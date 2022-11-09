ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossip

So Fresh, So Clean? Johnny Depp’s Cameo During Rihanna’s ’Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4′ Stirs Up Mild Thirst & More Backlash

By alexbossip
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2klib1_0j547Coz00

Johnny Depp… fresh and clean? You sure, Rih?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uSVGP_0j547Coz00

Source: Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

The internet has been ABLAZE over Johnny Depp ‘s cameo in Rihanna’s star-studded Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 that blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature.

According to TMZ sources, Rih and her team invited Johnny to be in the show with both sides “really excited” to make it happen. And it did. But was it really worth all of the backlash? We’ll let you be the judge.

In his very brief cameo, Depp walks out to Outkast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” wearing items from the men’s collection as the first male in Savage X Fenty show history to have a “star” moment during the event.

Fans of the iconic actor flooded Twitter with #ThankYouRihanna tweets showing their appreciation for Depp’s inclusion in the buzzy spectacle.

While Depp ended up winning a substantial verdict in his case against his ex-wife Amber Heard , many still view the actor as controversial which explains the backlash across social media.

A seductive fashion fever dream, her trailblazing event features performances by global musical artists Anitta , Burna Boy , Don Toliver , and Maxwell with special appearances from Sheryl Lee Ralph , Winston Duke , Taraji P. Henson , Damson Idris , Marsai Martin , Taylour Paige , Cara Delevingne , Simu Liu , and more.

Other notable guests include Ángela Aguilar , Avani Gregg , Bella Poarch , Irina Shayk , Joan Smalls , Kornbread , Lara Stone , Lilly Singh , Precious Lee , Rickey Thompson , Zach Miko , and many more wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty.

Peep some of the hottest pics from the show below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUbGI_0j547Coz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mMXvh_0j547Coz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41isf6_0j547Coz00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfqLD_0j547Coz00

How do you feel about Johnny’s cameo? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over his cameo on the flip.

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Rihanna Shows off Her Curves in the New Teaser Video for 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4'

The grind never stops for Rihanna. The singer-slash-entrepreneur shared a promo video for the upcoming Savage X Fenty show in which she’s rocking lacy lingerie. “Rihanna presents Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4,” read the snippet intro, before unveiling the date. The fashion experience will air on Prime Video on November 9.
Hypebae

The Best Looks from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 showcase finally made its way to our screens and it did not disappoint. For its fourth consecutive year, the runway show featured an even more exciting line-up of models, actors and musicians debuting the lingerie brand’s latest styles. This year, the showcase...
The Independent

Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?

I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Decider.com

Johnny Depp’s Painful ‘Savage X Fenty’ Appearance Shatters The Brand’s Modern, Sexy Illusion

It’s never been a better time to be canceled. Just ask Brad Pitt, who is a producer on three of 2022’s big movie releases (one about the #MeToo movement) while years into facing abuse allegations from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Or Louis C.K., who, after admitting to sexual harassing several women, was able to make a successful return to comedy merely a year later (and now seems to be dating Succession actress/provocateur Dasha Nekrasova).
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show

Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
MIAMI, FL
Decider.com

Johnny Depp’s Savage X Fenty Show Appearance Has Leaked Online

It’s time to Jack Sparrow run the heck out of here! This morning, it was reported that fallen actor Johnny Depp will appear in Rhianna’s latest Savage X Fenty show – which left many arguing that the “What’s My Name?” name singer wouldn’t stoop to such low levels, given that Depp is a polarizing subject for the masses following his highly-publicized defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic violence.
Glamour

Rihanna’s Red-Carpet Comeback Has a Message

Boom. Rihanna is back. After announcing her long-awaited return to music with the lead single in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the world’s most prolific multihyphenate made a red-carpet comeback that showed fashion is still very much a top priority. Joining her Black Panther colleagues, including Lupita Nyong’o, Michaela Coel,...
Bossip

Pregnant Summer Walker Announces She's Single, Keeping 'Larry' Face Tattoo

Summer Walker is officially single. The Still Over It singer took to Instagram over the weekend to announce her split from rapper boyfriend Larry, which comes after a year together. The pair started dating following her infamous relationship with music producer London On Da Track, who she repeatedly accused of being a serial cheater and absentee father.
Bossip

Coupledom Confirmed: 76-Year-Old Cher Claims Her 36-Year-Old Boo Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards—‘Haters Are Gonna Hate’

Cher knows you have questions about her headline-making boo who’s 40 years her junior and she’s speaking out. As previously reported the iconic singer, 76, was recently spotted hand-in-hand with Amber Rose’s ex Alexander “AE” Edwards, 36. The unlikely duo was out at dinner at L.A. hotspot Craig’s alongside Edwards’ best friend Tyga.     […]
A.V. Club

The comeback nobody asked for continues: Johnny Depp joins Rihanna’s next Savage X Fenty show

A few months ago, Johnny Depp made an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, popping up as the face of the Moon Person trophy before commercial breaks. It was the kind of thing that would’ve made perfect sense 10 or 20 years ago, but made absolutely zero sense in 2022. Setting aside any other things that Johnny Depp has done or been accusing of doing, he’s not really a musician (we made a Billy Bob Thornton joke while covering the VMAs already), he has no important connection to the VMAs or Moon People, and he hasn’t really done anything culturally relevant in a very long time. It would’ve made more sense to bring out Orlando Bloom if they absolutely need a Pirates Of The Caribbean actor. Hell, it would’ve made more sense to bring out the Orlando Magic basketball team. But, really, it would’ve made more sense to just not do it at all.
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy