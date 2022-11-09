ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

Related
chapelboro.com

Carrboro: Veterans Day, Election Debrief, Historical Events

Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, November 11th. He discussed Veterans Day activities, a debrief of Tuesday’s election results, and some recent historical remembrances in the community. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CARRBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

In Guilford County More People Didn’t Vote Than Did

Despite all the publicity about the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, slightly less than half of registered voters in Guilford County voted. At the top of the ballot was an open US Senate seat with two high profile candidates who each spent tens of millions of dollars trying to convince voters to go to the polls and vote for them.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

NCGA leadership happy with election night results

N.C. House and Senate pleased overall with the results of the General Election. Medicaid expansion will not be discussed until January when the new long session begins. Some of the redistricting maps will be redrawn. “Today is indeed a great day for North Carolina,” N.C. Speaker of the House Tim...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Viewpoints: Is the Chapel Hill Town Council a Board of Trustees?

“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Kennardo G. James

A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022

A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!
RALEIGH, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Alamance County midterm elections bring red wave

Correction: A previous version of this article conflated statewide and districtwide races. The United States House of Representatives is a districtwide race. Elon News Network regrets this error. Terry Johnson has been Alamance County’s sheriff for sophomore Tyra Duque’s entire life. On Tuesday night, Johnson was reelected to the same...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
hillsboroughnc.gov

Town of Hillsborough Weekly Digest: Nov. 10, 2022

The following are news releases and key reminders for the work week ending Nov. 10:. The Town of Hillsborough has selected Matt Efird to be the new assistant town manager and community services director. Efird will assume the responsibilities of Margaret Hauth, who plans to retire in early 2023. Our...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Southern Village in Chapel Hill Adds ABC Store

A new ABC store has opened in Chapel Hill. Suite 122 at 300 Market Street in Southern Village saw the new liquor store open its doors on Thursday, October 6. The 3,420 square-foot space was previously a combination of three suites that included office space and a Pilates studio. Representatives...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

