Related
WBUR
Breaking down Massachusetts' historic election
Earlier this week Massachusetts voters made history when they elected Maura Healey as Governor of Massachusetts. She’ll be the first women and openly gay person to hold the office. They also sent four other women to statewide offices including Andrea Campbell, who won her bid for Attorney General, making her the first Black woman to be elected to a statewide office In Massachusetts.
WBUR
Immigrants celebrate ballot approval of Mass. driver's license law
Ana first came to New Bedford from Guatemala when she was just 18, when she began working in one of the busiest fishing ports in the country. She said she put in long hours — sometimes as many as 80 hours a week — processing crabs, lobsters and other seafood. And Ana said she had to trudge to and from work on foot, even when it was pouring, because she didn't have a car or a driver's license.
WBUR
A network of volunteers help new immigrants navigate the transit system in southern Maine
Navigating any public transportation system in the U.S. as a new immigrant can be confusing and intimidating. It's why a man in southern Maine founded a network of multilingual volunteers to help new immigrants get to their appointments and run errands easily. Ari Snider of Maine Public Radio reports.
WBUR
The "millionaire's tax" is happening. Here's when
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It's Veterans Day. Here's a reminder of how the holiday differs from Memorial Day — and a list of restaurants that offer military discounts or free meals for veterans. Several of the chains have stores in Greater Boston. To honor veterans, Massachusetts leaders made parking free for everyone today at all state parks. Lastly, Radio Boston will host a special Veterans Day hour; tune in at 11 a.m.
WBUR
Florida goes fully red
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls his 20-point victory "a win for the ages." The Republican Party won every statewide office. Florida gave the GOP four additional seats in the U.S. House. How did Republicans lock down control of Florida? Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Politico's Gary Fineout, who...
WBUR
Baker signs $3.76 billion development measure, clearing funding for businesses, hospitals and housing
It’s official. Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday signed a $3.76 billion state economic development bill into law. The money will be used to expand broadband access and provide winter fuel assistance, among other priorities. An earlier version of the spending plan, worth more than $4 billion, stalled on Beacon...
WBUR
What's next for student debt relief as legal challenges create confusion
A judge in Texas has just dealt another blow to President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Here & Now's Celeste Headlee learns more about what's in the ruling and what happens next in the legal fight as a pause on payments is set to expire in December. She speaks with USA Today education reporter Chris Quintana.
WBUR
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reelected in Michigan
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won reelection in Michigan, and a ballot proposal that adds the right to abortion and contraceptive use to the state constitution also passed. Here & Now's Scott Tong speaks with Matt Grossmann, a political scientist at Michigan State University, about the midterm results in Michigan.
WBUR
Mass. retailers forecast 10% spike in holiday sales
High inflation and steady recession talk do not appear to be dampening holiday shopping appetites. The Retailers Association of Massachusetts on Friday morning forecast a 10% increase in local holiday shopping sales this year. The prediction, based on a survey of association members, contrasts with a forecast calling for a 6-8% increase in holiday sales nationally.
WBUR
How Nicole, weakened to a tropical depression, will affect New England weather this weekend
Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded early Thursday to a tropical depression, but even as the storm weakens New Englanders will still see some significant impacts over the holiday weekend. The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane that morning just south of Vero Beach, Florida. The hurricane was the...
