Jacob Garrison
2d ago
I voted no. KY already has strict regulations concerning corning abortion and honestly we need mandatory forced abortions and sterilization. All that matters is late term abortion which is already banned unless the moms going to die or something. I know b/c I know a chick who wanted a late term abortion and couldn't get it so now we're having to pay for her and her kid.
Reply(4)
5
Charman Webb
2d ago
I do think the wording was very confusing. Being very very ProLife, KY will pay for as well as other states, including all participants for the murders of the unborn.
Reply(2)
4
Sonya
2d ago
i think it was worded wrong and people misunderstood and voted the wrong way
Reply(9)
13
Related
The Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim is suing the state's attorney general over his investigation
An Indiana doctor being investigated by the state attorney general after she provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio girl has sued the official, alleging his office used illegitimate consumer complaints to seek patient records and pursue the probe.
This Swing State Could Rewrite Abortion Access in the Midwest
DETROIT — More than four months after the Supreme Court shredded the federal right to an abortion, arguing that access to the procedure should be decided on a state-by-state basis, voters in Michigan are getting their chance to do just that. On Tuesday, Michiganders will head to the polls...
Mother Jones
An Anti-Abortion Republican Just Lost His Bid for Kentucky’s Supreme Court
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. An anti-abortion crusader in Kentucky lost a critical race for a state Supreme Court seat that could impact the future of abortion rights in the state. Joseph Fischer, a lawyer and longtime Republican state representative, was vying for an eight-year term in Kentucky’s highest court against incumbent Michelle Keller, a registered independent. When the race was called by AP, Fischer trailed Keller by about 10 percentage points.
If the Supreme Court overturned same-sex marriage rights, how would SC lawmakers react?
Legislative leaders said the issue of same-sex marriage hasn’t been discussed in the State House because there’s no case so far headed to the U.S. Supreme Court that could overturn the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision.
U.S. Supreme Court's Barrett again declines to block Biden student debt relief
Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday again declined to block President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, this time in a challenge brought by two Indiana borrowers, even as a lower court considers whether to lift a freeze it imposed on the program in a different case.
Former Kentucky Gubernatorial Candidate Dies After Saving His Wife From House Fire
A former Kentucky gubernatorial candidate died Thursday after rescuing his wife from a house fire, authorities said. The former appeals court judge Tom Emberton, 90, managed to get his spouse, Julia, out of their home when the blaze broke out at around 3:30 a.m. “He heroically rescued his wife and got her to safety,” Edmonton Mayor Doug Smith told WBKO. “Then he went back in to save his home and lost his life.” Smith added: “Tom was just the greatest guy in the world to be around.” Emberton was appointed to the Kentucky Court of Appeals in 1987. He ran as the Republican candidate for Kentucky governor in 1971, losing out to his Democratic rival, Wendell H. Ford. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who served on Emberton’s campaign, said in a statement: “He taught me valuable lessons on public service and running as a statewide Republican in Kentucky.”Read it at New York Post
MSNBC
Supreme Court tells Lindsey Graham what he didn’t want to hear
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas raised a few eyebrows last week. Sen. Lindsey Graham was scheduled to testify in Georgia’s criminal investigation into alleged election interference, the South Carolina Republican had appealed to the high court, and the far-right justice gave the senator a temporary reprieve, pausing the process.
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
4 Supreme Court justices who voted to reverse Roe get warm reception at Federalist Society dinner
Four Supreme Court justices who voted to strike down Roe v. Wade joined the Federalist Society Thursday night as the conservative legal group celebrated its 40th anniversary and resoundingly applauded the high court's June decision.
Louisville judge who approved Breonna Taylor search warrant loses re-election bid, blames 'false narratives'
Defeated Jefferson Circuit Judge Mary Shaw, who approved the warrant that ended in Breonna Taylor's death, lost re-election and blamed "false narratives' surrounding the case.
We just learned the limits of marijuana legalization in the US
Like the red wave, the green wave of marijuana legalization turned out to be far from a tsunami.
BBC
Abortion election results: Kentucky rejects constitutional amendment on abortion
Kentucky has rejected a constitutional amendment that would have said there was no right to abortion. The result here follows three other pro-choice victories in this year's midterm elections: Vermont, Michigan and California have all enshrined the right to abortion in their constitution. However, in Kentucky the result won't automatically...
2 states approve legal weed, 3 states say no
Voters offered mixed opinions on recreational marijuana use in five states on Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri becoming the latest jurisdictions to relax prohibitions on the substance.
House Judiciary Votes Against Bill To Allow Fathers To Use Courts To Stop Abortions
CONCORD – A bill that would allow biological fathers to use the courts to stop an abortion will not be recommended for future legislation. The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee voted 12-7 to not recommend the legislation, HB 1181, from the pile of studied bills they still have to report out in November.
Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment
Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1, which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
AOC says 'it's so out of touch to imply that abortion isn't an economic issue' after reproductive rights were at the top of voters' minds in the midterms
"Few things impact one's finances more than a having a child!" Rep. Ocasio-Cortez wrote after abortion was on the ballot in a number of states.
Vox
The midterms were a resounding win for abortion rights — with one exception
Democrats sought to make the 2022 election a referendum on reproductive rights, and they appear to have been successful: Not only did ballot measures on abortion rights come down repeatedly on the pro-abortion rights side, but the outcomes of important state races should also provide protection for abortion access in states across the country.
WTOP
Youngkin ‘cautiously optimistic’ that Virginia can pass abortion restrictions
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin traveled around the country at a furious pace ahead of the midterm elections in order to attend rallies with Republican candidates for governor in other states, but now he is getting ready for January’s legislative session in Richmond, Virginia. In an interview with WTOP on...
Rand Paul clings on to Kentucky Senate seat for third term
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rand Paul is heading back to the United States Senate representing Kentucky for a third term. He beat his Democrat opponent, Charles Booker, in the state’s midterm election on Nov. 8, the Associated Press has projected. Paul has 12 years under his belt as senator...
19thnews.org
Kentucky becomes second conservative state to reject anti-abortion amendment this year
We’re making sense of the midterms. Subscribe to our daily newsletter for election context and analysis. Kentuckians voted down an anti-abortion proposal that would have amended the state constitution so that it does not protect the right to an abortion, Decision Desk HQ projects. It is now the second conservative state this year to reject such a proposal.
