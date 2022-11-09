ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several high-profile Oregon races remain too close to call Wednesday

By Julia Shumway
Oregon Capital Chronicle
Oregon Capital Chronicle
 3 days ago
Sample ballots are scanned into a database during a ballot-counting test at the Multnomah County Elections Office in Portland on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Counties across Oregon are counting real ballots, and several remain too close to call. (Jordan Gale/Oregon Capital Chronicle)

This article was updated at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday following evening ballot drops.

Several high-profile Oregon races remained too close to call on Wednesday, but it appeared clear Democrats will maintain their legislative majorities.

As of Wednesday evening, the Associated Press had not called the race for governor or the state’s three competitive congressional districts. The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday morning called the governor’s race for Democrat Tina Kotek, who led Republican Christine Drazan by almost 45,000 votes with at least 200,000 ballots left to count by Wednesday evening.

The total number of outstanding ballots won’t be known until next week, as state law requires that ballots postmarked on Election Day that arrive within a week be counted.

Kotek’s lead grew Wednesday as Multnomah County, the state’s most populous, reported more ballots. She captured more than 70% of the Multnomah vote, while Drazan hopes to make up votes as other counties, including Clackamas, report additional results.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Drazan said she was still monitoring results.

“We are grateful to the many thousands of Oregonians who made their voices heard in this historic election,” she said. “We continue to monitor returns with the expectation that this race will tighten.”

Here’s where other statewide races stood by Wednesday evening:

Congress

Incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon handily won re-election, as did Reps. Suzanne Bonamici, Cliff Bentz and Earl Blumenauer in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Congressional districts. Bonamici and Blumenauer are Democrats; Bentz is a Republican.

In Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, Democratic nominee Val Hoyle declared victory on Tuesday night. Hoyle, the state labor commissioner, led Republican and former Army National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos by 8 points Wednesday. The 4th District, which includes Eugene and southwestern Oregon, is represented until January by Rep. Peter DeFazio, a Democrat. DeFazio, who held the seat since 1987, announced his retirement after redistricting made the district more favorable to Democrats.

In the 5th District, which spans from Portland to Bend, Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer's lead over Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner narrowed to fewer than 3 points Wednesday evening. Chavez-DeRemer captured nearly two-thirds of the vote in rural Linn and Marion counties, giving her an overall lead over McLeod-Skinner despite McLeod-Skinner’s edge in Clackamas and Deschutes counties.

And in the 6th District, Republican supply chain executive Mike Erickson pulled closer to Democratic state Rep. Andrea Salinas as more results were posted. By Wednesday evening, Salinas led Erickson by 1.5 points and just more than 3,000 votes.

State Senate

Democrats now hold 18 of the 30 seats in the state Senate, but Republicans started from a stronger position this election. Senators are elected for staggered four-year terms and only 16 seats were up for election this year (one Portland-area Senate seat needed a new senator to finish the remaining two years of a term after the senator elected in 2020 resigned).

Five of the senators who didn’t run for election are Democrats, eight are Republicans and one is an independent who previously ran as a Republican. That meant Republicans needed to win seven races to tie the Senate or eight to capture a majority, which they failed to do.

As of Wednesday, Democratic candidates were clearly winning 11 of the 16 seats up for re-election. In another district, the 20th Senate District in Clackamas County, Democratic state Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone, held a slim lead of only a few hundred votes over incumbent Sen. Bill Kennemer, R-Canby.

Those results mean Democrats will likely hold 16 or 17 of the seats in the Senate come January, maintaining their majority but losing the three-fifths supermajority needed to pass any laws raising state taxes.

Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, praised the results in a statement Wednesday morning.

“These results should give renewed optimism to every person in our state fighting for the wellbeing of hardworking Oregonians,” he said. “Soon, we will turn our attention to the 2023 Legislative Session and continue our work to support a brighter future for every community in our state.”

Election results indicate Republican state Rep. Suzanne Weber, R-Tillamook, will flip the 16th Senate District on the northwest coast that had long been held by Betsy Johnson, a former conservative Democratic state senator who ran for governor as a nonaffiliated candidate. And the north half of Salem, long represented by retiring Democratic Senate President Peter Courtney, appears likely to have a Republican senator: redistricting moved Sen. Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer, into Courtney’s district and she held a strong lead over former Keizer City Councilor Rich Walsh.

State House

Democrats are also on track to maintain their majority in the state House, where the eventual outcome of several races remained unclear. By midday, Democrats had commanding leads in 30 of the 60 districts, Republicans had strong leads in 20 districts and 10 remained close.

In the House, it takes 36 votes to pass tax legislation.

The close House races include two Marion County races where Republicans lead in districts represented by retiring Democrats: Former Republican state Rep. Kevin Mannix leads Democrat Ramiro Navarro Jr. in the Salem-based 21st House District now held by Salem Mayor Chris Hoy, and Republican Tracy Cramer leads Democrat Anthony Medina in a Woodburn-based district represented by Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon.

