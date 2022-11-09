After election win, Gov. Kay Ivey in Auburn celebrates groundbreaking at new $11.8 million state laboratory

Read full article on original website
Inside Katie Britt’s time in student government at the University of Alabama
Alabama’s newest Republican member of Congress, and the first elected female U.S. senator from the state, is now among a handful of prominent politicians who got their start at the University of Alabama. U.S. Senator-elect Katie Boyd Britt, an attorney and business leader from Enterprise, began her political career...
wvtm13.com
Kelley: Democrats have work to do in Alabama after election showing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Democrats saw disappointing results in Tuesday’s election as the party continues to struggle to find its footing after the 2020 defeat of former U.S. Sen Doug Jones. Democratic candidates in statewide races were held to about 30% of the vote on Tuesday, about 10...
House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama
The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
25 Alabama counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates
Flu and RSV are dominating the headlines but COVID-19 – unfortunately – hasn’t gone away. The emergence of variants, most notably Omicron, has led to waves of surges in the virus. As of Nov. 8, the U.S. has recorded over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 97.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 69% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 8.4% of vaccinated people have received the most recently available bivalent booster doses.
Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic
The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
wdhn.com
Senator-elect Katie Britt announces Chief of Staff
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— U.S Senator-Elect for Alabama, Katie Britt, has announced her Chief of Staff. Clay Armentrout, a Mobile native, has been officially selected as Britt’s Chief of Staff. Since 2015, Armentrout has served in multiple legislative roles for U.S Senator Richard Shelby. For three-and-a-half-years, Armentrout served as...
Alabama county votes to make superintendent an elected, not appointed role
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Cullman County voters will return to electing their school superintendent after a 60/40 vote to approve a local amendment to do so. The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Corey Harbison in 2021, allowed...
Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years
A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
Opelika-Auburn News
Second-half surges power Auburn, Alabama to wins
AUBURN – Providing non-stop energy with his high-stepping, chest-bumping exploits, Dylan Cardwell sparked No. 15 Auburn’s second-half comeback in Friday’s 67-59 win over South Florida at Neville Arena, the Tigers’ 40th consecutive non-conference home victory. Cardwell equaled his career high with five blocked shots, scored seven...
Alabama State Superintendent’s Son Struck by Car on University of Alabama Campus
The son of the Alabama state superintendent of schools is recovering after he was struck by a car on the campus of the University of Alabama late last week. Dr. Eric Mackey posted on Facebook Wednesday evening about the incident, which occurred Friday afternoon. According to the post, his son...
Opelika-Auburn News
James Owens Foundation brings back about 40 of Auburn’s first Black athletes at scholarship event
In memory of James Owens, the first African American scholarship football player at Auburn University, the James Owens Foundation will be hosting a scholarship breakfast on Saturday to recognize the winners as well as the 70s Trailblazers, Auburn’s first Black athletes. This foundation was created by James Owens’ wife...
alreporter.com
Gov. Ivey awards $464,029 to reduce energy costs
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $464,029 to help local governments, public schools and nonprofit groups cut expenses by making their facilities more energy efficient. The grant recipients will replace outdated heating, cooling, lighting or other systems with modern and efficient equipment that is less expensive to operate. One...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
wvtm13.com
Alabama election results: Winners, losers & what’s still up in the air
From Alabama governor to a closely-watched race for Jefferson County sheriff, below is how several major races across the state shaped out in 2022. ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
alabamanews.net
MPS Officially Changes Names of Robert E. Lee, Jeff Davis High Schools
Two Montgomery schools named after Confederate figures and slave owners have been renamed. The Montgomery Board of Education voted for the name changes at Thursday night’s meeting. Robert E. Lee will henceforth be known as Dr. Percy L. Julian High School. Julian was a Montgomery-born Black chemist and pioneer...
WHNT-TV
Ledbetter Expected to be Next Alabama House Speaker
Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter will succeed Rep. Mac McCutcheon as Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives — becoming the second consecutive North Alabamian to wield the speaker’s gavel. Ledbetter Expected to be Next Alabama House Speaker. Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter will succeed Rep. Mac McCutcheon as Speaker of the...
WSFA
Ensler becomes Alabama’s first Jewish legislator in more than 40 years
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama saw the election of its first Jewish state lawmaker in more than forty years Tuesday as Democrat Phillip Ensler unseated his Republican rival by a commanding margin. Ensler’s victory over Republican state Rep. Charlotte happened with 60% of the vote. Surrounded by family and close...
Tropical Storm Nicole: What should Alabama expect?
Tropical Storm Nicole was buffeting the Bahamas with wind and rain on Wednesday and was nearly at hurricane strength, according to the National Hurricane Center. Nicole was forecast to move through the northwestern Bahamas today and approach Florida’s east coast tonight. It could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in southeast Florida on Thursday.
weisradio.com
ALABAMA’S RANDY OWEN AND TEDDY GENTRY RELEASE STATEMENTS ON PASSING OF JEFF COOK
Nashville, Tenn. (November 10, 2022) — ALABAMA’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry today released the following statements, mourning the passing of. their friend, cousin and bandmate of more than 50 years, Jeff Cook. _“He lived to play our music we created together. He could play any. instrument...
