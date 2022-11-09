Read full article on original website
JCPD Arrest Suspect Who Chokes, Then Holds Knife To Victim’s Face
A man who choked and held a knife to the face of a female victim is jailed in Johnson City. Police tell us 23 year old Ryan Dos Santos was arrested when JCPD responded to a domestic disturbance call at the victim’s residence, address unknown. The victim told police Dos Santos had choked her and then held a knife to her face. Police say the victim had red marks and scratches on her neck and chest. Dos Santos is charged with Domestic Aggravated Assault and is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
Man accused of choking, threatening woman with knife in Tennessee, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man faces a domestic aggravated assault charge after he allegedly held a knife to a woman’s face Friday morning, according to Johnson City authorities. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department states that officers responded to a home at an...
Mountain City couple accused of fleeing police with child inside vehicle
A Mountain City couple was arrested on Tuesday after they reportedly led police on a pursuit while a child was in the vehicle. According to a report, deputies responded to two separate disturbance calls involving the same male suspect– the last one where he was allegedly running nude outside.
Johnson City man arrested after threating neighbor with tire iron, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after threating his neighbor with a tire iron, police say. According to police, just before 2 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 2100 block of E. Unaka Ave. regarding an altercation between neighbors. When officer arrived, they...
Juvenile charged with attempted murder following shooting in Johnson City, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A juvenile has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that occurred on Monday, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police said the shooting was in the 500 block of Washington Avenue. Authorities said the juvenile shot at the victim after the victim got out of the vehicle both were in. The victim was not struck, police added.
Woman arrested after multiple fake 911 calls in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman has been arrested in Carter County after an investigation into false reports made to 911 of a shooting and child abuse, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office. According to police, Carter County deputies arrested Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City...
Johnson City juvenile arrested in connection to Monday shooting
A Juvenile in Johnson City was arrested Thursday and charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and other serious offenses in connection with a shooting that occurred Monday. Johnson City Police responded to a shooting investigation in the 500 block of Washington Avenue. During the investigation police learned the juvenile shot at a female victim as she exited a Silver Honda minivan the two were in. The victim was not struck by the gunfire. The juvenile is now being housed at the Upper East Tennessee Juvenile Detention Center and a court date is pending.
Jimmy Morefield gets three-year probation for the killing of Teddy Allen Street in 2020
Jimmy Morefield was sentenced last Friday, November 4, 2022, in Johnson County to three years supervised probation with the Tennessee Department of Correction. Earlier The Tomahawk reported that following his trial (October 4-6, 2022), a jury found Morefield of Mountain City guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter. Morefield, 57, of 791 J...
Man arrested in connection to Sullivan County homicide makes court appearance
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The second man arrested in Sullivan County in connection to the homicide of a 17-year-old made a court appearance Wednesday. The Sullivan County Sheriff's office said investigators responded to the 100-block of County Hill Road in Blountville on Friday, where they found 17-year-old Gavin Brown dead.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Boones Creek (Boones Creek, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Boones Creek on Wednesday evening. The Police confirmed that the accident happened on I-26 near Boones Creek. A motorbike and a pickup truck were involved in the collision, according to a Johnson City police spokesperson.
Man Carrying Ax, Shot And Killed By Johnson City Police
A man in Johnson City armed with an ax, who approached police officers with the weapon is dead after one of the officers shot and killed the man. The incident began just before seven pm Monday as officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 17 hundred block of E. Unaka Avenue. Police were confronted by the man with the ax resulting in the officer firing shots, striking him. The subject was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The case is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steven Finney.
Hawkins County deputies find variety of dead animals at Rogersville residence
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Humane Society of Hawkins County reported an animal cruelty case to authorities on Nov. 4, leading to the discovery of multiple dead animals outside a home. An offense report penned by a responding Hawkins County deputy said that when police arrived at a home located in the 130 block of […]
Woman shot at in Johnson City, police report
Ballad, DA’s office meet over post-rape procedures …. Ballad Health will partner with the criminal justice system in a new model for aiding sexual assault victims at its hospitals — one suggested by area prosecutors, involving or led by outside partners and usually keeping victims out of emergency rooms.
Authorities investigating allegation against Washington County, Tenn. teacher
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Tennessee Schools employee has been suspended without pay amid an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct, according to a school official. Director of Schools Jerry Boyd confirmed that an investigation “by multiple agencies,” including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is underway. The sheriff’s office said that an official complaint […]
Affidavit: Suspect beat, stabbed 17-year-old homicide victim before robbing him
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A 17-year-old homicide victim was found with blunt force trauma to the back of his head inside his Blountville house Friday, according to an affidavit. Officers with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of County Hill Road where they found...
2 juveniles charged with Airdropping threats to students at Marion High School
MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Two juveniles at Marion Senior High School in Smyth County have been charged after using Apple’s Airdrop feature to send threatening messages to students, according to authorities. On Monday, Marion Senior High School closed at noon after several students told the administration they received threatening messages Airdropped to their phones. According […]
Washington County Sheriff's Office Deputy sworn in to U.S. Marshals Service
Lt. Mike Foster, Warrants Division of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), was sworn in Wednesday as a task force officer in the U.S. Marshals Service. Foster will serve as WCSO’s representative on the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force. The primary mission of the task force is to seek out and arrest, in a coordinated manner, persons who have outstanding state and/or federal warrants.
Update: Greene County teen who has autism returns home, police say
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A 15-year-old boy who has autism returned to his home in Greene County Tuesday, according to authorities. A 15-year-old who has autism is missing after running away from his home on Chuckey Pike, according to Greene County, Tennessee Criminal Investigations Department. It happened...
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office investigates animal cruelty case
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after finding several mistreated, neglected, deceased and decaying animals at a Rogersville residence. The HCSO was contacted on Friday by Sandy Behnke, the Hawkins County Humane Society manager, after she got a tip about several...
Woman charged with murder in Sullivan County makes first court appearance
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The woman accused of second-degree murder, after a body was found in South Holston Lake two weeks ago, was in court Monday morning. Wanda Ward is facing charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and drug charges. She was appointed an...
