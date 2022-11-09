Read full article on original website
Related
WTOV 9
Belmont County vets feted by students, community
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The St. Clairsville American Legion hosted a ceremony along with inviting students to give speeches on how we should thank our veterans every day. "We had a good turnout,” Larry Barnes, Post 159 commander, said. “We had the ceremony over at the high school. And you know Veterans Day is honoring all veterans, past and present. It's a special day for elder veterans here at Post 159. Special day for me."
WTOV 9
Voter turnout big in Ohio Valley
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — After most elections, many discuss the results. -- who won and who lost. But when it comes to the turnout of in-person voters, everyone is a winner this year. "This year, we had a turnout of about 50 percent,” said Bob Gale from the Jefferson...
WTOV 9
Grant will help EGCC fund equipment for healthcare programs
The Eastern Gateway Steubenville and Youngstown campuses received the 6th round of Regionally Aligned Priorities in Delivering Skills (RAPIDS) Grant funding from the Ohio Department of Higher Education. The $224,000 grant partners the Steubenville campus with Belmont College, Washington State, and Zane State, while the Youngstown campus partners with Youngstown...
WTOV 9
Help is there for W.Va. residents struggling with housing costs because of the pandemic
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program helps those affected by the pandemic who are playing catch-up on their housing costs, mortgages, property taxes, homeowners insurance and utilities. In order to qualify, you must own a home, meet certain income limits and have had a financial...
WTOV 9
Vehicle goes into creek along Steubenville street
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Steubenville first responders converged on the scene Friday afternoon of a vehicle going into a creek along Sinclair Avenue. It’s not clear how many people were in the car, but we do know there was at least one injury.
WTOV 9
Demo work will lead to new business in Steubenville's Downtown Historic District
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Steubenville Historical Landmarks Commission has approved a demolition project downtown in order to make room for a new business. South of Mike's Sweeper Shop on 4th street is where the future home of Ambrose Brewing will be. Long known as Frank and Jerry's Appliances, it’s...
WTOV 9
Ascent Resources, again, partners with the Smithfield Food Pantry to provide turkeys
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ascent Resources partnered for the fourth year in a row with the Smithfield Food Pantry to provide turkeys for local families in need. Pantry Director Stan Dombroski expects as many as 260 families to stop by in the coming days to pick up their turkey and the rest of what they'll need for a complete Thanksgiving family meal.
WTOV 9
Weirton business among many to serve breakfast to veterans
WEIRTON, W.Va. — A free breakfast was served for veterans at Basil's Sports Bar & Grill in Weirton on Friday morning. The traditional breakfast fare was served with notes and thank yous from students at Weirton Elementary School. Many veterans, like Bob Coffman, appreciate it. "This is just fabulous,”...
WTOV 9
Tree lighting ushers in holiday season in Weirton
WEIRTON, W.Va. — The city of Weirton hosted the lighting of its north end tree Thursday night at the corner of W.Va. 2 and Pennsylvania Avenue. The tree being on that corner used to be a holiday season tradition, but it went away for some time once Weirton Steel closed. However, efforts from the city and Cleveland-Cliffs made it possible for the tree to return to that spot about five years ago.
WTOV 9
Multiple structures lost to fire in New Martinsville
WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — Flames engulfed multiple buildings in Wetzel County on Thursday. Police say the fire was in the area of Riggenbach Tile & Carpet building and destroyed nearby buildings as well. Officials got the call at 10:11 a.m. No injuries were reported from any of the structures.
WTOV 9
Boy Scout Troops collect donations
Toronto, OH — The Boy Scout Troop 41 and Cub Scout Pack 41 had their annual scouting for food drive in Toronto. The scouts went door to door picking up canned food items left out on porches across the community. The items were delivered the helping hands-- a local food bank, in Toronto.
WTOV 9
Search warrant nets drugs, arrest in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — One man was arrested after a search warrant was executed inside a home along County Road 2 in Monroe County on Thursday. It happened just before 5 o’clock. Daniel Calder was apprehended after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office recovered meth, fentanyl, cash, and weapons....
WTOV 9
Riggenbach family loses everything in New Martinsville fire
NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. — A new Martinsville family lost its home and family business to a fire that destroyed everything in its path. Riggenbach Tile and Carpet is a three-generation family-owned business that fell victim to a blaze Wednesday morning. Also lost was a warehouse, family home, and a dentist's office.
WTOV 9
Oglebay's Festival of Lights a tradition for those near and far
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Christmas spirit is already in the air in Ohio County. The Oglebay Festival of Lights is open for all to see. “It's a year-round process that comes down to tonight,” Oglebay Executive VP Rod Haley said. “To be able to flip that switch and kick off the holiday season.”
WTOV 9
Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign 'the chance to do more'
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — If you see the red kettles and hear the bell ring, you know what that means. The Salvation Army kicked off it's 2022 winter at the Ohio Valley Mall with the classic collection bins along with other ways to help this holiday season. “We're excited...
WTOV 9
Oglebay President discusses new attractions, impact of Winter Festival of Lights
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The 37th year of the Winter Festival of Lights at Oglebay shows how the tradition has continued to grow. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to make their way to Ohio County to experience the 6 mile tour featuring more than 100 lighted displays.
WTOV 9
St. Joseph School offers breakfast for students' loved veterans
Lots of events to honor veterans around Weirton on Friday morning, including a breakfast with veterans at the St. Joseph School. The Cub Scout Pack 151 hosted this event for the second year in a row. It allowed for all students to bring a parent, grandparent, or loved one, who...
WTOV 9
2-day bowling tournament takes place at Chesnut Lanes
Barnesville, OH — The best of the best bowlers in the tri-state area traveled to Chesnut Lanes for a 2-day scratch tournament. "The idea behind it is the installer who I became very good friends with. He loved the scores that were coming out of this place after he built it. There were very high scores, so he wanted to put some money up to bring even better bowlers and see what this place could produce," said owner A.J. Corder.
Comments / 0