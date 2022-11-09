‘The Crown’: Did Martin Bashir Really Trick Princess Diana into Doing Her Explosive ‘Panorama’ Interview

The Crown Season 5 follows the royal family as they navigate the tumultuous 1990s. Marriages crumble, Windsor Castle goes up in flames, and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) sits down for her infamous interview with Martin Bashir (Prasanna Puwanarajah). The Crown Season 5 doesn’t just frame Diana’s actions as treason — making much ado about how she sat for the interview on Guy Fawkes’ Day — but also reveals how Bashir used fake bank statements to get close to Diana’s brother Charles Spencer (Philip Cumbus) first and then Diana.

The Panorama interview was considered the scoop of the century in the 1990s, but since has taken on a far more sinister reputation. Princess Diana not only opens up about the problems in her marriage in the interview, but revealed the depths of her mental health battles and opined that the current King Charles III was in “conflict” over taking the throne. But that’s not why it’s legacy is so dark. As The Crown dramatizes, we’ve since learned that Martin Bashir might not have used the most ethical journalistic practices to secure his sit down with Di.

So who was the real Martin Bashir? What does The Crown get right about Princess Diana’s Panorama interview? And where can you watch the Princess Diana interview today? Here’s what you need to know about Princess Diana and Martin Bashir in The Crown Season 5 Episodes 7 and 8…

Who is Martin Bashir? The Journalist Who Interviews Princess Diana in The Crown?

Martin Bashir is a former journalist best-known for his controversial interviews with Princess Diana and Michael Jackson. From 1986 to 1999, Bashir worked for the BBC. In 1995, he landed a bombshell interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, for the show Panorama. In 1999, he left the BBC for ITV, for which he produced a documentary on Michael Jackson. In recent years, Bashir’s star has dimmed. In 2013, he resigned from a position at MSNBC for making “ill-judged” comments about Sarah Palin.

In 2021, Bashir left the BBC — which he had eventually returned to as a religious affairs correspondent — citing health reasons. However, it was at around this time that an independent inquiry revealed that Bashir wasn’t wholly honest in his dealings with Princess Diana and her brother Charles Spencer…

Is The Crown True? Did Martin Bashir Trick Princess Diana into Doing the Explosive Panorama Interview?

The Crown Season 5 alleges that Martin Bashir doctored fake bank statements to trick Charles Spencer and Princess Diana into believing that members of their inner circle were selling secrets about them to British intelligence services. Bashir initially used these false documents to earn Charles Spencer’s trust, who in turn connected the ambitious journalist with his sister. In 2020, the BBC apologized to Spencer for Bashir’s actions and an independent inquiry was launched into what had happened.

Bashir conveniently retired from the BBC in the midst of this inquiry which eventually did find Bashir guilty of deceit. Massive sums have been paid to the victims of Bashir’s scam — as he did allege that some people were spying on Diana and her brother – and to charities favored by Princess Diana. In 2021, both Prince William and Prince Harry released statements blaming the BBC for contributing to Diana’s “fear, paranoia and isolation.” The BBC has since vowed to never air the interview or license it.

So, yeah, Bashir totally doctored fake documents and fanned Diana’s paranoia to secure her interview.

Where Can You Watch the Real Princess Diana Panorama Interview?

While the Princess Diana interview was widely available to watch on TV in the 1990s, it’s a bit trickier to dredge up a clean, complete version of the interview today. You know, because the BBC swore they’d never air it again.

That said, there are excerpts on YouTube and a bunch of documentaries about the Martin Bashir interview, including a recent one about Bashir’s unethical behavior that features Charles Spencer himself. However, it’s hard to scrounge up a legal stream of the interview. One might have to resort to illegal bootlegs online.

If you’re less interested in watching, though, and just want the nitty gritty of what Princess Diana said in the Martin Bashir interview, PBS has a full transcription available for free.