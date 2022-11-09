Read full article on original website
Amarillo Downtown library closes for safety concerns
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Public Library (APL) announced on Thursday, Nov. 10 that the Downtown Libary is closing immediately due to a safety concern related to the heating system. According to an APL press release, the Downtown Library is scheduled to re-open on Saturday, Nov. 12. APL states that all library […]
Heads Up; Here Is What Is Closed In Amarillo For Veteran’s Day
Just in case you've forgotten, Friday is Veteran's Day. While there are many places that will be serving up all kinds of meal specials in Amarillo, there are some services that we will going without. Here is what will be closed for Veteran's Day in Amarillo when it comes to...
Special Space Amarillo to host ‘Holiday Extravaganza’ Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Special Space Amarillo (SSA) announced that will host its “Holiday Extravaganza” fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Gymnasium at Crockett Middle School, located at 4720 Floyd Ave. Entry for the event is $3. Kids 3 & under free. According to a release, local vendors will be […]
Center City to host ‘traditional’ Electric Light Parade
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Center City of Amarillo released details regarding the upcoming Electric Light Parade, which is set to begin the holiday season in downtown Amarillo. According to a news release from Center City, the 2022 Electric Light Parade will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 along Polk Street in […]
Heart Of The High Plains: Hilltop Senior Citizens Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s cheffin’ time at the Hilltop Senior Citizens Center. “Monday, Wednesday, Friday, we cook a whole meal, just like what mama would cook,” said Warren Coble, Executive Director of the Hilltop Senior Citizens Center. “Meat loaf, briskets and things like this. Mr. Maxwell, who’s standing behind me, and Douglas Murkeldove, they […]
TxDOT crews working on west Amarillo Boulevard and I-27 starting Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT starting Monday, Nov. 14, the right lane of west Amarillo Boulevard will be closed in various locations for four to six months as contractor works on sidewalks, curbs & gutters, and driveways. On Monday, Nov. 14, TxDOT will also be working ON the right lane...
Amarillo Fire Department responds to Friday morning fire in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Friday morning fire in east Amarillo. According to a news release from the Amarillo Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 3900 block of SE 11th around 5:56 a.m. Friday. When officials arrived, they found a single-story home […]
City of Amarillo Trying to Make Amarillo Less Trashy
The trash in Amarillo has been a hot topic for quite some time. First, we lost a lot of our dumpsters in different areas. Those magically turned into trash cans we got to roll into the front of our homes on trash day. Then it moved to an even bigger...
Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants
When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
Go Home Internet You’re Drunk: The Top 10 Night Clubs In Amarillo
The Internet strikes again with yet another delightfully horrible list of the best in Amarillo. We have yet another beautifully crafted tale of caution; a warning for you that you can't believe half of anything you see on the Internet anymore. Go home Internet. You're drunk. You had to be,...
Abandoned Airfields in the Texas Panhandle Hold Stories of Days Past
The Texas Panhandle holds so much history in the top 28 counties of Texas. It's amazing what these Texas Plains have seen. Things that once were an important piece of our towns no longer exist except in fading memories and pictures. One of those historical memories includes the number of...
Amarillo Fire Department responded to overnight structure fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire just after midnight at SW 26th Ave and S Van Buren Street. According to the report, just after midnight last night Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched to SW 26th Ave and S Van Buren Street on reports of a structure fire.
TxDOT Road Construction
Under construction, road sign, traffic cones and safety helmet, isolated on white background 3D rendering. Starting Monday, November 14th, TxDOT will be working on the right lanes of West Amarillo Boulevard and on the right lanes of I-27. The work on Amarillo Boulevard is expected to take four to six...
City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be used for the City of Amarillo, but also other entities can use it as well. “Connectivity is really important and this is what...
BSA First Responder Certifications
First Responders in Amarillo now have a new tool in their toolbox to fight traumatic events on the job. BSA Behavioral Health says that their clinic’s providers have been awarded certifications to treat all first responders. A Certified First responder counselor associate says 80 percent of the first responders...
71st Annual Umbarger German Sausage Festival Happening Soon
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s an annual tradition of fellowship and amazing food, the the Umbarger German Sausage Festival is happening soon. Lunch only- 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ALL PLATES –$20 Limited Plates Available. Meal consists of German Sausage, Sauerkraut,. Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans,. Applesauce, and...
Civic Center lawsuit hearing to be hosted on city of Amarillo’s motion to modify
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s recent motion to “modify, correct or reform the final judgment” in the Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County District Court is expected to be brought forward in a virtual hearing later this month. According to court documents filed Wednesday, officials set a “motion to modify” […]
Winter weather possible Monday for Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures are falling below freezing areawide this Friday morning with wind chills being bitter cold down into the teens and lower 20s due to the breezy northeast winds. Make sure you bundle up before heading out the door especially if you plan on being outside for an extended period of time.
Borger officials announce emergency drill at Johnson Tank Farm
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – City of Borger and Hutchinson County officials announced that there would be an Emergency Response Drill at the Johnson Tank Farm on Highway 136 and FM 1559 on Thursday, as a courtesy to others in the community. According to officials, the drill will run from around 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. […]
Homeless people suspected of starting vacant house fire on bitter cold morning
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Homeless people are suspected of starting a fire that burned a vacant house. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a house fire just before 6 a.m. at 3906 SE 11th Street. Multiple people called 911 to report the fire including a man who lives in...
