ken asplund
2d ago
well at least the conservatives will make sure he can't do anything that will f up this state.... all he has is a veto. this should be a wake up that we need better challenge s. both parties got lucky for the most part, really no winners or loosers.
Brian Kalar
2d ago
Aw… do the sore loser insurrectionists have to make up more lies to feel better? Hey MAGA - to win a culture war you have to possess culture!🤣🤣🤣 Have fun pretending to be Christian with your cult!
MOJO
2d ago
72 counties and Baby Butcher Ever's won the election with only 16 counties and 56 were Red??🤔Nothing to see here🤨
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Wisconsin Officially Turns Purple
On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning there were some remarkable wins and some heartbreaking losses. That’s just how democracy works. One thing for certain is the state of Wisconsin has turned purple. Based on this election, Wisconsin has proved to be a very divided state. In some cases, voters...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Assembly Speaker Will Consider A Review Of Wisconsin Abortion Law
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he may support some changes to Wisconsin’s law criminalizing abortion. That law currently has no exceptions for victims of rape or incest, and Governor Tony Evers wants it repealed. Vos said sending a bill to Evers containing those exceptions...
Unofficial turnout in 2022 midterm election at nearly 57%, Wisconsin Elections Commission says
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 57% of eligible Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, higher than most of the state’s previous midterms but not quite as high as the record set in 2018, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Friday. Unofficial turnout numbers show 56.75% of the state’s eligible voters voted in the election, the agency said in a news...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin lawmakers decide how to spend $5B surplus
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Following Tuesday’s elections, the five-billion-dollar question in Wisconsin is whether Governor Evers and the Republican state legislature can get along better over the next two years than the previous four. Five billion dollars is where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that...
Can Wisconsin redraw its legislative and congressional maps before the next census?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. u003ca href=u0022/series/fact-briefs/u0022u003eMOre FACT BRiefs...
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
WISN
Gov. Evers to include marijuana legalization in budget
MILWAUKEE — He's tried before, and Gov. Tony Evers says he will try again to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin. "We will have a budget that includes legalizing marijuana," Evers told reporters Wednesday. Previous efforts by Evers and fellow Democrats to push for legalization have been blocked in the Republican-controlled...
Wisconsin voters showed support for marijuana legalization
Marijuana legalization was on the ballot in several municipalities and counties in Wisconsin and voters said yes. Milwaukee County voters were asked if they’re in favor of the recreational use of marijuana for people of drinking age.
'Purple voters' explain what led them to vote for Evers, Johnson
For the first time since 1998, Wisconsin voters split on the two top races, reelecting Democrat Governor Tony Evers and also reelecting Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.
fox47.com
A story of slipping suburbs: How Tim Michels lost Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Not since Democratic governor Jim Doyle was elected alongside Republican attorney general J.B. Van Hollen in 2006 has Wisconsin seen two of its top statewide races split their partisan results on the same election night–until this week. Trump-backed construction executive Tim Michels lost his bid...
Daily Cardinal
A historical look into medical, recreational cannabis use
At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the School of Pharmacy decided that informing students on the history of marijuana, a drug that is currently illegal in the state of Wisconsin, is valuable knowledge to educate students on before they enter the workforce. Lucas Richert, an associate professor at UW-Madison, as well...
Daily Cardinal
‘A different time’: Looking back at UW-Madison prior to the 21-year-old legal drinking age
Considering Wisconsin is widely known for its drinking culture, it is perhaps unsurprising that the state’s legal minimum drinking age has long been a subject of debate. Prior to the 1970s, Wisconsin’s minimum drinking age was 21 years for over half a century in accordance with the 18th amendment of the constitution.
WBAY Green Bay
Majority of Appleton voters want to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A majority of voters in Appleton on Tuesday said they would like to see marijuana legalized in Wisconsin. Appleton’s city council members put an advisory referendum on the ballot to gauge public interest and two-thirds of the voters said ‘yes’. Medical and recreational...
Wisconsin Republicans come up short on legislative supermajority
MADISON, Wis. — Republicans were just two seats short in the state Assembly from capturing a supermajority in the state Legislature and having the power to override Gov. Tony Evers’ veto pen. The cause of their shortcoming was two-fold, both in the margin of victory on Tuesday and how the district lines are drawn in Wisconsin. “This was a good...
CBS 58
How did Wisconsin dodge the red wave? Both parties weigh in
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Now that Wisconsin's unofficial election results are tallied, both parties are weighing in on why they believe voters made a split decision to reelect Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Senator Ron Johnson. The short answer - there were multiple factors to Republicans falling short...
‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
Superior, Wisconsin Voters Support Marijuana Legalization In Landslide Approval
Can you imagine if a candidate running for a race won with 70% of the vote? That would be insane! They would call it a landslide victory. Why is it then that time and time again Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly approve legalization of marijuana and are ignored?. Cannabis, also known as...
Wisconsin's Most Dangerous Cities
Wisconsin has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Wisconsin, USA.By Svgalbertian - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Post-Election Audit: Wisconsin Elections Commission begins process to verify votes and certify results
Following the General Election on November 8, the Wisconsin Elections Commission confirmed Wisconsin’s 72 counties have reported 100% of the unofficial results. It is normal for election results to change slightly as election officials conduct the canvasses to ensure an accurate vote total and complete the certification process. “We’re...
95.5 FM WIFC
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
