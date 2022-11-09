Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Valley stuns Dowling, SEP runs away
In the class 5A Iowa state football semifinals, West Des Moines Valley rallied to edge rival Dowling Catholic on a gutsy, go-for-broke 2-point conversion, while Southeast Polk returns to the championship it won last year. SEP turned back Johnston, 35-14. Full highlights from both games, and post-game interviews included.
KCCI.com
Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner
NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
klkntv.com
Devan Kipyego Joins Brother at Iowa State
Two St. Raphael student-athletes signing their National Letter of Intent Thursday, including state cross country champion Devan Kipyego. Devan announcing he’s joining older brother Darius as part of the track & field program at Iowa State. Pedro Mayol also announcing Thursday his commitment to UMass Lowell.
Sioux City Journal
At Drake, Hawkeyes take on former teammate
IOWA CITY — Familiar faces and places await the Iowa women’s basketball team in its first road test of the season. The fourth-ranked Hawkeyes visit Drake on Sunday in the first of two road games during a week which includes a Thursday game at Kansas State. Iowa players...
A grand new place on Grand Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — We were there two years ago when the First Church of Christ Scientist made a scene — released from duty after more than 80 years. Headed for a new function only yards, and years, away. But the journey took more turns than expected. The new high-rise on Grand Avenue was to […]
KCCI.com
Ankeny teacher hurt in bicycle crash able to come home
ANKENY, Iowa — A beloved Ankeny teacher seriouslyhurt in a bicycle crash is on to the next step in his recovery. After weeks of recovery, Greg Lage is finally out of the hospital Friday night. His family said he's now starting what could be a long rehabilitation process at...
KCCI.com
$40.9 million bid accepted in first phase of ICON Water Trails Project
DES MOINES, Iowa — A $40.9 million bid for construction at the Scott Avenue Bridge was approved this week. It's part of the water trails BUILD grant project. The Des Moines Metropolitan Planning Organization voted Tuesday to approve the bid — the MPO says that falls within their budget.
ESPN
Drake Bulldogs vs Iowa Hawkeyes November 13 Preview, Game Time, Matchup Statistics
The Drake Bulldogs (1-0) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET at Knapp Center. Watch live women’s college basketball on ESPN+. Drake had a 73.4 points per game average a season ago, 3.2 more than the 70.2 Iowa gave up per contest. The Bulldogs went 18-1 in games when they scored at least 70 points.
iheart.com
Frigid Air Arrives In Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Des Moines say cold air has settled across Iowa and will stick around for a while. Highs this weekend will remain in the low 30s, though by Sunday winds will finally diminish. Similar conditions are forecast through the upcoming week with a couple of chances for light snow.
KCCI.com
Webster City building collapsing
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — A building is falling down in Webster City. On Tuesday, the city shared a photo of the building on its Facebook page. You can see the side of the building collapsing. The city says a portion of the 700 block of 1st Street will be...
Iowa Driver Survives Dangerous Crash With Farm Equipment[PHOTOS]
Iowa is so close to finishing up harvest 2022. As of this week’s Crop Progress and Condition Report, only 3 percent of the state’s soybean and 11 percent of the state’s corn crop have left the harvest. As farmers stride towards the finish lines in their fields,...
KCCI.com
Mahaska County moves full speed ahead on Northwest Highway 63 bypass project
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — It's full speed ahead for a new bypass project in Mahaska County. Right now, U.S. Highway 63 runs through the middle of Oskaloosa. The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors approved a predesign agreement this Monday that would allow a new bypass to take traffic around the city and connect to Highway 163.
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: No. 4/6 Iowa at Drake
Download Hawkeyes Mobile App Game Notes (PDF) Listen Live Live Stats Watch Live. Opponent No. 4/6 Iowa (2-0, 0-0) at Drake (1-0, 0-0) • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • Second highest ranking in program history. • The Hawkeyes have been ranked in the AP Preseason Top...
more1049.com
Cold Temperatures Are a Good Reminder That Winter is Coming
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– This early taste of cold temperatures affecting a large part of the country going into the weekend is a good reminder that winter is on its way. Meteorologist Chad Hahn from the National Weather Service in Des Moines says it is important to be prepared for snow which all starts with knowing the difference between a winter storm watch and warning.
kniakrls.com
Groundbreaking Event Slated for Former VA Grounds
Marion County and the City of Knoxville will be kicking off the initial phase of redevelopment on the former Veterans Administration grounds. The area that is slated to get underway is for 34 new housing units. There will be a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, November 21st at 10 a.m. at the...
CBS Sports
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Iowa State 4-5; Oklahoma State 6-3 The Iowa State Cyclones have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Iowa State and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cyclones have a defense that allows only 16.33 points per game, so Oklahoma State's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Des Moines Business Record
$35 million, 174-unit apartment project underway in Waukee
Site work is underway in Waukee on West Light, a 174-unit apartment project on a nearly 8-acre parcel located north of Hickman Road and east of Northeast Alice's Road. Caliber Iowa LLC is the project's developer. Architectural rendering by JCorp. PHOTO BELOW: The aerial photo below of the site work is looking north from Hickman Road. Photo special to the Business Record.
KCCI.com
Waukee moving forward with site behind Target speculations
WAUKEE, Iowa — The city of Waukee is moving forward with anew development that may include a Target store. The planning and zoning commission approved the site plan on Tuesday night for a development on Southeast Alice's Road, just south of Hickman. The plans include images that resemble what...
kqradio.com
Ross to resign from Webster City Community School District as superintendent at this Monday’s school board meeting
The Webster City Community School Board meets Monday evening at 6:00 at the school board meeting room at 820 Des Moines Street. The Monday agenda will include the first reading of board policy stock prescription medication supply and on director districts. There will be action taken on the debt service general obligation bond interest payment, consider a contract for a roof replacement plan,approve fundraising requests and education contracts. The Webster City school board will accept resignations from superintendent Dr. Mandy Ross and paraeducator Christina Romp. The resignation of school technology specialist Matt Matteson will be acceepted by the board. Matteson will be the new Hamilton County Treasurer on January 1,2023. The board will approve the recommendations of Jaime Davis as head 7th grade girls basketball coach and Samantha Rouse as assistant 7th grade boys basketball coach.There will be updates from superintendent Ross and from the board at Monday’s meeting.
KCCI.com
Black Cat Ice Cream's 'Killer Bee' named best flavor in Midwest
DES MOINES, Iowa — Black Cat Ice Cream in Des Moines won Flavor of the Year for the Midwest region at the North American Ice Cream Association's annual conference. The winning flavor, "Killer Bee," won against around 100 other flavors. Black Cat owner Alex Carter tells KCCI they developed...
