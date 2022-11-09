Read full article on original website
Related
Duke Health creates new therapy to save babies while in utero
Experts at Duke Health pioneered the initial research and treatments for young children who are diagnosed with a rare and typically fatal condition called Pompe Disease. Their research has led to the development of a multinational team including Duke University, the University of California at San Francisco and maternal fetal medicine specialists at the Ottawa Hospital in Canada. They researched the use of enzyme replacement therapy in fetuses that had been identified with infantile-onset Pompe Disease.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
68K+
Followers
74K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0