Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
98-year-old Florence man says being robbed at gunpoint in own yard was terrifying
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Henry Bryant, 98, said he's thankful to be alive after two men robbed him at gunpoint Monday while he was doing yard work outside his home in North Florence. “I have a little hole in my drive on the other side of the house. And...
Deputies respond to shooting in McColl, sheriff’s office says
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Chief Deputy Larry Turner and the McColl Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. It happened in the McColl area of Marlboro County, the sheriff’s office said. News13 has called and left messages for the McColl mayor and police chief but is […]
UPDATE: Escaped Chesterfield County inmates captured Friday
One of two inmates who escaped from a Chesterfield County detention center this week has been captured, the Sheriff's Office said.
WMBF
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Horry County shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old now faces charges connected to a deadly Horry County shooting. Online records show Devin Lee Johnson was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with murder on Thursday. He was listed as being homeless. A spokesperson with the Horry County...
wpde.com
Car valued at $23 million stolen outside of Holiday Inn Express in Latta: Detective
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A car valued at $23 million was stolen back in July outside of the Holiday Inn Express in the Latta community of Dillon County, according to Detective Sara Albarri with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. I didn’t think it was possible, actually what...
‘Model patrol officer’: Florence police officer retires after 18 years
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Lieutenant Scott Williamson’s time with the Florence Police Department came to an end on Thursday, according to the City of Florence Police Department. Williamson served the city of Florence for 18 years with professionalism, integrity and tenacity, police said. He began his service as a Class III officer with the goal […]
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach woman dies of heart attack after man attempts break-in: Warrants
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is being charged in connection to the death of a woman whose home he attempted to break into. Records show Austin Thomas Jones is charged with involuntary manslaughter stemming from a July 24 incident on 20th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach.
wpde.com
SLED investigating double shooting in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a double shooting Friday morning on McLaurin Street in the McColl community of Marlboro County, according to McColl Mayor George Garner. Garner said he turned the investigation over to SLED because they have more resources to handle...
Horry County school bus stopped by police for report of student allegedly with weapon
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County school bus was stopped by police Friday for a report of a student who allegedly had a weapon, according to the district. A Carolina Forest High School bus was stopped along Highway 90 and Altman Road and no weapons were found on the bus, according to the […]
WMBF
5 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash that shut down part of North Kings Highway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people were hurt after a crash Saturday afternoon in Myrtle Beach. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the wreck happened at around 4:15 p.m. in the area of 79th Avenue North. It involved two vehicles, but further details about what happened were not immediately available.
WMBF
Suspect in custody after standoff with Florence police, U.S. Marshals
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after a standoff at a Florence with Florence police and U.S. Marshals. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said officers were assisting U.S. Marshals on a warrant service on Cherokee Road near Lawton Drive. The warrant for the suspect, Nigee Glenn Wilson,...
abcnews4.com
Man in custody after deputies, U.S. Marshals surround Florence apartment complex
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was taken into custody after more than a dozen officers surrounded an apartment complex in Florence Thursday afternoon. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said they're were assisting U.S. Marshals in a warrant service at an apartment complex near the intersection of Lawton Drive and Cherokee Road.
WMBF
Troopers seeking suspect vehicle involved in hit-and-run in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help finding a suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. Troopers were called around 6 p.m. Wednesday to Marion Road near Victoria Court. They said someone hit a pedestrian and drove away. The pedestrian was hurt, but...
wpde.com
Florence police officer wounded in mass shooting retires after 18 years of service
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Lieutenant Scott Williamson retired from the Florence Police Department Thursday after 18 years on the job, according to a news release. The city says, "He served the City of Florence with professionalism, integrity, and tenacity over his 18-year career." Williamson started as a Class III...
U.S. Marshals serve warrant in Florence, arrest barricaded man
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday in Florence and arrested a barricaded man, according to the Florence Police Department. Law enforcement executed the warrant at the area of Cherokee Road where they apprehended a barricaded suspect, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nigel Glenn Wilson had warrants for assault and […]
SLED report: 99 murders in 6 Grand Strand, Pee Dee counties in 2021
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 18% of all the murders recorded in South Carolina in 2021 happened in the six counties included in the News13 viewing area, according to a 304-page report released on Thursday by SLED. The agency’s annual Crime in South Carolina report showed that 99 of the state’s 566 murders were […]
wpde.com
2 charged after illegal drugs found at Florence County home
Travis Sentell McCrea, 41, is charged with trafficking in cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Heather Antonionette Echols, 36, is charged with trafficking in cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession...
WMBF
HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was rescued after a car plunged into some water in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road for a reported vehicle under water. WMBF News reporter Makayla Evans is at the scene and appears the car went into a pond at the Arcadian Shores Golf Club.
SCHP: Hit-and-run crash that injured 1 to be investigated in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are searching for information about a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Marion County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday on Marion Road near Victoria Court, SCHP said. The make and model information of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is currently […]
abccolumbia.com
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office: runaway teen found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says reported runaway teen Anajiah Newberry has been found safe and is with her family. Authorities says the 16 year old was reported as a runaway from her Manning Avenue residence on Oct. 28. She was seen in different Sumter residencies after...
Comments / 1