ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

‘The Crown’: Did Martin Bashir Really Trick Princess Diana into Doing Her Explosive ‘Panorama’ Interview

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

The Crown Season 5 follows the royal family as they navigate the tumultuous 1990s. Marriages crumble, Windsor Castle goes up in flames, and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) sits down for her infamous interview with Martin Bashir (Prasanna Puwanarajah). The Crown Season 5 doesn’t just frame Diana’s actions as treason — making much ado about how she sat for the interview on Guy Fawkes’ Day — but also reveals how Bashir used fake bank statements to get close to Diana’s brother Charles Spencer (Philip Cumbus) first and then Diana.

The Panorama interview was considered the scoop of the century in the 1990s, but since has taken on a far more sinister reputation. Princess Diana not only opens up about the problems in her marriage in the interview, but revealed the depths of her mental health battles and opined that the current King Charles III was in “conflict” over taking the throne. But that’s not why it’s legacy is so dark. As The Crown dramatizes, we’ve since learned that Martin Bashir might not have used the most ethical journalistic practices to secure his sit down with Di.

So who was the real Martin Bashir? What does The Crown get right about Princess Diana’s Panorama interview? And where can you watch the Princess Diana interview today? Here’s what you need to know about Princess Diana and Martin Bashir in The Crown Season 5 Episodes 7 and 8…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bbUHk_0j542cOi00
Photo: Netflix

Who is Martin Bashir? The Journalist Who Interviews Princess Diana in The Crown?

Martin Bashir is a former journalist best-known for his controversial interviews with Princess Diana and Michael Jackson. From 1986 to 1999, Bashir worked for the BBC. In 1995, he landed a bombshell interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, for the show Panorama. In 1999, he left the BBC for ITV, for which he produced a documentary on Michael Jackson. In recent years, Bashir’s star has dimmed. In 2013, he resigned from a position at MSNBC for making “ill-judged” comments about Sarah Palin.

In 2021, Bashir left the BBC — which he had eventually returned to as a religious affairs correspondent — citing health reasons. However, it was at around this time that an independent inquiry revealed that Bashir wasn’t wholly honest in his dealings with Princess Diana and her brother Charles Spencer…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RyLr4_0j542cOi00
Photo: Netflix

Is The Crown True? Did Martin Bashir Trick Princess Diana into Doing the Explosive Panorama Interview?

The Crown Season 5 alleges that Martin Bashir doctored fake bank statements to trick Charles Spencer and Princess Diana into believing that members of their inner circle were selling secrets about them to British intelligence services. Bashir initially used these false documents to earn Charles Spencer’s trust, who in turn connected the ambitious journalist with his sister. In 2020, the BBC apologized to Spencer for Bashir’s actions and an independent inquiry was launched into what had happened.

Bashir conveniently retired from the BBC in the midst of this inquiry which eventually did find Bashir guilty of deceit. Massive sums have been paid to the victims of Bashir’s scam — as he did allege that some people were spying on Diana and her brother – and to charities favored by Princess Diana. In 2021, both Prince William and Prince Harry released statements blaming the BBC for contributing to Diana’s “fear, paranoia and isolation.” The BBC has since vowed to never air the interview or license it.

So, yeah, Bashir totally doctored fake documents and fanned Diana’s paranoia to secure her interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vUKms_0j542cOi00
Photo: Netflix

Where Can You Watch the Real Princess Diana Panorama Interview?

While the Princess Diana interview was widely available to watch on TV in the 1990s, it’s a bit trickier to dredge up a clean, complete version of the interview today. You know, because the BBC swore they’d never air it again.

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

That said, there are excerpts on YouTube and a bunch of documentaries about the Martin Bashir interview, including a recent one about Bashir’s unethical behavior that features Charles Spencer himself. However, it’s hard to scrounge up a legal stream of the interview. One might have to resort to illegal bootlegs online.

If you’re less interested in watching, though, and just want the nitty gritty of what Princess Diana said in the Martin Bashir interview, PBS has a full transcription available for free.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before she Died

It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
StyleCaster

Princess Diana Said Her Wedding Day Was The ‘Worst Day’ Of Her Life—Here’s Why She Divorced Charles

After a tumultuous publicized relationship that stunned the world, many Royal fans and watchers of Netflix’s The Crown are wondering: why did Princess Diana and King Charles II divorce? Princess Diana and the now King Charles wedded on July 21, 1981, in St. Paul Cathedral in London. The wedding amassed over 750 million TV viewers from all over the world. In the documentary, Diana: In Her Own Words, based on the bestselling book, Diana said in an audio recording about the wedding, “I don’t think I was happy. I never tried to call it off, in the sense of really doing...
Elle

What Really Happened on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s ‘Second Honeymoon’?

Before Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage devolves into the “War of the Waleses” on The Crown, there is a brief moment of respite. In the first episode of the fifth season, the couple embark on a so-called “second honeymoon” with their sons William and Harry and close friends on a yacht in the Mediterranean. It's an idyllic, sunny prelude to the storm that would soon follow.
Daily Mail

Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series

The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Left William & Harry After Her Death

Since her death, there’s been a interest in Princess Diana‘s net worth and how much she left her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, after her divorce from Prince Charles. Diana, whose full name is Diana Frances Spencer, married Prince Charles in July 1981. The two separated in 1992 before officially divorcing in August 1996. On August 31, 1997, Diana was killed after her car crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, following a chase from the paparazzi. She was 36 years old. Her rumored boyfriend, Egyptian businessman Emad “Dodi” Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz W140,...
Daily Mail

'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'

Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
TheDailyBeast

‘The Crown’ Recreates the Princess Diana Interview—and Makes Trouble for Prince Harry

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry was facing renewed scrutiny over his and his wife Meghan’s commercial relationship with Netflix after it emerged that the screening giant’s tentpole show The Crown devoted two episodes in the new season to Princess Diana’s Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which Harry denounced after it emerged Bashir secured it by using deceitful tactics.
epicstream.com

King Charles Welcomed Princess Diana’s Affair With James Hewitt? Monarch Allegedly Felt His Ex-wife’s Fling Distracted Her From His Relationship With Queen Consort Camilla

King Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage seemed complicated. While they were still together, it was revealed that both King Charles and the late royal had affairs. King Charles famously had an affair with Queen Consort Camilla, while Princess Diana was linked to a slew of men, including Prince Harry’s alleged biological dad, James Hewitt.
HOLAUSA

New photo of Meghan Markle released on Election Day

Meghan Markle has cast her ballot in the 2022 midterm elections! Archewell shared a new photo of the Duchess of Sussex on Election Day. The mom of two, wearing an Archewell baseball cap and a blue jacket over a beige sweater, was pictured sporting an “I Voted” sticker as she smiled for the camera.
MarketRealist

The Mystery of Dodi Fayed and His Net Worth Upon His Death

Dodi Al Fayed, also called Dodi Fayed, is perhaps best known as the love interest of Princess Diana who perished alongside her in a car crash. Since their untimely deaths in 1997, the public has been fascinated with Fayed as a key part of Diana’s life. What was Fayed’s net worth when he died?
Decider.com

Decider.com

45K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy