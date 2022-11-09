Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
One person shot in Middle River, police say
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — One person was shot in Middle River on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore County Police Department. At around, 3:15 p.m., an officer were sent to the 9900 block of Berliner Pl for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a...
HELP FIND: Driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rosedale's Pulaski Highway
Police are searching for a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian on Pulaski Highway in Rosedale overnight.
Elkton Police officer run over during traffic stop, suspect on the loose
Police in Elkton are searching for a 22-year-old Delaware woman accused of running over an officer while fleeing a traffic stop.
mocoshow.com
Update: Police Investigating Serious Pedestrian Collision in Montgomery Village
Montgomery County Police are investigating a pedestrian collision that occurred last night in Montgomery Village. According to MCPD: “At approximately 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, November 10, 2022, officers from the 6th district and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Club House Road at Brassie Place for the report of a pedestrian struck. For reasons unknown, an adult male was lying in the roadway when he was struck. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The striking vehicle remained on scene. This is an active and ongoing investigation.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
Driver arrested after traffic stop led to discovery of ghost gun in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A driver was arrested after a traffic stop in Hyattsville led to the discovery of a loaded ghost gun, according to police. Earlier this week, officers with the Hyattsville Police Department said they pulled over a vehicle they saw having multiple traffic violations. When officers walked up to the vehicle, they noticed a handgun slide visibly showing in the rear passenger seat pocket.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police are searching for driver involved fatal hit-and-run
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened shortly after midnight on Friday. Police say the vehicle was traveling westbound on Pulaski Highway between Rosedale Avenue and 68th Street when the driver struck and killed a pedestrian.
NBC Washington
Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor's Dog in Fairfax County: Police
A man shot and killed his neighbor's dog during an argument at a condominium complex in Centreville, Virginia, Friday morning, police say. The two neighbors were at an outside stairwell with their respective dogs at the complex in the 13300 block of Connor Drive, Fairfax County police said. At one point, the suspect took out a gun and shot the other man's dog, police said.
WJLA
Prince George's police ask public for help identify suspect in Landover fatal shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police need help to identify a suspect who shot and killed a man in Landover, Maryland on Thursday morning. The incident happened in the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive. When police arrived they found the victim, who was later identified as 30-year-old Walter Billy Manning III of Laurel outside suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man found shot to death in roadway in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNT, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday night. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Madison St. Officers arrived and found a man in the roadway who had been hit by gunfire. […]
Suspect In Stolen Shoes Busted Breaking Into Same Waldorf Home Twice In Two Months: Sheriff
Authorities say that a burglar went back to the well one too many times and was busted in Maryland by police after breaking into the same home twice in two months in Charles County and wearing something he stole the first time around. Ronal Mardoqueo Montoya Lemus, 23, of Waldorf,...
Man, 52, shot multiple times, killed in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A man was shot, killed Saturday morning in Northwest Baltimore, police say.Officers responded at 10:40 a.m. to reports of gunfire in the area of Park Heights Avenue and Spaulding Avenue.Officer then located a man, 52, on the 3100 block of Spaulding Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release.The victim was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Homicide detective ask anyone with any information is urged to contact them at 410-396-2100 or notify Metro Crime stoppers.
WTOP
Video: Montgomery Co. school burglary suspect waves to camera during break-in
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have released photos and video of a man suspected of breaking into a middle school in September. The burglary happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Silver Spring International Middle School on Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring. In a news release Thursday,...
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead from a Northwest Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is currently underway after a 52-year-old man died from a Northwest Baltimore shooting Saturday morning, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers heard gunfire coming from the area of Park Heights Avenue and Spaulding Avenue around 10:45 a.m. When officers responded to...
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a driver of a vehicle in Montgomery County Thursday evening. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to the area of Clubhouse Road and Brassie Place, off of Montgomery Village Avenue, in Montgomery Village around 6:30 p.m. after a report of the collision. The spokesperson for the MCFRS stated that one person was stuck under the vehicle.
Man shot and killed in Landover
LANDOVER, MD – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Landover. Police are now looking for the killer of Walter Billy Manning III, of Laurel. According to police, at around 12:40 am, officers responded to the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived at the location to find Manning outside, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died several hours later. Investigators are working to identify the suspect(s) and determine a motive. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to The post Man shot and killed in Landover appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Man dies in custody after Fairfax PD says he was running down road, yelling & hitting cars
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — A man died in police custody Thursday afternoon after officers said he was running in the road, acting disorderly and yelling at cars in Springfield, Va. Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) officers took the man into custody in the 6500 block of Amherst Avenue in...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot by security guard after throwing brick identified by police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified a man found with fatal gunshot wounds in Southeast Baltimore. 34-year-old Kevin Abel Torres Guerrero was found by police on November 7, 2022, with gunshot wounds to the body while in the 4000 block of East Lombard Street. Guerrero was taken to a hospital,...
foxbaltimore.com
13-year-old boy who was shot raking leaves in Prince George's County has died
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Just days after being shot in the head while raking leaves in his front yard, 13-year-old Jayz Agnew was pronounced dead Friday night, according to family and Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. Agnew was tragically shot in the head and arm...
Police search for robbery suspects in Northeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for a suspect connected to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 10 in Northeast, D.C. According to officials, suspects approached a person in the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., showed a gun and demanded the victim's property. The suspects took the victim's belongings and fled the scene, officials said.
Teen dead after Thursday night shooting in Baltimore County
Halethorpe residents are on high alert tonight after learning a teen was pronounced dead this morning following Thursday night's shooting.
Comments / 0