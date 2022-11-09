Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officer Arrested on DWI Charge in DallasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Denton Voters Approved Measure to Decriminalize MarijuanaLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersPlano, TX
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Frisco's founding family of Bubba's, Babe's discuss business origins
Paul Vinyard (center) launched the first Bubba’s Cooks Country in Dallas. Today, his children, Joel Vinyard and Tiffany Vinyard Wheeless, co-own three restaurant concepts with him. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Paul and Mary Beth Vinyard opened Bubba’s Cooks Country in 1981, they did so with a goal of putting...
Chili's founder set to open a new barbecue restaurant in North Texas
And this week's top stories.
fwtx.com
The Great Hat Article
Sure, hats are the perfect combination of practicality and solid fashion. But let’s face it, sporting one is also the coolest dang thing about being a cowboy or cowgirl — or close to the coolest. From the material to molding to manufacturing (and more), this article has everything you ever wanted to know about our favorite item of clothing.
Harvest Happenings — November 2022
The life and legacy of Ross Perot is one of service and dedication to our military. He gave selflessly of his time and resources to help others, especially to our veterans. I love what he said in his 2009 speech, “Many Americans don’t understand that Freedom is not free. They don’t realize that freedom doesn’t come easy. That you have to earn it. That it is fragile. And that tough, brave men and women have to step forward and fight for freedom, and for all of us.”
dmagazine.com
A Video and More Details About the Forthcoming 50-Acre Trail in East Dallas
Four miles from downtown Dallas, just below the Tenison Glen Golf Course, is a 50-acre spread of elm, hackberry, and ash trees that’s basically inaccessible to the public. By the end of 2023, this will be Dallas’ newest soft-surface natural cycling trail, an offshoot of the 50-mile loop that will link together the city’s existing trails and create new pedestrian and cycling access through the Trinity Forest.
richardsontoday.com
NTMWD Celebrates Completion Of Construction and Dedicates Bois d’arc Lake
The first new major reservoir in Texas in nearly 30 years officially opened Oct. 14 as part of the North Texas Municipal Water District’s supply system, which serves Richardson. The 16,641-acre Bois d’Arc Lake is located northeast of the city of Bonham in Fannin County and began collecting water in April last year.
advocatemag.com
Now open: Bad Chicken
Bad Chicken is now open on Luther Lane, but you’d better go try their wings fast, because the building housing the restaurant will be demolished in nine months. Two new high-rises, designed for retail, residential and hotel usage, are coming soon to Preston Center. After the restaurant’s lease expires, the building it’s in will be bulldozed for the development. Until then, Bad Chicken will be serving wings, nuggets, cauliflower wings and desserts. The wings and nuggets are smoked before they are fried, making them extra flavorful, and the dessert menu is extensive, including decadent treats like crème brûlée and fried cream cheese egg rolls.
fwtx.com
W.R. 'Bob' Watt Jr. Dies at 88
W.R. “Bob” Watt Jr., who for 33 years served as president and general manager of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, passed away on Wednesday at his home in Fort Worth, the organization announced. He was 88 years old. Watt played a pivotal role in transforming the...
Edmondson: National Adoption Day, a day to remember
Love ‘em or frustrated by ‘em, families are an important part of our individual identities. Yet right now – today – more than 110,000 children in America and hundreds of Denton County foster care children are awaiting adoption to their forever families. Their personal Adoption Day is a day to remember when that “forever family” is realized.
Local restaurateurs proposing Tex-Mex eatery in Argyle
The team of local restaurateurs behind Rustico Grill and 1845 Taste Texas are proposing a new sit-down Tex-Mex restaurant in Argyle. Marty Bryan, Brian Gasperson and Alan Mann are working on purchasing land on FM 407 to put the restaurant, billed Cactus Canyon. Before they can close on the land, though, they want to ensure that the Town Council will approve a zoning change from agricultural to allow for the restaurant.
dallasexpress.com
Plans Revealed for 2,545-Acre Local Development
City leaders were given a sneak peek behind the first phase of the Fields development in Frisco, revealing plans for more than 200 home lots, a gated and guarded community, and a network of walking trails. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney gave a video presentation on November 2 outlining plans for...
Lantana Update — November 2022
After a pause in operations, the Lantana Education/Charitable Foundation is looking to get back on track in the New Year. On May 6, 2022, the Foundation temporarily suspended operations after a new board member brought concerns to the Foundation’s legal counsel regarding possible required paperwork that had not been filed with the State of Texas. After extensive research and consultation with several different law firms, including a review of all grant requests for the past several years, it was determined that the Foundation was in full compliance with state guidelines.
Toasted Yolk shutters Highland Village location
The Toasted Yolk Cafe in Highland Village has closed after less than six months in business. The brunch chain opened the Highland Village restaurant in April in the old IHOP location on FM 407, but it closed its doors permanently on Sunday. “Toasted Yolk has proudly served the Highland Village...
LISD bands fare well at UIL state marching competition
Three Lewisville ISD high school bands finished in the top 10 this week at the UIL state marching band competition at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The competition comes directly after the Bands of America Super Regionals and is the culmination of months of practice for band students that started in the hot Texas sun in July. As in years past, three LISD marching bands advanced to the finals amongst a field of the most competitive bands in the state.
The Arts: Arts Month in Flower Mound
There is no limit to the fun things Flower Mound offers to remind us of the importance of art to our lives and to our community. Aside from town events, Flower Mound also supports local arts groups, several of whom have fall and holiday seasons in full swing this month.
starlocalmedia.com
Farmers dispatch of Allen, run wild on perennial power
LEWISVILLE - For the first time since 2007, Allen's football team will not be competing in the area round of the playoffs. Lewisville, meanwhile, is bound for the second round after topping the Eagles at home in emphatic fashion Friday, 43-18.
Collin Creek Mall Development Update
Since Collin Creek Mall closed in 2019, there has been speculation about what would move into the area. It has recently been confirmed that the area will become available for housing and businesses. Local Profile previously reported that after Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked...
Finding an East Dallas Home With a Pool is Easier Than You Think
If the pandemic taught us Dallasites anything, it’s the importance of having access to water in the summer. Pool memberships, trips to more temperate climates, and bids for backyard pools (especially East Dallas homes with a pool) were the name of the game as North Texas residents tried to escape the heat while not getting within breathing distance of anyone else.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Help Place a Wreath at Every Headstone at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
In 2021, North Texans made sure there was no shortage of wreaths to decorate the headstones of those buried at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery over the holiday season — and it's time to do it again. This year 51,00 graves need a wreath. According to the Wreaths Across America...
'Yellowstone' is filming in this North Texas city next week
VENUS, Texas — "Yellowstone" is coming back to North Texas. Officials with the city of Venus in Johnson County confirmed the popular Western drama is filming a scene at the city's downtown square on Tuesday. Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that Yellowstone is...