Three incumbent Democrats are in tough elections. Rep. John Lively, D-Springfield, narrowly leads Republican Alan Stout, in the 7th House District and Rep. Zach Hudson, D-Troutdale, has a slim lead over Republican Randy Lauer in the 49th District and Rep. Ricki Ruiz, D-Gresham, narrowly leads Republican Amelia Salvador in the 50th District.

Democrats held slim leads in three open districts. Bend attorney Emerson Levy leads Republican businessman Michael Sipe by fewer than 300 votes in the 53rd District, now represented by Republican Jack Zika. Democrat Anessa Hartman leads Republican Adam Baker by fewer than 300 votes in the Gladstone-based 40th District, now represented by Democratic Rep. Mark Meek. And Democrat Hoa Nguyen narrowly leads Republican John Masterman in the 48th District, which lacks an incumbent after redistricting.

Republicans led in two other open districts. Republican Cyrus Javadi has a small lead over Democrat Logan Laity in the 32nd District, which follows the Oregon coast from Astoria to south of Pacific City, and Democrat Darcy Long trails Republican Jeff Helfrich in the 52nd District along the Columbia River Gorge.

Other races

Washington County attorney Christina Stephenson declared victory Tuesday in the race for commissioner of the state Bureau of Labor and Industries. She captured more than 60% of the votes counted so far in a race against Bend restaurateur and former legislator Cheri Helt.

Voters approved two state constitutional amendments , though two other statewide ballot measures remained too close to call. The two successful ballot measures will remove references to slavery from the state constitution and punish state legislators for political walkouts.

Want more election coverage?

Visit NewsFromTheStates.com to monitor national trends and read the latest from across the States Newsroom network.

Portland Tribune

Friday update: Republican claims victory in 5th District

Democrat says thousands of uncounted ballots remain in Clackamas County; no winner yet in new 6th District.Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer claimed victory, but Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner declined to concede, as thousands of ballots remain uncounted for the open U.S. House seat in Oregon's 5th District. Chavez-DeRemer and McLeod-Skinner issued statements after that race was called by The Oregonian/Oregon Live on Friday morning, Nov. 11. The Associated Press has not called that race, or the contest for Oregon's new 6th District seat, which pits Democrat Andrea Salinas against Republican Mike Erickson, both of Lake Oswego. The redrawn 5th extends from Clackamas County,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Chavez-DeRemer claims victory in Oregon 5th; McLeod-Skinner says ‘too soon’

Republican Lori-Chavez DeRemer is claiming victory in the race for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, making the announcement shortly after the state’s largest newspaper declared her the winner over Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner. But that race is yet to be called the Associated Press and major news outlets that track elections — and it comes with tens of thousands of ballots still to be counted.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon gun access measure narrowly passes, bringing joy and sadness

Juniper Rook, 17, is too young to vote. But that didn’t keep her from constantly refreshing the vote totals for Measure 114, which she campaigned for in the hopes that it would keep her and her classmates safe. When the lead of the Yes on Measure 114 campaign in Bend texted her to say it passed, she cried.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Need for housing exceeds all boundaries: Steve Duin column

When Tina Kotek first campaigned for a statewide emergency declaration to deal with Oregon’s homeless crisis, she pitched zoning changes, navigation centers, $100 million for shelter expansion, and, of course, a new commission. “I think we just have to step up and do something more dramatic,” Kotek said, having...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Democrat Tina Kotek declares victory, pledges to work on homelessness as Oregon governor

UPDATE: The AP called the race for Kotek shortly after 6 p.m. An article about that development is here.  PORTLAND — A beaming Tina Kotek, hand-in-hand with her wife, skipped down a set of concrete steps lined with supporters at Portland’s waterfront Thursday morning to claim victory in the race for Oregon governor.  The Associated […] The post Democrat Tina Kotek declares victory, pledges to work on homelessness as Oregon governor appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Oregon Democrats projected to lose supermajority in state legislature

SALEM, Ore. -- Even as votes are still being tallied, it appears Oregon Democrats are going to lose their supermajority in the state legislature. In the Oregon Senate, it appears Republicans Cedric Hayden, Kim Thatcher and Suzanne Weber will win seats that were held by Democrats. The Democrats needed to keep 18 seats in the state senate to maintain their supermajority, but with Democrats projected to hold 16 seats and Republicans projected to hold 12, the supermajority has slipped away. In the Oregon House of Representatives, it appears the supermajority is gone there as well, with Democrats expected to lose three seats to the Republicans. Democrats needed to keep 36 seats for the house supermajority, but it seems that they will have 34 once the election results are certified.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States. “It is an absolute honor,” Kotek said. “I can tell you that being who I am is important to Oregonians across the state. Lots of young people have come up to me and said thank you for running and thank you for being who you are.” The former longtime speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives had faced a stiff challenge from Republican Christine Drazan, who is also an ex-legislator.
OREGON STATE
