News Channel Nebraska
Knights March to the State Title Game
NORFOLK - The Norfolk Catholic Knights dominated from the outset and used timely turnovers to drub the Ord Chanticleers 38-6 in the C-2 semifinals Friday night. The Knights scored four plays into the game, as Kanyon Talton romped in from 52 yards out. Max Hammond added a 34-yard field goal to make it 10-0 after one quarter. Catholic exploded in the 2nd with scoring runs from QB Carter Janssen and RB Trevin Sukup, plus an option pass to Hammond from WB John Clausen, giving the Knights a 31-0 halftime lead.
News Channel Nebraska
Chadron senior all-class gold medalist commits to South Dakota
Chadron High all-class gold medalist hurdler Xander Provance announced on twitter Thursday night that he has committed to the track program at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. Provance won the Class B 110m hurdles in a time of 14.46 last spring at the Nebraska state track and field...
News Channel Nebraska
Pierce runs over Adams Central for semi-final win
PIERCE - Pierce is running back to the Class C1 state title game thanks to their running back. Junior Keenan Valverde's 290 rushing yards paced a dominant ground game as the #2 Blue Jays took down #6 Adams Central 45-26 in the C1 semis on Friday. Pierce's offensive line controlled...
norfolkneradio.com
Jim Pillen wins election, becomes Nebraska's new governor
Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen from Columbus has defeated Democrat state Senator Carol Blood of Lincoln to become the new governor of Nebraska. According to the Nebraska Secretary of State website, Pillen received around 60.5% percent of the vote, winning all but two counties in Nebraska. Blood received around 35.5% of the total votes, winning the counties of Douglas and Lancaster. Libertarian candidate Scott Zimmerman also received votes, coming in at just under 4%.
siouxlandnews.com
Former Nebraska teacher now facing charges in Federal Court
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man originally charged with trying to solicit sex from a 14-year-old girl in Sioux City is now facing federal charges. A federal grand jury has indicted Andrew Heller of Sergeant Bluff a now-former teacher in Wynot, Nebraska with attempted enticement of a minor and attempted human trafficking.
UPDATE: Missing Nebraska inmate taken back into custody after crash
A man convicted of murder out of Pierce County, Nebraska, and reported missing from a correctional facility has been taken back into custody after a crash in Lincoln.
kynt1450.com
Vehicle Pursuit Sweeps Through Yankton
A routine traffic stop led to a traffic pursuit in Yankton early Thursday morning. Highway Patrol says that at 2 am Thursday morning, a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop on a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup on Highway 81. Tony Mangan with the SD Department of...
News Channel Nebraska
Clearwater, Wahoo organizations receive funding to support local technology
CLEARWATER, Neb. -- Two Nebraska communities are getting funding to improve their technology. The Foundation for Rural Service, the philanthropic arm of The Rural Broadband Association, made an announcement Thursday declaring the recipients of 31 grants totaling over $142,000 to support projects in rural communities, the largest amount ever granted by the foundation.
News Channel Nebraska
Road closure scheduled in Norfolk on First Street
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk announced Wednesday that First street will be closing until summer of 2023. The City said that starting Monday, Nov. 14, a portion of First St. will close for the demolition and construction of the First Street Bridge. The full closure will be between Braasch Avenue and Prospect Avenue.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities respond to single-vehicle crash in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A single-vehicle car accident happened in Norfolk on Friday afternoon. Officials were called to 1300 Benjamin Avenue and upon arrival a car could be seen in the middle of the highway with its airbags deployed. An ambulance was on scene but there's no word yet on if...
News Channel Nebraska
Race for City Council Ward 4 remains tight, recount likely
The race for Norfolk's Ward 4 seat has been tight and is separated by just two votes as of Thursday. Incumbent Andrew McCarthy says despite the nerves of the waiting game, going against a candidate just as determined as him makes the process exciting. "Well, me and Zach have been...
northeastnebraskanews.us
Judge increases bond in Laurel murder case
HARTINGTON - A Laurel man accused of murdering four people had his bond increased at his first hearing in Cedar County Court here Wednesday afternoon. Judge Douglas Luebbe had previously set bond for Jason A. Jones, 42, at $5 million but re-set the bond at no bond. Corey O’Brien of...
norfolkneradio.com
Home check leads to arrest of Norfolk woman
Norfolk police arrested a woman after substances were found during a home check. Police were called to the 900 block of Sycamore Avenue around 3:30 afternoon on Tuesday to assist probation officers during a home check. During the check, officers found items that appeared to be related to drugs.\. Upon...
News Channel Nebraska
SCSO: Two people arrested on drug charges after vehicle located on highway
STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities say two people from northeast Nebraska were arrested on drug charges in Stanton County Friday night. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, his office observed a vehicle parked along Highway 275 north of Stanton at approximately 8:00 p.m. Friday. Unger said his office reached out...
