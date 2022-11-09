ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 21

Jacob Garrison
2d ago

I voted no. KY already has strict regulations concerning corning abortion and honestly we need mandatory forced abortions and sterilization. All that matters is late term abortion which is already banned unless the moms going to die or something. I know b/c I know a chick who wanted a late term abortion and couldn't get it so now we're having to pay for her and her kid.

Reply(4)
5
Charman Webb
2d ago

I do think the wording was very confusing. Being very very ProLife, KY will pay for as well as other states, including all participants for the murders of the unborn.

Reply(2)
4
Sonya
2d ago

i think it was worded wrong and people misunderstood and voted the wrong way

Reply(9)
13
Related
Mother Jones

An Anti-Abortion Republican Just Lost His Bid for Kentucky’s Supreme Court

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. An anti-abortion crusader in Kentucky lost a critical race for a state Supreme Court seat that could impact the future of abortion rights in the state. Joseph Fischer, a lawyer and longtime Republican state representative, was vying for an eight-year term in Kentucky’s highest court against incumbent Michelle Keller, a registered independent. When the race was called by AP, Fischer trailed Keller by about 10 percentage points.
KENTUCKY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Former Kentucky Gubernatorial Candidate Dies After Saving His Wife From House Fire

A former Kentucky gubernatorial candidate died Thursday after rescuing his wife from a house fire, authorities said. The former appeals court judge Tom Emberton, 90, managed to get his spouse, Julia, out of their home when the blaze broke out at around 3:30 a.m. “He heroically rescued his wife and got her to safety,” Edmonton Mayor Doug Smith told WBKO. “Then he went back in to save his home and lost his life.” Smith added: “Tom was just the greatest guy in the world to be around.” Emberton was appointed to the Kentucky Court of Appeals in 1987. He ran as the Republican candidate for Kentucky governor in 1971, losing out to his Democratic rival, Wendell H. Ford. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who served on Emberton’s campaign, said in a statement: “He taught me valuable lessons on public service and running as a statewide Republican in Kentucky.”Read it at New York Post
KENTUCKY STATE
MSNBC

Supreme Court tells Lindsey Graham what he didn’t want to hear

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas raised a few eyebrows last week. Sen. Lindsey Graham was scheduled to testify in Georgia’s criminal investigation into alleged election interference, the South Carolina Republican had appealed to the high court, and the far-right justice gave the senator a temporary reprieve, pausing the process.
GEORGIA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment

Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1,  which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
Vox

The midterms were a resounding win for abortion rights — with one exception

Democrats sought to make the 2022 election a referendum on reproductive rights, and they appear to have been successful: Not only did ballot measures on abortion rights come down repeatedly on the pro-abortion rights side, but the outcomes of important state races should also provide protection for abortion access in states across the country.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy