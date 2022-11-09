ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

foxbaltimore.com

One person shot in Middle River, police say

BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — One person was shot in Middle River on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore County Police Department. At around, 3:15 p.m., an officer were sent to the 9900 block of Berliner Pl for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
mocoshow.com

Update: Police Investigating Serious Pedestrian Collision in Montgomery Village

Montgomery County Police are investigating a pedestrian collision that occurred last night in Montgomery Village. According to MCPD: “At approximately 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, November 10, 2022, officers from the 6th district and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Club House Road at Brassie Place for the report of a pedestrian struck. For reasons unknown, an adult male was lying in the roadway when he was struck. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The striking vehicle remained on scene. This is an active and ongoing investigation.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
WUSA9

Driver arrested after traffic stop led to discovery of ghost gun in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A driver was arrested after a traffic stop in Hyattsville led to the discovery of a loaded ghost gun, according to police. Earlier this week, officers with the Hyattsville Police Department said they pulled over a vehicle they saw having multiple traffic violations. When officers walked up to the vehicle, they noticed a handgun slide visibly showing in the rear passenger seat pocket.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Police are searching for driver involved fatal hit-and-run

BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened shortly after midnight on Friday. Police say the vehicle was traveling westbound on Pulaski Highway between Rosedale Avenue and 68th Street when the driver struck and killed a pedestrian.
NBC Washington

Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor's Dog in Fairfax County: Police

A man shot and killed his neighbor's dog during an argument at a condominium complex in Centreville, Virginia, Friday morning, police say. The two neighbors were at an outside stairwell with their respective dogs at the complex in the 13300 block of Connor Drive, Fairfax County police said. At one point, the suspect took out a gun and shot the other man's dog, police said.
CENTREVILLE, VA
WJLA

Prince George's police ask public for help identify suspect in Landover fatal shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police need help to identify a suspect who shot and killed a man in Landover, Maryland on Thursday morning. The incident happened in the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive. When police arrived they found the victim, who was later identified as 30-year-old Walter Billy Manning III of Laurel outside suffering from a gunshot wound.
LANDOVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 52, shot multiple times, killed in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot, killed Saturday morning in Northwest Baltimore, police say.Officers responded at 10:40 a.m. to reports of gunfire in the area of Park Heights Avenue and Spaulding Avenue.Officer then located a man, 52, on the 3100 block of Spaulding Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release.The victim was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Homicide detective ask anyone with any information is urged to contact them at 410-396-2100 or notify Metro Crime stoppers.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 dead from a Northwest Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is currently underway after a 52-year-old man died from a Northwest Baltimore shooting Saturday morning, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers heard gunfire coming from the area of Park Heights Avenue and Spaulding Avenue around 10:45 a.m. When officers responded to...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a driver of a vehicle in Montgomery County Thursday evening. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to the area of Clubhouse Road and Brassie Place, off of Montgomery Village Avenue, in Montgomery Village around 6:30 p.m. after a report of the collision. The spokesperson for the MCFRS stated that one person was stuck under the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Man shot and killed in Landover

LANDOVER, MD – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Landover. Police are now looking for the killer of Walter Billy Manning III, of Laurel. According to police, at around 12:40 am, officers responded to the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived at the location to find Manning outside, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died several hours later.   Investigators are working to identify the suspect(s) and determine a motive.  If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to The post Man shot and killed in Landover appeared first on Shore News Network.
LANDOVER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot by security guard after throwing brick identified by police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified a man found with fatal gunshot wounds in Southeast Baltimore. 34-year-old Kevin Abel Torres Guerrero was found by police on November 7, 2022, with gunshot wounds to the body while in the 4000 block of East Lombard Street. Guerrero was taken to a hospital,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police search for robbery suspects in Northeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for a suspect connected to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 10 in Northeast, D.C. According to officials, suspects approached a person in the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., showed a gun and demanded the victim's property. The suspects took the victim's belongings and fled the scene, officials said.
WASHINGTON, DC

