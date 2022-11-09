Experts at Duke Health pioneered the initial research and treatments for young children who are diagnosed with a rare and typically fatal condition called Pompe Disease. Their research has led to the development of a multinational team including Duke University, the University of California at San Francisco and maternal fetal medicine specialists at the Ottawa Hospital in Canada. They researched the use of enzyme replacement therapy in fetuses that had been identified with infantile-onset Pompe Disease.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO