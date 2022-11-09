Read full article on original website
Sun Doun
3d ago
SEIU is a collection agency that supports itself with union dues, politics & has proven to be a State failure. Private industry employees, including union employees are stuck with paying millions for bloated SEIU wages & pensions for upper management & administrators. Very little goes to the lower/middle wage earners.
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass Moves Ahead Of Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update
UPDATED, 4:46 PM: Karen Bass has surpassed Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. New totals from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office show Bass ahead by 4,384 votes – 50.38% to Caruso’s 49.62%. Going into today, Caruso led by 2,695 votes. PREVIOUS UPDATE, Nov. 10: Karen Bass shrunk Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles to just 2,700 votes, according to updated election returns released today by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. That 2,700 margin comes out of...
LA's Mayor's Race Tightens While Sheriff's Race Widens
Plus, LA City Council sticks with plan to end COVID-19 tenant protections
foxla.com
2022 Midterms: LA County to give update on election results
LOS ANGELES - LA County's registrar's office shared an update on the election results as Californians await the outcome of some of the races. As promised hours after Thursday's tweet, LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan gave an update on the November general election around 4:30 p.m. The announcement comes as residents across Southern California await the latest on several high-profile races, including the Los Angeles Mayor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff and seats to represent Southern California districts in the U.S. House.
Proposal for new Kaiser Inpatient Bed Tower in Roseville moves forward
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Plans are moving forward for Kaiser Permanente's Inpatient Bed Tower Project in Roseville. Roseville's Planning Commission approved the plan amendment Thursday among other actions, like certifying the supplemental environmental impact report. Now, the proposal will move on to the city council where two public hearings are required, according to the city's website.
KCRA.com
Rural California military families, vets wonder where to go for prescriptions after Tricare network drop; Rep. LaMalfa wants answers
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Some military families are wondering where they will go for prescriptions now their local pharmacies are out of network. The military community around Beale Air Force Base in Nevada County has been hit hard by the change with the Department of Defense Health Agency. Members living in Penn Valley depend on their local pharmacy for Tricare benefits.
NBC Los Angeles
More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New
Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
'It's slapping the face of every veteran in Sacramento': Army & Air Force Exchange announces closure of McClellan BX
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service recently announced the closure of the McClellan Park Base Exchange in Sacramento at the end of November. Base exchanges allow active duty service members and approved veterans to buy various goods at a discounted price. "It's slapping the face...
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento Native To Give Talk Sunday On Family’s Church Legacy
Les Robinson grew up in Sacramento but knew nothing about his great-great-great grandfather Daniel Blue and his significant place in California history until three years ago. Blue helped establish St. Andrews African Methodist Episcopal in downtown Sacramento. It is the oldest AME church west of the Mississippi River and the oldest Black church in California.
Pressure Mounts To Extend COVID Eviction Protections, But So Far, LA Council Doesn’t Budge
Tenant groups say an earlier vote to phase out L.A.’s pandemic eviction protections is tainted by anti-renter sentiments that came to light in leaked tape.
Karen Bass trims Rick Caruso's lead in tight race to be next LA mayor, latest results show
Who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles? The latest numbers show the race between Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso remains tight.
LA mayor race: Karen Bass takes lead over Rick Caruso in latest numbers
Though the race remains too close to call, Karen Bass took a lead over Rick Caruso in Friday's update to Los Angeles mayoral results.
KQED
Grass Valley Teens Stand Up to Racist Bullying as School Board Election Becomes a Battleground
Thomas Gruver, 16, was well into his freshman year at Nevada Union High School when he hit his limit. His school of some 1,500 students, in the mountain town of Grass Valley, in Nevada County outside Sacramento, is 80% white. Gruver identifies as Afro-Latino and white, and he said that, from the beginning of ninth grade, he was getting racist comments.
orangecountytribune.com
“Surf City” makes a right turn
With the elections over … well, mostly over … it’s time to take a look at what that portends and what 2023 might bring to us in the West Orange County area. The biggest – and most welcome – result to come out of the voting is the overwhelming approval of Measure Y, the one-cent sales tax in Westminster. That penny on the dollar will literally rescue the city from catastrophic cutbacks or, at worst, bankruptcy.
edglentoday.com
Tight California races may determine US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
beverlypress.com
L.A. voters speak
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk’s office issued updated election totals on Nov. 10 representing vote by mail ballots cast and returned through Election Day. The race for mayor of Los Angeles tightened, but developer Rick Caruso remains in the lead with 50.25% (273,941 votes) of the vote...
'I grow my hair long for all the ones that couldn't': Native American leader on importance of long hair for boys | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A conference, aimed at educating Native American youth — specifically boys — about the importance and traditions of wearing their hair long is taking place on Nov. 12 at American River College in Sacramento. It's called the statewide Boys With Braids California conference. ABC10...
KCRA.com
State Assembly District 7: Close race with incumbent Ken Cooley with the edge against Josh Hoover
One of the closest races KCRA 3 is following in the Golden State is the race to represent District 7 of the State Assembly. The district covers areas including Folsom, Citrus Heights and Rancho Cordova. Incumbent Democrat Ken Cooley was in the lead by 343 votes at 12 p.m. on Wednesday against Republican Josh Hoover.
KCRA.com
What it means for Sacramento County's homeless community after voters pass Measure O
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Measure O works to address homelessness in Sacramento by making it illegal for four or more people to camp out on public or private property. As results continue to come in, the measure is projected to pass and some businesses in Midtown Sacramento tell KCRA 3 that the homeless crisis has caused problems for them and they're ready to see something done about it.
foxla.com
LA Mayor Race: When will tight race between Caruso, Bass be called?
LOS ANGELES - The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock Wednesday between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass -- and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads in early returns...
Comments / 4