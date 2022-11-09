ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants

When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Fire Department responded to overnight structure fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire just after midnight at SW 26th Ave and S Van Buren Street. According to the report, just after midnight last night Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched to SW 26th Ave and S Van Buren Street on reports of a structure fire.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

TxDOT Road Construction

Under construction, road sign, traffic cones and safety helmet, isolated on white background 3D rendering. Starting Monday, November 14th, TxDOT will be working on the right lanes of West Amarillo Boulevard and on the right lanes of I-27. The work on Amarillo Boulevard is expected to take four to six...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be used for the City of Amarillo, but also other entities can use it as well. “Connectivity is really important and this is what...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

BSA First Responder Certifications

First Responders in Amarillo now have a new tool in their toolbox to fight traumatic events on the job. BSA Behavioral Health says that their clinic’s providers have been awarded certifications to treat all first responders. A Certified First responder counselor associate says 80 percent of the first responders...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

71st Annual Umbarger German Sausage Festival Happening Soon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s an annual tradition of fellowship and amazing food, the the Umbarger German Sausage Festival is happening soon. Lunch only- 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ALL PLATES –$20 Limited Plates Available. Meal consists of German Sausage, Sauerkraut,. Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans,. Applesauce, and...
UMBARGER, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Civic Center lawsuit hearing to be hosted on city of Amarillo’s motion to modify

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s recent motion to “modify, correct or reform the final judgment” in the Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County District Court is expected to be brought forward in a virtual hearing later this month. According to court documents filed Wednesday, officials set a “motion to modify” […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Winter weather possible Monday for Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures are falling below freezing areawide this Friday morning with wind chills being bitter cold down into the teens and lower 20s due to the breezy northeast winds. Make sure you bundle up before heading out the door especially if you plan on being outside for an extended period of time.
