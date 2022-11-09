Read full article on original website
Related
fanthatracks.com
Making Tracks: Star Wars: Andor with Luke Hull, David Acord, Michael Wilkinson and T.J. Falls
Fantha Tracks were invited to sit in on two virtual roundtables with Production Designer Luke Hull, Costume Designer Michael Wilkinson, Skywalker Sounds David Acord and ILM’s T.J. Falls to discuss their work on Star Wars: Andor. Listen as Mark Newbold asks questions along with friends from Ahch-To Radio, Around the Galaxy, Blast Points, Jedi News, Skytalkers, Skywalking through Neverland, Star Wars Explained, Talking Bay 94, Tatooine Sons, That Gay Jedi and Triad of the Force on this special episode of Making Tracks.
fanthatracks.com
J.D. Dillard Star Wars project: “unfortunately no longer a thing”
While little was known about the film, it would appear that the J.D. Dillard Star Wars project is no longer going ahead, with the director explaining that while plenty of effort was expended on the project, it wasn’t meant to be. About “Star Wars,” he said that it was...
fanthatracks.com
Comic Review: Star Wars: The High Republic (2022) #2
Jedi Knight Vildar Mac came searching for answers on the Pilgrim Moon, only to find a world divided. As arguments between Force believers rage in the street, Vildar and young Padawan Matthea Cathley investigate the disappearance of a piece of religious art in a near forgotten shrine. But a mysterious...
fanthatracks.com
Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm: It’s starting to look a lot like Star Wars
Following on from yesterdays tantaslising reveal that Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm will be working together on a project – and with top Lucasfilm brass over in Asia this week and ILM India recently announced – today brought this video of Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki and our little green friend Baby Yoda, which seemingly confirms that the project will be taking place in the galaxy far, far away.
Comments / 0