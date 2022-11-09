Sheryl Lee Ralph Defends Johnny Depp’s Involvement in Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show’: “It’s Doing Its Job”

Ugh. Another one turns to the dark side. Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph admitted that she knew about Johnny Depp’s involvement in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 in congruence with her own appearance. And not only that, she was pretty non-plussed about it, according to her statements on the matter.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ralph dismissed the backlash surrounding the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s controversial cameo. She said, “I was told [a] very long time ago, PR is a very interesting thing, and as long as they are talking about you, it’s doing its job.”

That begs the question: Damson Idris, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Simu Liu, et al… Did you know about it as well?

Ahead of the fashion show’s Prime Video premiere on November 9, it was revealed that Depp would make a guest appearance in the popular program. The news arrived nearly six months after his polarizing defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic violence. In response, the internet lit up, with many criticizing his involvement and threatening to cancel their subscriptions.

In our review, we dubbed his appearance as “painful” and poorly representative of the brand’s ethos, which promotes inclusivity and modern thinking — and we weren’t the only ones who thought so. Rolling Stone wrote that they “still don’t understand” Depp’s involvement, which The Independent called “barmy” and further stated that the joke “seems to be on us.”

While Ralph placed the blame on PR and the nature in which the internet rewards controversy, earlier in the interview, the actor refused to “spill tea” on her past experience being shut down by a design house.

The actor answered, “Why bother with negativity? The positive is that now, we have body positivity and people are more accepting of different shapes and bodies. I look at it this way — if my body is vulgar, so is Kim Kardashian, so is Beyonce, and so are many others who have curves and the ins and the outs.”

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

Looks like Ralph is too busy nabbing Emmy Awards with her role as Barbara Howard on the hit ABC mockumentary to be concerned about how her actions may affect others and the nuance of “negativity.” While some may say “all press is good press,” let us look at where that got the drama-filled release of Don’t Worry Darling: a premature blow in its box office performance and an expedited release on HBO Max.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 is currently streaming on Prime Video.