Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

City leaders to vote on receiving a pension after only 8 years

BALTIMORE (WBFF)- Following the passing of Question K, Baltimore City leaders will be limited to two terms for each position in office. This decision has led officials to produce a bill to reduce the number of years required to receive a pension, from 12 down to 8. A third and final reading is expected in a matter of weeks.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police will be back under local control in the new year

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Tuesday a majority of voters approved the ballot measure to bring the Baltimore Police Department back under local control. For more than a century the department has functioned as a state agency leaving Baltimore City without the authority to fully regulate the department. "This is something...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Local bishop weighs in on 'Squeegee Collaborative' plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled his "Squeegee Collaborative" plan, which will ban the practice of roadside window washing at some of the city's busiest intersections. Here's what we know so far. The first, citations will be based on a 'three-strike' system in six enforcement...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

$5 Million is allotted for the 'Squeegee Collaborative Plan'

BALTIMORE (WBFF)- Mayor Brandon Scott has officially released his Squeegee Collaborative Plan, which includes an outreach program for squeegee kids, and a ban on squeegeeing at prominent intersections. These intersections include:. President Street and Jones Falls Expressway/Interstate 83. Conway and Light streets. Mount Royal Avenue and North Avenue/Interstate 83. Martin...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Non-profit leader reacts to Squeegee Collaborative plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — They're the long-awaited results after four months and tonight there's a new reaction to the plan released by the Mayor’s Squeegee Collaborative. Marlo Hargrove is a non-profit leader who’s also been working to help squeegee kids. Hargrove is the Executive Director of F.A.C.E an...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore business owners react to Mayor Scott's squeegee collaborative plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At the forefront of those eagerly awaiting solutions to the city’s squeegee situation are Baltimore business owners. On top of recovering from a pandemic, soaring inflation, and a rise in crime; many say the city’s squeegee situation has been bad for business. So, when the Mayor’s squeegee collaborative announced a slew of newfound solutions, at first, they were optimistic.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gun, drugs found at Mergenthaler High School, source confirms

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gun and drugs were found at Mergenthaler High School, a source confirms to FOX45 News. There's no word on the circumstances at this time of what happened to the student. Sources tell FOX45 News that the person with the gun and drugs was 18 years old.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The need for long-term care for aging adults

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Growing older as an adult is unavoidable. During this time of healthcare open enrollment, it is best to prepare and understand the costs for aging adults. Stacey Spedden-Irrgang, a Financial Planner Professional & Partner at Heritage Financial Consultants headquartered in Hunt Valley, Md., as well as an Investment Advisor Representative of Lincoln Financial Advisors, Member SIPC explains.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man pleads guilty to possession of a firearm in school zone

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man plead guilty to illegally possessing a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, Thursday. According to 31-year-old Malcolm Goods guilty plea, on September 12, 2021, Baltimore Police officers received a call for an armed person at the intersection of Pennsylvania and Cumberland Avenues in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Holly Jolly Trolley officially makes its return this December

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Get into the holiday spirit with a tour to see decorated trees and colorful light displays, all while learning a little about Baltimore history. The annual Holly Jolly Trolley Tours are back for the month of December, presented by Royal Sonesta Harbor Court Baltimore in partnership with American Limousines and Baltimore Rent-a-Tour.
BALTIMORE, MD

