Tampa, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

10NEWS

How to watch the Bucs play Sunday in Germany

MUNICH, Germany — Tom Brady and his Buccaneers will meet the Seattle Seahawks in a history-making matchup — a first for the NFL — in Germany. Fans will have multiple opportunities to watch the game, according to the team's official website. Kickoff will be at 9:30 a.m....
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

What time is the NFL Germany game? TV schedule, channel for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10

The NFL on Sunday will take a historic first step into Germany, playing its first regular-season game in the country at Munich's Allianz Arena. Aside from the historic nature of the game, the teams chosen for the Week 10 matchup also have plenty of storylines to entice fans from all over the world. Seattle, designated as the "away" team, has experienced unexpected success with quarterback Geno Smith, one of the best storylines halfway through the 2022 NFL season.
TAMPA, FL
TechRadar

Seahawks vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch NFL in Munich online from anywhere

Munich has pulled out all the stops for the first ever NFL regular-season game to be staged in Germany. It sees the high-flying Seahawks take on Tom Brady's groggy Buccaneers at the spectacular Allianz Arena. To give you a sense of the scale of the occasion, the 3 million people who requested tickets would have filled the 70,000 seater stadium 42 times over. This show may well rival the Super Bowl, so read on as we explain how to watch a Seahawks vs Buccaneers live stream online from anywhere - including FREE options in some places.
SEATTLE, WA

