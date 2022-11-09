ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Doun
3d ago

SEIU is a collection agency that supports itself with union dues, politics & has proven to be a State failure. Private industry employees, including union employees are stuck with paying millions for bloated SEIU wages & pensions for upper management & administrators. Very little goes to the lower/middle wage earners.

Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass Moves Ahead Of Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED, 4:46 PM: Karen Bass has surpassed Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. New totals from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office show Bass ahead by 4,384 votes – 50.38% to Caruso’s 49.62%. Going into today, Caruso led by 2,695 votes. PREVIOUS UPDATE, Nov. 10: Karen Bass shrunk Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles to just 2,700 votes, according to updated election returns released today by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. That 2,700 margin comes out of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2022 Midterms: LA County to give update on election results

LOS ANGELES - LA County's registrar's office shared an update on the election results as Californians await the outcome of some of the races. As promised hours after Thursday's tweet, LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan gave an update on the November general election around 4:30 p.m. The announcement comes as residents across Southern California await the latest on several high-profile races, including the Los Angeles Mayor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff and seats to represent Southern California districts in the U.S. House.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Proposal for new Kaiser Inpatient Bed Tower in Roseville moves forward

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Plans are moving forward for Kaiser Permanente's Inpatient Bed Tower Project in Roseville. Roseville's Planning Commission approved the plan amendment Thursday among other actions, like certifying the supplemental environmental impact report. Now, the proposal will move on to the city council where two public hearings are required, according to the city's website.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Rural California military families, vets wonder where to go for prescriptions after Tricare network drop; Rep. LaMalfa wants answers

PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Some military families are wondering where they will go for prescriptions now their local pharmacies are out of network. The military community around Beale Air Force Base in Nevada County has been hit hard by the change with the Department of Defense Health Agency. Members living in Penn Valley depend on their local pharmacy for Tricare benefits.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New

Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sacramento Observer

Sacramento Native To Give Talk Sunday On Family’s Church Legacy

Les Robinson grew up in Sacramento but knew nothing about his great-great-great grandfather Daniel Blue and his significant place in California history until three years ago. Blue helped establish St. Andrews African Methodist Episcopal in downtown Sacramento. It is the oldest AME church west of the Mississippi River and the oldest Black church in California.
SACRAMENTO, CA
orangecountytribune.com

“Surf City” makes a right turn

With the elections over … well, mostly over … it’s time to take a look at what that portends and what 2023 might bring to us in the West Orange County area. The biggest – and most welcome – result to come out of the voting is the overwhelming approval of Measure Y, the one-cent sales tax in Westminster. That penny on the dollar will literally rescue the city from catastrophic cutbacks or, at worst, bankruptcy.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
edglentoday.com

Tight California races may determine US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beverlypress.com

L.A. voters speak

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk’s office issued updated election totals on Nov. 10 representing vote by mail ballots cast and returned through Election Day. The race for mayor of Los Angeles tightened, but developer Rick Caruso remains in the lead with 50.25% (273,941 votes) of the vote...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCRA.com

What it means for Sacramento County's homeless community after voters pass Measure O

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Measure O works to address homelessness in Sacramento by making it illegal for four or more people to camp out on public or private property. As results continue to come in, the measure is projected to pass and some businesses in Midtown Sacramento tell KCRA 3 that the homeless crisis has caused problems for them and they're ready to see something done about it.
SACRAMENTO, CA
foxla.com

LA Mayor Race: When will tight race between Caruso, Bass be called?

LOS ANGELES - The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock Wednesday between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass -- and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads in early returns...
LOS ANGELES, CA

