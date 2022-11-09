Read full article on original website
KWTX
Wanted man taken into custody at College Station apartments
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department says a wanted man has been taken into custody following a standoff that lasted several hours on Saturday. The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 3 p.m. at the Southgate Village Apartments on Luther Street near Wellborn Road. No...
KBTX.com
Police say death at Bryan apartment complex does not appear to be suspicious
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department continues to investigate the death of a person found on the grounds of an apartment complex Friday night but at this time they don’t believe the situation is suspicious or criminal. The body of the unidentified person was discovered near the...
mocomotive.com
MCSO ARRESTS WANTED FELON IN STOLEN TRUCK
On November 8, 2022, a Willis man went to his deer camp cabin in the Willis area only to find it was broken into and damaged. The thieves broke a window and were able to gain entry. Before they left they took his Ford Ranger pickup, several…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mcso-arrests-wanted-felon-in-stolen-truck/
conroetoday.com
Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/11/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-11-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/10/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
Click2Houston.com
Motorcyclist fatally struck by pickup truck in Montgomery County, authorities say
CONROE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a fatal motorcycle crash involving a pickup truck in Montgomery County Wednesday, authorities said. Officials from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Caney Creek Fire Department, and Montgomery County Health Department received calls about a motorcycle crash on Crockett Martin Road, just north of FM 2090, around 6:08 p.m.
Police: Reports of zip-ties on trash cans have no link to criminal activity
Law enforcement in Bryan-College Station have determined that recent reports of zip-ties being placed on trash cans have no link to criminal activity.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Make A Disorderly Conduct Arrest After A Driver Shows A Gun To Another Driver
A road rage incident during Wednesday evening’s commute in College Station led to an arrest. A mother and daughter told College Station police they were on Texas near George Bush when a man trying to get over into their lane showed a pistol. Getting the license plate, College Station...
KBTX.com
Bryan police looking for 13-year-old girl missing for a month
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing on Oct. 9. Mariam Sofia Chavez was last seen at her home in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road around 2 a.m. that Sunday. Police say it’s possible she’s still in the area and...
KBTX.com
Bryan teen missing since Oct. 20
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 14-year-old Bryan boy has been missing since Oct. 20, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. David Salinas was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the 3200 block of Austins Colony Parkway. The sheriff’s office said they believe he is...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 3
Three people were indicted on Wednesday by the Washington County Grand Jury. 44-year-old Toray Lamont Moore of Washington, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 36-year-old Onam Espinales of Washington, indicted for Assault of a Family Member Impeding Breath or Circulation. 40-year-old Erin Thompson of Houston, indicted for Possession...
fox44news.com
Dozens arrested in College Station Northgate Bar District
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that there were a total of 31 arrests made between the evening hours of November 5 into the early morning hours of November 6 within the Northgate Bar District. A large fight broke out in...
KBTX.com
Firefighters responding to fire at Hagglers Resale-tique
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters responded to a fire at Hagglers Resale-tique Friday night just before 7:30 p.m.. Witnesses that live near where the fire broke out tell us they heard a large boom and then saw large flames outside. One of the owners of the company, Tammy Crabb, tells...
Midland man killed in Tuesday evening crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A pedestrian killed Tuesday evening has been identified as Arturo Meza, 65, of Midland. Around 7:35 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Farm to Market Road 715 and County Road 120. Investigators said Meza was walking north on FM 715 and failed […]
KBTX.com
Signs of human trafficking tactics to look out for
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Amid heightened concern in the Bryan-College Station area, local police have dismissed numerous rumors including fears that zip-ties found on trash cans are a human trafficking tactic. The Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department and Texas A&M University Police Department said in a joint statement...
KWTX
2 arrested after College Station man beaten, robbed in home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested after a College Station man was beaten and robbed in his apartment Sunday night, according to the College Station Police Department. Police responded to a call that said five men were breaking into an apartment at the Pearl Apartments on Harvey...
Shots fired near Texas A&M University cause possible threat to campus community
According to police, a male subject was sitting at a bus stop on Islander Way when a vehicle approached him and fired two shots.
KLTV
Houston County jury finds man guilty of Lufkin murder
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A jury has found Tyron Mark guilty of the February 2019 murder of a Lufkin man. Tyron Mark will be sentenced by a judge in January for the murder of Cadarius Williams. Williams’s body was found on a rural road in the eastern part of Houston...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Wanted On Nine Warrants Is Arrested After Being Seen Driving A Stolen Car
A Bryan man arrested by a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy last Thursday night by Easterwood Airport for driving a stolen car is also being held on nine warrants involving alleged crimes and traffic violations during the last one and a half years. 24 year old Edward Dewayne Johnson is...
KBTX.com
18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler drove into a ditch off Highway 21 Monday morning, according to the Bryan Police Department. The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch. It happened on Highway 21 eastbound just past the RELLIS campus coming into Bryan. Bryan police say...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Police Chief Issues Statement About Recent Crimes Near The Campus
Texas A&M’s police chief issues a statement after fielding many calls and messages from the campus community and concerned parents following two sexual assaults in Bryan last weekend. Chief Mike Johnson says they have increased foot patrols in and around student residential areas. Johnson says a Code Maroon alert...
