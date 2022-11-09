Read full article on original website
IntelGenx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SAINT LAURENT, Quebec (AP) _ IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its third quarter. The Saint Laurent, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $142,000 in the period. _____. This...
Cresud: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $25.7 million. The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. The agricultural company posted revenue of $221.1 million in the period. _____. This...
Westaim: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Westaim Corp. (WEDXF) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share. The investment company posted revenue of...
This Dividend Aristocrat With A 7% Yield Is A Real Buy Low Opportunity
VF Corporation (VFC) is down 60% year-to-date thanks to a confluence of factors - global growth challenges, a tough retail environment and consumer discretionary stocks, in general, being out of favor. That's created a potential bargain, however, for dividend income investors. The yield is all the way up to 7%...
Venus Concept: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. The maker of hair transplant devices posted revenue of $21.5 million in the period. _____. This...
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Buying Hand-Over-Fist
Blackstone's dividend yield has risen to an attractive level as the stock price has fallen. Medical Properties Trust offers one of the healthiest double-digit yields around. Verizon generates more than enough cash to cover its big-time payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 14, 2022 : TSN, ACM, XRAY, TSEM, MNDY, ROIV, TWKS, YOU, QFIN, FREY, OTLY, VRDN
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/14/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 26.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 7.56 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock: Can it Still Energize Investors’ Portfolios?
Several analysts lowered their price targets following Plug Power’s weak third-quarter results last week. Nonetheless, most analysts remain optimistic about the company’s growth potential in the green hydrogen space. Last week, hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported dismal third-quarter results, inviting a slew of price...
Radiant pushes back financial filing again, provides preliminary FQ1 numbers
Radiant Logistics announced it has pushed back another financial filing. The company submitted a late-filing notice with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30. The latest delay stems from a planned restatement of financial results for the company’s fiscal year ended June 30, 2021,...
Beyond Meat's (BYND) Q3 Earnings Upcoming: Key Factors to Note
BYND - Free Report) is likely to register a top and bottom-line decrease from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $91 million, suggesting a decline of 14.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Kiplinger's Weekly Earnings Calendar (Nov. 14-18)
Check out our earnings calendar for the upcoming week.
SSR Mining reports net loss in third quarter as gold equivalent production down 43% y-o-y
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that the Çöpler mine operations were suspended in late June until late September in response...
Cash Dividend On The Way From Chesapeake Energy (CHK)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/22, Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.55, payable on 12/1/22. As a percentage of CHK's recent stock price of $100.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Chesapeake Energy Corp. to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when CHK shares open for trading on 11/14/22.
1 Growth Stock Down 65.8% That's a Bargain Right Now
A tanking price despite soaring profits puts this stock in value territory.
This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer
The business isn't sexy, but it is highly reliable. Which is why income investors should love it and the stock's high yield.
Has This High-Yield Utility Become a Dividend Risk?
Dominion Energy just announced a strategic review. What does that mean for dividend investors in this largely regulated utility?
Iveco Group raises FY forecasts after operating profits rose in Q3
MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Truck maker Iveco Group (IVG.MI) on Wednesday raised again its forecasts for this year's results, after operating profits rose in the third quarter, as pricing, volumes and a better product mix more than offset higher raw material and energy costs.
Auto experts share takeaways on Q3 woes at Rivian, Lucid, Canoo
Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo all reported third-quarter earnings this week, and the results make clear that the electric-vehicle startups are still scrambling to fulfill large delivery backlogs, even as production ramps up. At the same time, the would-be "next Teslas" are still grappling with the challenges of ramping up manufacturing...
