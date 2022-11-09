ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

WBTW News13

Deputies respond to shooting in McColl, sheriff’s office says

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Chief Deputy Larry Turner and the McColl Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. It happened in the McColl area of Marlboro County, the sheriff’s office said. News13 has called and left messages for the McColl mayor and police chief but is […]
MCCOLL, SC
WMBF

18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Horry County shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old now faces charges connected to a deadly Horry County shooting. Online records show Devin Lee Johnson was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with murder on Thursday. He was listed as being homeless. A spokesperson with the Horry County...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

SLED investigating double shooting in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a double shooting Friday morning on McLaurin Street in the McColl community of Marlboro County, according to McColl Mayor George Garner. Garner said he turned the investigation over to SLED because they have more resources to handle...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WMBF

5 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash that shut down part of North Kings Highway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people were hurt after a crash Saturday afternoon in Myrtle Beach. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the wreck happened at around 4:15 p.m. in the area of 79th Avenue North. It involved two vehicles, but further details about what happened were not immediately available.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Suspect in custody after standoff with Florence police, U.S. Marshals

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after a standoff at a Florence with Florence police and U.S. Marshals. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said officers were assisting U.S. Marshals on a warrant service on Cherokee Road near Lawton Drive. The warrant for the suspect, Nigee Glenn Wilson,...
FLORENCE, SC
abcnews4.com

Man in custody after deputies, U.S. Marshals surround Florence apartment complex

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was taken into custody after more than a dozen officers surrounded an apartment complex in Florence Thursday afternoon. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said they're were assisting U.S. Marshals in a warrant service at an apartment complex near the intersection of Lawton Drive and Cherokee Road.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

U.S. Marshals serve warrant in Florence, arrest barricaded man

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday in Florence and arrested a barricaded man, according to the Florence Police Department. Law enforcement executed the warrant at the area of Cherokee Road where they apprehended a barricaded suspect, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nigel Glenn Wilson had warrants for assault and […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

2 charged after illegal drugs found at Florence County home

Travis Sentell McCrea, 41, is charged with trafficking in cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Heather Antonionette Echols, 36, is charged with trafficking in cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was rescued after a car plunged into some water in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road for a reported vehicle under water. WMBF News reporter Makayla Evans is at the scene and appears the car went into a pond at the Arcadian Shores Golf Club.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office: runaway teen found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says reported runaway teen Anajiah Newberry has been found safe and is with her family. Authorities says the 16 year old was reported as a runaway from her Manning Avenue residence on Oct. 28. She was seen in different Sumter residencies after...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

Community Policy