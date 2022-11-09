Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Porch Pantry in Peoria in dire need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been three years since the Porch Pantry in Peoria was established, and in order to stay in business, they need your help. Through trial and error, issues with the city, and no help with government funding, one couple is trying their best to offer others the resources they need. But with prices rising, fewer and fewer donations are coming in.
foxillinois.com
Missing U of I student found dead
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A missing University of Illinois student has been found dead. The Peoria County Coroner's office confirms that 18-year-old Deven Lane was found dead on November 9. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane...
1470 WMBD
Missing Peoria teen found dead
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
New Galesburg Public Library receives over $1 million through match grant
GALESBURG, Ill — The still-in-construction new Galesburg Public Library received a grant of over $1 million thanks to a challenge from a local organization. The Galesburg Community Foundation offered a 2:1 match grant challenge to help promote donations to the library campaign. For every $2 donated, the foundation matched an additional $1 up to $350,000.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: OSHA looks for Caterpillar fine; mail carrier accused of stealing checks; grants to monitor air quality
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing fines of $145,000 against Caterpillar for not installing safety equipment at a foundry near Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron last June. Steven Dierkes, 39, died instantly after falling into a crucible at the Mapleton foundry. The facility manufacturers cast...
1470 WMBD
Family members: Homicide victim couldn’t be intended target
PEORIA, Ill. – Friends and family of Peoria’s 23rd homicide victim say they believe the shots fired that claimed his life, weren’t intended for him. Merian Smith, 15, was declared brain dead Wednesday morning, according to the Peoria County Coroner. Family members say he was riding a...
977wmoi.com
Non-Life-Threatening Injuries Reported in Single Vehicle Incident in Fulton County
VEHICLE: Unit 1 – White 2021 Freightliner Truck Tractor. DRIVER: Unit 1 – Douglas L. Deatrick, a 39-year-old male from Creve Coeur, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PASSENGER: Unit 1 – George T. Johnson, a 31-year-old male from Bloomington, IL – Transported...
1470 WMBD
SURVEY: Most don’t want limits on Peoria cannabis business
PEORIA, Ill. — A significant percentage of those who responded to a city survey about the future of the marijuana business in Peoria said they don’t want to see a limit placed on the number of cannabis licenses here. Furthermore, many respondents indicated they’d prefer city leaders allow...
wcbu.org
OSHA death investigation finds Caterpillar failed to install safety equipment
An OSHA investigation into a June death at Caterpillar’s Mapleton facility found the workplace is not compliant with safety standards. According to a news release, 39-year-old Steven Dierkes of Peoria might not have fallen into a pot of molten iron if safety guards and fall protection measures had been installed. Federal regulations require guardrails and restraint systems installed in foundries to protect workers from falls into dangerous equipment.
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: One person rescued from Peoria duplex fire
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters had to make a rescue as one side of a duplex went up in flames late Thursday morning. Peoria firefighters were called to a home on Country Meadows Lane near Knoxville around 11:30 a.m. Officials say the fire started on the back deck of...
25newsnow.com
Family of Peoria homicide victim believes bullets weren’t meant for him
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Merian Smith was a football player just weeks away from turning 16, but his life was cut short after he was shot and killed in Peoria. Smith has become the city’s 23rd homicide victim this year, and his family believes the bullets were not meant for him.
1470 WMBD
Second school bus crash of the week, no students injured
PEORIA, Ill. — For the second time this week, police have responded to a traffic crash involving a school bus. The latest occurred early Thursday, around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Knoxville Avenue and Pioneer Parkway in Peoria. Precise details surrounding the collision remain unclear, although it appears...
wglt.org
Bloomington's Fort Jesse Road water pump, generator project could cost more than $1.5M
The Bloomington City Council will hear Monday about the city's annual comprehensive financial report, and its related audit. Also at the meeting, the council is expected to vote on a water pump station generator project topping $1.5 million, and a $200,000 plan to improve the Bloomington Police Department’s ventilation system.
Central Illinois Proud
Garbage truck loses control, crashes in Peoria Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his garbage truck and crashed in Peoria Thursday afternoon. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall, police and firefighters responded to a crash involving a garbage truck at the intersection of Florence and University at around 12 p.m. Thursday.
wcbu.org
Peoria woman hosts members of Netherlands family who tend her father’s grave
Jan Crandell Powers never knew her father, Leonard Crandell, a bomber pilot during WWII, killed in March 1945 over Germany. “The B-24 was hit by enemy fire and crashed in Germany. His body was buried in Margraten in the Netherlands with 8,000 other U.S. soldiers,” said Powers, who wrote about her father growing up in Peoria in “Pieces of Us,” a book published in 2019.
1470 WMBD
Police investigating Central Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say one person was nearly hit by gunfire Wednesday night in Central Peoria. Officials say two ShotSpotter alerts indicating what they called “fully automatic gunfire” were reported starting just prior to 8:30 — one on Hanssler Place, another nearby on West Wilcox.
wglt.org
In lawsuit, State Farm accuses Amazon of patent infringement over smart speaker tool for seniors
Bloomington-Normal’s second-largest employer, Rivian, considers Amazon one of its most important investors and customers. Bloomington-Normal’s No. 1 largest employer, State Farm, says Amazon is a thief. State Farm has filed a federal lawsuit alleging Amazon of willfully infringing on its patent for a smart speaker tool aimed at...
wglt.org
19-year-old accused of stabbing his girlfriend 17 times in their Bloomington apartment
A 19-year-old was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend 17 times inside their east Bloomington apartment. It happened Thursday night in their apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive. Prosecutors say Chance Young brought a 6-inch long knife into their bedroom and said, “I’m going to need you to let me kill you,” and suggested he was the Messiah. Young then allegedly stabbed the victim repeatedly. The victim said it appeared to be random and unprovoked.
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal? Look no further; here are five events happening in the area:. Illinois State University’s Alumni Engagement and Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts will be hosting a glass-blowing workshop. Participants will be able to make their own glass candy cane...
Comments / 0