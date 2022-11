Sharon A. Marlott, age 80, passed away on November 8, 2022 at Research Medical Center, Kansas City. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, Lexington from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. The Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 11:30 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 107 North 18th Street, Lexington. Burial will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery, Lexington. Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Memories and condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO 64067, 660-259-2245.

LEXINGTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO