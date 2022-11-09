Read full article on original website
Massive light and sound art event Rosewood Park happening Nov. 19
Straddling the line between art and sensory-teasing entertainment, Ghost Line X is a one-night massive sound and light show that will be installed underneath the Boggy Creek overpass in Rosewood Park on Nov. 19. Some 15 giant speakers arranged in a single 450-foot line underneath the overpass in the East...
East Austin art galleries launch monthly ‘Third Thursday’ event
A group of East Austin art galleries have banded together to create the East Austin Arts District and launch a monthly Third Thursday event. Every third Thursday of the month the galleries will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. The group uses a spacious definition of East Austin and...
Review: Austin Opera’s ‘Barber of Seville’ exudes energy, and fun
Everything about Austin Opera’s colorful production of Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” exudes energy, from the music, conducted by Stephanie Rhodes Russell to the performances, which are without exception funny and memorable. This production, originally by Michael Shell and stage directed for Austin Opera by Gregory...
Typeface made me do it
The design firm In-House Intl., founded by Michu Benaim Steiner, Lope Gutierrez-Ruiz, and Alexander Wright, has worked with clients ranging from Austin restaurant favorite, Bufalina, to large companies and nonprofits such as Indeed, Meta, the Ford Foundation, the University of Texas at Austin, findhelp and the BBC — all the while maintaining a low profile in its home-base cities of Austin and Barcelona.
The Line-up: Nine exhibitions not to miss in November
In November, the Austin Studio Tour dominates a good deal of the bandwidth when it comes to seeing art around the city. Free and open to the public, the studio tour combines the former East and West Austin Studio Tours into one citywide event presented across three weekends. This year,...
Theater review: ‘Casta’ is an ambitious piece of museum theater
Salvage Vanguard Theatre’s “Casta” by Adrienne Dawes and co-directed by Jenny Larson-Quiñones and khattieQ (jk jk) at the Blanton Museum of Art is an ambitious piece of museum theatre performed by a talented ensemble cast. It tackles casta paintings, a genre from 18th century New Spain...
The Line-up: A dozen artists to see on the Austin Studio Tour
It’s always a conundrum finding an entry point to the Austin Studio Tour. We offer a starting point — a list of 12 accomplished artists, all women and female identified. In its 20th iteration, the free self-guided studio tour combines the former East and West Austin Studio Tours into one citywide event presented across three weekends. And this year, the tour boasts more than 500 stops. Not only individual artist studios, but artisan markets, pop-up exhibitions and other events.
Austin Film Festival review: ‘Golden Delicious’ explores an Asian-Canadian teen’s coming out
“Golden Delicious” has a lot of the standard ingredients in a coming-out tale: attraction, then confusion, then hiding and then accepting. But it has a few differences that are notable. One of the two gay teenage guys is a basketball star who is out and proud, while the other is in a relationship with a girl.
Film review: ‘The Wild Man’ puts a loving son in a tough spot
There’s a fine line between being a loving and devoted son and being a doormat for your family. In “The Wild Man,” writer, director and star Riley Cusick walks that line but manages to stay off the floor — most of the time. Cusick, an Austin...
Austin Film Festival review: ‘Follow Her’ plays well as a psycho-sexual thriller
Jess Peters (Dani Baker) lives in New York City and is trying to gain fame as a social media influencer. She films people without their knowing, sometimes revealing private kinks and peccadilloes. She usually finds these folks on through online listings. Then she posts these videos on social media, watching...
Authors not to miss at the 2022 Texas Book Festival
In and around the State Capitol, with flags a-waving up and down Congress Avenue, the Texas Book Festival is roaring back in person this year. In a dazzling line-up of many famous personalities – literary and otherwise – it would be easy to miss some of the other stars at the fest.
Big, unamplified immersive sound: Rolling Ryot’s ‘Dumpster Fire’ returns
In late 2020, Austin experiential art collective Rolling Ryot staged “Dumpster Fire.” Part outdoor installation and part concert, the sonic spectacle featured multi-instrumentalist percussionists, a pair of dumpsters, robotic elements, and, yes, fire. “Dumpster Fire” was direct response to crisis the creative ecosystem suffered during the pandemic, and...
