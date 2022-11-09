Read full article on original website
Related
chapelboro.com
Carrboro: Veterans Day, Election Debrief, Historical Events
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, November 11th. He discussed Veterans Day activities, a debrief of Tuesday’s election results, and some recent historical remembrances in the community. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
UNC Joins Orange County for Annual Veterans Day Ceremony, Memorial Reflection
Orange County held its annual Veterans Day ceremony near the site of the county Veterans Memorial on Friday morning, with much of the traditional program. There was a recognition of all armed forces, a prominent guest speaker and an update on the ongoing construction phases of the memorial outside the Seymour Center in Chapel Hill.
‘Word of mouth.’ How underdog Democratic candidate Willie Rowe won Wake sheriff’s race
Donnie Harrison had money, name recognition and already had been Wake sheriff before. Here’s how Willie Rowe says he got elected.
chapelboro.com
Unopposed in Election, Blackwood Set for Third Term as Orange County Sheriff
In addition to the dramatic and closer races on the ballot earlier this week, there were several unopposed elections in Orange County at the local government level. Among those races was one for the sheriff’s office. Without drawing an opponent in either the primary or general election, Orange County...
rhinotimes.com
Alan Branson Files Complaint Over LLC’s Participation In Nov. 8 Election
Former Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson, a Republican who lost the at-large Board of Commissioners race in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, has filed a complaint protesting the participation of a limited liability corporation (LLC) in the election. Branson filed the complaint with Guilford County Board of Elections and the...
rhinotimes.com
In Guilford County More People Didn’t Vote Than Did
Despite all the publicity about the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, slightly less than half of registered voters in Guilford County voted. At the top of the ballot was an open US Senate seat with two high profile candidates who each spent tens of millions of dollars trying to convince voters to go to the polls and vote for them.
Raleigh News & Observer
The only Hispanic legislator in North Carolina lost his seat. These candidates won.
Ricky Hurtado, a Democratic incumbent, lost his Election Day bid to represent one of the state’s most competitive N.C. House districts to Republican Steve Ross. With his loss, the legislature next year looks likely to have no Hispanic representatives in a state where over 10.7% of the population identifies as Hispanic.
carolinajournal.com
NCGA leadership happy with election night results
N.C. House and Senate pleased overall with the results of the General Election. Medicaid expansion will not be discussed until January when the new long session begins. Some of the redistricting maps will be redrawn. “Today is indeed a great day for North Carolina,” N.C. Speaker of the House Tim...
chapelboro.com
Viewpoints: Is the Chapel Hill Town Council a Board of Trustees?
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill: Election Reaction, Complete Communities, and Economic Sustainability
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, November 10th. She discussed reactions to Tuesday’s election, the Complete Communities Initiative, and a big announcement coming up from the Committee on Economic Sustainability. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Projected Danville City Council election results
Danville, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News is projecting Alonzo Jones, Bryant Hood, Gary Miller and James Buckner to win the Danville City Council race. Click here to view all election results.
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022
A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!
elonnewsnetwork.com
Alamance County midterm elections bring red wave
Correction: A previous version of this article conflated statewide and districtwide races. The United States House of Representatives is a districtwide race. Elon News Network regrets this error. Terry Johnson has been Alamance County’s sheriff for sophomore Tyra Duque’s entire life. On Tuesday night, Johnson was reelected to the same...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Valerie Foushee elected to US House of Representatives to represent NC District 4
Democrat Valerie Foushee has won the House of Representatives seat for North Carolina District 4 against her opponent, Republican Courtney Geels, winning 66.71% of the vote with all precincts reported as of 10:47 p.m. Foushee will replace incumbent David Price, who is retiring from politics. He has served in the...
Senior living community, Durham mayor recognizes veterans
On Veterans Day we take time to say thank you to those who have served our country. One senior living community in Durham celebrates veterans every year.
cbs17
Tornado watch ends in central NC after Nicole remnants spawn severe weather
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tornado warning was issued for four central North Carolina counties Friday morning as remnants of Hurricane Nicole moved through the region, according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. A tornado watch that was also issued for much of central North Carolina was later allowed...
This North Carolina city was named the best place to live for veterans. Here’s why
The city has long been recognized among the nation’s top cities for veterans.
hillsboroughnc.gov
Town of Hillsborough Weekly Digest: Nov. 10, 2022
The following are news releases and key reminders for the work week ending Nov. 10:. The Town of Hillsborough has selected Matt Efird to be the new assistant town manager and community services director. Efird will assume the responsibilities of Margaret Hauth, who plans to retire in early 2023. Our...
chapelboro.com
Southern Village in Chapel Hill Adds ABC Store
A new ABC store has opened in Chapel Hill. Suite 122 at 300 Market Street in Southern Village saw the new liquor store open its doors on Thursday, October 6. The 3,420 square-foot space was previously a combination of three suites that included office space and a Pilates studio. Representatives...
Tornado watch extended, most canceled in Central NC; very low severe weather threat into evening
Tornado watch extended until 6:00 p.m.; most canceled in Central NC, very little severe weather threat going into the evening.
Comments / 0