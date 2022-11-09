ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Democrats hold majority in U.S. Senate

(WWLP) – The battle for the U.S. Senate in Washington has been decided. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Adam Laxalt in Nevada, and now the democrats have retained control. The victory makes Mastro the first Latina elected to the senate. “The election is a great win for the American people. With the races now called in […]
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy