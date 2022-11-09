ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

ken asplund
2d ago

well at least the conservatives will make sure he can't do anything that will f up this state.... all he has is a veto. this should be a wake up that we need better challenge s. both parties got lucky for the most part, really no winners or loosers.

Brian Kalar
2d ago

Aw… do the sore loser insurrectionists have to make up more lies to feel better? Hey MAGA - to win a culture war you have to possess culture!🤣🤣🤣 Have fun pretending to be Christian with your cult!

MOJO
2d ago

72 counties and Baby Butcher Ever's won the election with only 16 counties and 56 were Red??🤔Nothing to see here🤨

milwaukeecourieronline.com

Wisconsin Officially Turns Purple

On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning there were some remarkable wins and some heartbreaking losses. That’s just how democracy works. One thing for certain is the state of Wisconsin has turned purple. Based on this election, Wisconsin has proved to be a very divided state. In some cases, voters...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Assembly Speaker Will Consider A Review Of Wisconsin Abortion Law

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he may support some changes to Wisconsin’s law criminalizing abortion. That law currently has no exceptions for victims of rape or incest, and Governor Tony Evers wants it repealed. Vos said sending a bill to Evers containing those exceptions...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Unofficial turnout in 2022 midterm election at nearly 57%, Wisconsin Elections Commission says

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 57% of eligible Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, higher than most of the state’s previous midterms but not quite as high as the record set in 2018, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Friday. Unofficial turnout numbers show 56.75% of the state’s eligible voters voted in the election, the agency said in a news...
MADISON, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin lawmakers decide how to spend $5B surplus

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Following Tuesday’s elections, the five-billion-dollar question in Wisconsin is whether Governor Evers and the Republican state legislature can get along better over the next two years than the previous four. Five billion dollars is where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Gov. Evers to include marijuana legalization in budget

MILWAUKEE — He's tried before, and Gov. Tony Evers says he will try again to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin. "We will have a budget that includes legalizing marijuana," Evers told reporters Wednesday. Previous efforts by Evers and fellow Democrats to push for legalization have been blocked in the Republican-controlled...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

A story of slipping suburbs: How Tim Michels lost Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Not since Democratic governor Jim Doyle was elected alongside Republican attorney general J.B. Van Hollen in 2006 has Wisconsin seen two of its top statewide races split their partisan results on the same election night–until this week. Trump-backed construction executive Tim Michels lost his bid...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

A historical look into medical, recreational cannabis use

At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the School of Pharmacy decided that informing students on the history of marijuana, a drug that is currently illegal in the state of Wisconsin, is valuable knowledge to educate students on before they enter the workforce. Lucas Richert, an associate professor at UW-Madison, as well...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Majority of Appleton voters want to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A majority of voters in Appleton on Tuesday said they would like to see marijuana legalized in Wisconsin. Appleton’s city council members put an advisory referendum on the ballot to gauge public interest and two-thirds of the voters said ‘yes’. Medical and recreational...
APPLETON, WI
CBS 58

How did Wisconsin dodge the red wave? Both parties weigh in

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Now that Wisconsin's unofficial election results are tallied, both parties are weighing in on why they believe voters made a split decision to reelect Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Senator Ron Johnson. The short answer - there were multiple factors to Republicans falling short...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories

MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
MADISON, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

Post-Election Audit: Wisconsin Elections Commission begins process to verify votes and certify results

Following the General Election on November 8, the Wisconsin Elections Commission confirmed Wisconsin’s 72 counties have reported 100% of the unofficial results. It is normal for election results to change slightly as election officials conduct the canvasses to ensure an accurate vote total and complete the certification process. “We’re...
WISCONSIN STATE
95.5 FM WIFC

Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races

MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
WISCONSIN STATE

