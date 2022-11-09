BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At the forefront of those eagerly awaiting solutions to the city’s squeegee situation are Baltimore business owners. On top of recovering from a pandemic, soaring inflation, and a rise in crime; many say the city’s squeegee situation has been bad for business. So, when the Mayor’s squeegee collaborative announced a slew of newfound solutions, at first, they were optimistic.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO