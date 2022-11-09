ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Oz calls Fetterman to concede in Pennsylvania Senate race

By Ross DiMattei, Chris Hoffman
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BrYFt_0j53yneJ00

Analysis: Fetterman projected to defeat Oz 02:38

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mehmet Oz called John Fetterman to concede in the Pennsylvania Senate race . Oz released a statement on Wednesday morning.

This morning I called John Fetterman and congratulated him. I wish him and his family all the best, both personally and as our next United States Senator. Campaigning throughout our great Commonwealth was the honor of a lifetime, and I will cherish the memories and the people I met. Pennsylvanians showed up with passion and a vision for a bright future that I found inspiring every day. I want to thank my supporters, so many of whom worked tirelessly to spread our message and support me and my family.

"We are facing big problems as a country and we need everyone to put down their partisan swords and focus on getting the job done. With bold leadership that brings people together, we can create real change. As a Doctor, I always do my best to help others heal. That's why I ran for Senate. I hope we begin the healing process as a nation soon."

Fetterman's director of communications Joe Calvello first announced Oz conceded in a Tweet Wednesday.

"This morning at 9:30 Dr. Oz called John Fetterman to concede," Calvello tweeted.

Oz's concession comes as Fetterman has been named the projected winner in one of the country's most contentious Senate races. The U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania has been one of the most watched races in the entire country.

On Wednesday night at this election party, Oz expressed confidence in closing the gap before the race was called after midnight.

Oz made up some ground on Fetterman but was not able to close the gap in some key counties near Philadelphia. He also lost several counties that Senator Pat Toomey won the last time this seat was up in 2016.

Abortion may have been the key issue in this race, according to CBS News' polling unit. Pennsylvania is one of the only Senate battleground states where abortion tops inflation as the most important issue for voters. Oz made a comment during the debate that local elected officials should be involved in abortion decisions, while Fetterman has been unapologetically pro-choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09OaNA_0j53yneJ00
Oz calls Fetterman to concede Senate Race 03:03

As CBS News made the projection around 1 a.m. Wednesday, with about 90% of the state's vote in, Fetterman tweeted: "It's official. I will be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania. We bet on the people of Pennsylvania - and you didn't let us down  And I won't let you down. Thank you."

This is the first time Pennsylvania will have two Democratic senators since 2009, but that was after the late Arlen Specter switched parties. The last time two Democrats were both elected was in 1945 during the FDR administration.

To view the full 2022 results in Pennsylvania, click here .

Comments / 17

Mac1030
2d ago

Fetterman is a loser, are we serious PA? Fetterman over Oz wtf is happening in my state!!!??

Reply
4
Related
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'

Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Dead man reelected in Pennsylvania

A Pennsylvania man who died earlier this year was reelected to his position as a state representative. Democrat Tony DeLuca, the longest-running Pennsylvania state representative, at 39 years, died last month at 85 of lymphoma, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Because of his recent death, election authorities were unable to change the ballots, and many voters chose him over Green Party challenger Queonia "Zarah" Livingston, marked by a sizable lead. A special election will be held to choose a proper candidate to take his seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Wolf signs law to suspend vehicle registrations of Pennsylvania Turnpike toll scofflaws

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay their overdue bills for turnpike travel. After the law takes effect in two months, the process will start with the Turnpike Commission notifying registrants they are seeking to have their registrations suspended. At least a month later, the toll agency can ask the Transportation Department to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Midterm polls – live: Dr Oz gains two-point lead as Biden, Obama and Bernie Sanders head to Pennsylvania

A new poll in Pennsylvania has put Dr Mehmet Oz, the Republicans’ Senate nominee, two points ahead of his Democratic rival, John Fetterman. The survey from Emerson College Polling pegged the celebrity physician at 48 per cent to Mr Fetterman’s 46; crucially, the data was gathered after the two men’s recent debate, which saw Mr Fetterman sometimes struggling to speak.In a sign of how seriously Democrats are taking the prospect of an Oz victory, both Joe Biden and Barack Obama will be campaigning in Pennsylvania in the coming days, with the two running mates appearing together at a rally...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr continues vile attack on John Fetterman over stroke saying he has ‘mush for brains’

2022 Midterm Elections: Fetterman, Oz campaign for potential votes in Bucks County. The eldest son of former president Donald Trump on Sunday accused the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who is currently running for Senate as a Democrat of having no detectable brain activity during warm-up remarks at one of his father’s signature political rallies.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

John Fetterman campaign suing in federal court

The campaign for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman is suing in federal court to have Pennsylvania mail-in ballots counted, even if they do not have a valid date. A divided Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently ordered counties to refrain from counting those ballots. Attorneys for Fetterman say "the date instruction...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Sen. Pat Toomey blames former President Donald Trump for Pennsylvania election results

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Big losses in races are prompting some soul-searching among Republicans in the Philadelphia area and across the country. Republicans underperformed in their fight for control of Congress.The fallout continues from the GOP after several key losses during the midterm elections, including two in Pennsylvania. Some Republican leaders are putting the blame squarely on former President Donald Trump.Two high profile races in Pennsylvania have been won by Democrats.John Fetterman will take over the U.S. Senate seat, and Josh Shapiro will be the next governor.  While other races around the country in key battleground districts are still up in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Indy100

27 of the funniest memes about Dr Oz losing to John Fetterman

Dr Mehmet Oz, the controversial and somewhat ridiculous Republican candidate, who was running to be Senator for Pennsylvania has lost his midterm election bid. The 62-year-old, whose campaign had been dogged with ridicule was facing off against Democrat John Fetterman, who had led a strong campaign but there was a belief that Oz, who is actually from New Jersey could pull the win out of the bag in the final stages of the race. A leading factor to why Oz might have won was the fact that he was endorsed by Donald Trump as well as a US conservative media...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Pennsylvania

Erie is a city on the south shore of Lake Erie and the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania. Erie is the fifth largest city in Pennsylvania and the largest city in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The estimated population was 93,928 in 2021.
ERIE, PA
NBC News

Former presidents in Pennsylvania stumping for senate candidates

President Biden and former President Obama will share the stage for the first time in this midterm election in a joint effort to show how crucial the Keystone State is to Democrats. The former president is trying to tip the scales toward Democrat John Fetterman in his race with Mehmet Oz. Former President Trump is also expected to stump in Pennsylvania, campaigning alongside Oz.Nov. 5, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Democrats Losing Voters in 2 Key Pennsylvania Counties

Democrats are losing voters in two Pennsylvania counties, according to voting registration data from Pennsylvania's Department of State (DOS). A Newsweek analysis of current voting registration in the battleground state shows that there are 18,080 fewer registered Democratic voters in Erie and Northampton counties than in 2020. In recent weeks,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
89K+
Followers
32K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy