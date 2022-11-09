ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
993thex.com

JCPD Arrest Suspect Who Chokes, Then Holds Knife To Victim’s Face

A man who choked and held a knife to the face of a female victim is jailed in Johnson City. Police tell us 23 year old Ryan Dos Santos was arrested when JCPD responded to a domestic disturbance call at the victim’s residence, address unknown. The victim told police Dos Santos had choked her and then held a knife to her face. Police say the victim had red marks and scratches on her neck and chest. Dos Santos is charged with Domestic Aggravated Assault and is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Juvenile charged with attempted murder following shooting in Johnson City, police say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A juvenile has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that occurred on Monday, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police said the shooting was in the 500 block of Washington Avenue. Authorities said the juvenile shot at the victim after the victim got out of the vehicle both were in. The victim was not struck, police added.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Woman arrested after multiple fake 911 calls in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman has been arrested in Carter County after an investigation into false reports made to 911 of a shooting and child abuse, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office. According to police, Carter County deputies arrested Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

Johnson City juvenile arrested in connection to Monday shooting

A Juvenile in Johnson City was arrested Thursday and charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and other serious offenses in connection with a shooting that occurred Monday. Johnson City Police responded to a shooting investigation in the 500 block of Washington Avenue. During the investigation police learned the juvenile shot at a female victim as she exited a Silver Honda minivan the two were in. The victim was not struck by the gunfire. The juvenile is now being housed at the Upper East Tennessee Juvenile Detention Center and a court date is pending.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Man Carrying Ax, Shot And Killed By Johnson City Police

A man in Johnson City armed with an ax, who approached police officers with the weapon is dead after one of the officers shot and killed the man. The incident began just before seven pm Monday as officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 17 hundred block of E. Unaka Avenue. Police were confronted by the man with the ax resulting in the officer firing shots, striking him. The subject was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The case is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steven Finney.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Woman shot at in Johnson City, police report

Ballad, DA’s office meet over post-rape procedures …. Ballad Health will partner with the criminal justice system in a new model for aiding sexual assault victims at its hospitals — one suggested by area prosecutors, involving or led by outside partners and usually keeping victims out of emergency rooms.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Authorities investigating allegation against Washington County, Tenn. teacher

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Tennessee Schools employee has been suspended without pay amid an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct, according to a school official. Director of Schools Jerry Boyd confirmed that an investigation “by multiple agencies,” including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is underway. The sheriff’s office said that an official complaint […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

2 juveniles charged with Airdropping threats to students at Marion High School

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Two juveniles at Marion Senior High School in Smyth County have been charged after using Apple’s Airdrop feature to send threatening messages to students, according to authorities. On Monday, Marion Senior High School closed at noon after several students told the administration they received threatening messages Airdropped to their phones. According […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Washington County Sheriff's Office Deputy sworn in to U.S. Marshals Service

Lt. Mike Foster, Warrants Division of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), was sworn in Wednesday as a task force officer in the U.S. Marshals Service. Foster will serve as WCSO’s representative on the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force. The primary mission of the task force is to seek out and arrest, in a coordinated manner, persons who have outstanding state and/or federal warrants.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Update: Greene County teen who has autism returns home, police say

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A 15-year-old boy who has autism returned to his home in Greene County Tuesday, according to authorities. A 15-year-old who has autism is missing after running away from his home on Chuckey Pike, according to Greene County, Tennessee Criminal Investigations Department. It happened...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office investigates animal cruelty case

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after finding several mistreated, neglected, deceased and decaying animals at a Rogersville residence. The HCSO was contacted on Friday by Sandy Behnke, the Hawkins County Humane Society manager, after she got a tip about several...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy