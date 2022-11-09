Oz calls Fetterman to concede in Pennsylvania Senate race

Analysis: Fetterman projected to defeat Oz 02:38

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mehmet Oz called John Fetterman to concede in the Pennsylvania Senate race . Oz released a statement on Wednesday morning.

This morning I called John Fetterman and congratulated him. I wish him and his family all the best, both personally and as our next United States Senator. Campaigning throughout our great Commonwealth was the honor of a lifetime, and I will cherish the memories and the people I met. Pennsylvanians showed up with passion and a vision for a bright future that I found inspiring every day. I want to thank my supporters, so many of whom worked tirelessly to spread our message and support me and my family. "We are facing big problems as a country and we need everyone to put down their partisan swords and focus on getting the job done. With bold leadership that brings people together, we can create real change. As a Doctor, I always do my best to help others heal. That's why I ran for Senate. I hope we begin the healing process as a nation soon."

Fetterman's director of communications Joe Calvello first announced Oz conceded in a Tweet Wednesday.

"This morning at 9:30 Dr. Oz called John Fetterman to concede," Calvello tweeted.

Oz's concession comes as Fetterman has been named the projected winner in one of the country's most contentious Senate races. The U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania has been one of the most watched races in the entire country.

On Wednesday night at this election party, Oz expressed confidence in closing the gap before the race was called after midnight.

Oz made up some ground on Fetterman but was not able to close the gap in some key counties near Philadelphia. He also lost several counties that Senator Pat Toomey won the last time this seat was up in 2016.

Abortion may have been the key issue in this race, according to CBS News' polling unit. Pennsylvania is one of the only Senate battleground states where abortion tops inflation as the most important issue for voters. Oz made a comment during the debate that local elected officials should be involved in abortion decisions, while Fetterman has been unapologetically pro-choice.

As CBS News made the projection around 1 a.m. Wednesday, with about 90% of the state's vote in, Fetterman tweeted: "It's official. I will be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania. We bet on the people of Pennsylvania - and you didn't let us down And I won't let you down. Thank you."

This is the first time Pennsylvania will have two Democratic senators since 2009, but that was after the late Arlen Specter switched parties. The last time two Democrats were both elected was in 1945 during the FDR administration.

To view the full 2022 results in Pennsylvania, click here .