during the offseason. Ahead of their showdown with the Seattle Seahawks in Germany on Saturday, Brady opened up about his return to football and emphasized that his desire to compete hasn’t changed even though the Buccaneers are looking nowhere near the title contenders everybody thought they would be.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: No injury designation for Week 10
Wilson (tooth) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Wilson was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a tooth issue, but he was a full participant Friday and will be available for Sunday's game in Green Bay. He's tallied 58 tackles (43 solo), three sacks, an interception, two pass defenses and a forced fumble over the first eight games of the year.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Paces backfield in loss
Allgeier rushed eight times for 20 yards and netted minus-17 receiving yards while bringing in all three of his targets during the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night. The rookie led the Falcons backfield in carries on the night, but he was nowhere near as efficient as...
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: Another limited practice
Pierce (chest/shoulder) remained limited in practice Thursday. So far, there's been nothing to suggest that Pierce's availability for Sunday's game against the Giants is in any danger, but the Texans' top running back likely will have to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a Week 10 injury designation. Pierce is coming off a Week 9 effort in a loss to the Eagles in which he was on the field for 47 of a possible 60 snaps on offense, while carrying 27 times for 139 yards.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Sidelined again Week 10
Tomlinson (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Tomlinson will miss his second game in a row after being forced out with a calf injury during Minnesota's Week 8 win over Washington. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell also said Friday that he hopes to have the 28-year-old defensive tackle ready to play again Week 11 against Dallas, per Tomasson. With Tomlinson out, expect James Lynch to see increased usage against Buffalo.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Beau Sulser: Dropped from 40-man roster
Sulser cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Sulser was claimed off waivers from Baltimore in mid-October, but he won't remain on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster through the offseason. The right-hander was also with the Pirates earlier in the season and had a 3.63 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB across 22.1 innings between the two teams.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Gets Week 10 questionable tag
McKinnon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars with shoulder, knee and hamstring injuries, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. McKinnon had been listed on the Chiefs' injury report throughout the week, but because he turned in full practices Wednesday and Thursday, he didn't initially seem to be at any risk of missing Sunday's contest. After downgrading to limited participation Friday, however, McKinnon's status for Sunday now looks more uncertain. If McKinnon is unable to suit up against the Jaguars, Ronald Jones would likely dress as the Chiefs' third running back for the first time all season, though Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire may end up absorbing most of McKinnon's vacated snaps and touches in that scenario.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Questionable to play Sunday
Bridgewater (knee) was a limited participant during practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Bridgewater unexpectedly popped up on Miami's injury report Friday, though it's unclear when or how this knee issue first arose. The veteran...
