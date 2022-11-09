Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsMiami, FL
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynard Skynard, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Artist Needed To Create Sculpture for City Center at Hanna AvenueModern GlobeTampa, FL
Operation Helping Hand Aids Injured Veterans and Their FamiliesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Hurricane HelpModern GlobeHillsborough County, FL
Related
10NEWS
How to watch the Bucs play Sunday in Germany
MUNICH, Germany — Tom Brady and his Buccaneers will meet the Seattle Seahawks in a history-making matchup — a first for the NFL — in Germany. Fans will have multiple opportunities to watch the game, according to the team's official website. Kickoff will be at 9:30 a.m....
Sporting News
What time is the NFL Germany game? TV schedule, channel for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10
The NFL on Sunday will take a historic first step into Germany, playing its first regular-season game in the country at Munich's Allianz Arena. Aside from the historic nature of the game, the teams chosen for the Week 10 matchup also have plenty of storylines to entice fans from all over the world. Seattle, designated as the "away" team, has experienced unexpected success with quarterback Geno Smith, one of the best storylines halfway through the 2022 NFL season.
TechRadar
Seahawks vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch NFL in Munich online from anywhere
Munich has pulled out all the stops for the first ever NFL regular-season game to be staged in Germany. It sees the high-flying Seahawks take on Tom Brady's groggy Buccaneers at the spectacular Allianz Arena. To give you a sense of the scale of the occasion, the 3 million people who requested tickets would have filled the 70,000 seater stadium 42 times over. This show may well rival the Super Bowl, so read on as we explain how to watch a Seahawks vs Buccaneers live stream online from anywhere - including FREE options in some places.
KING-5
The Seattle Seahawks arrive in Munich
The Hawks have landed. The Seattle Seahawks have arrived in Munich, Germany ahead of their Sunday morning game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Seahawks wanted German Aaron Donkor playing in his home nation Sunday. Why the NFL said no
The team didn’t know it had to make special arrangements weeks ago for the international development player to debut in Munich.
The Bucs will probably take an L against the Seahawks this Sunday
'This is still a flawed team that has a lot of problems that remain unsolved.'
Tri-City Herald
Cade Otton presses on to his Bucs vs. Seahawks in Germany, shining amid his greatest loss
Here, across the continent and an ocean, Cade Otton is at the top of his football life. “Yeah, it’s awesome. It’s such a unique opportunity to come over to Europe, my first time here, and to be able to play an awesome football game against my hometown team,” he said.
How do Geno Smith and Russell Wilson compare this season?
Once the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, opting instead to go with backup Geno Smith as the starter in 2022, it quickly became apparent that the two would be compared every step of the way. Nearly nine months removed from the Wilson trade, how does he...
5 coaches USF football fans should monitor this week as Bulls’ search unfolds
Our weekly college football gameday guide begins with the most interesting story in the state — USF’s ongoing coaching search. Here are a few names Bulls fans should monitor this weekend:. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell: His offense is one of the most exciting in the country but...
Peyton Manning talks two-sport stars with Russell Wilson on 'Peyton's Places'
Peyton Manning talks two-sport starts with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Peyton's Places. Wilson played minor league baseball for Rockies, before switching focus to NFL dreams.
Comments / 1