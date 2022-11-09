NORFOLK - The Norfolk Catholic Knights dominated from the outset and used timely turnovers to drub the Ord Chanticleers 38-6 in the C-2 semifinals Friday night. The Knights scored four plays into the game, as Kanyon Talton romped in from 52 yards out. Max Hammond added a 34-yard field goal to make it 10-0 after one quarter. Catholic exploded in the 2nd with scoring runs from QB Carter Janssen and RB Trevin Sukup, plus an option pass to Hammond from WB John Clausen, giving the Knights a 31-0 halftime lead.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO