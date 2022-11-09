Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfft.com
Video shows man wrestling with 3 Fort Wayne officers before he was hospitalized
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- FOX 55 News has obtained video showing a man struggling with three Fort Wayne Police officers several minutes before officers and paramedics had to perform life-saving measures and rush him to the hospital. Fort Wayne Police said Thursday that the video doesn't show everything that...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance installs Narcan box at Super Shot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Another step to saving lives has been made. The Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance installed a Narcan Box at Super Shot Thursday morning. Narcan saves lives by reversing the effects of a known or suspected opioid overdose in minutes. Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance...
wfft.com
Man sustains life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man sustained life-threatening injuries after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a truck. Police say the crash happened around 3:58 Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Winchester and Bluffton Roads. The motorcyclist crashed into the back of the truck, which was stopped at...
wfft.com
19 veterans graduate from Veterans Treatment Court
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 19 veterans battled PTSD and addiction to make it to graduation day. 109 veterans have graduated since 2014. The ninth graduating class is the biggest since the program's inception. Allen Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis said veterans who are struggling with mental health issues and...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported five deaths and 326 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 119,162 cases and 1,207 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Community Schools considers changing school start times
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Community Schools is considering a change to the start and end times of its school days. But first, they want to hear from the community. The first public feedback meeting wrapped up at Northrop Wednesday evening. A school day at Northrop High School...
wfft.com
Community joins EACS as Principal for the Day, including FOX 55 reporter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - East Allen County Schools invited community members to get a taste of life in the classroom Wednesday morning. One of the district’s Principals for the Day… FOX 55's Drew Frey. Frey spent a few hours as Principal for the Day walking alongside Renita...
wfft.com
Students honor veterans at Eel River Elementary School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Students lined the hallways and chanted "USA, USA, USA" as a group of veterans walked by. The honor walk was part of Eel River's Veteran's Day celebration. U.S. Army veteran Mike Hefron said the kids made the day special. "The kids were excited, they were...
wfft.com
Glenwood Park Elementary among FWCS schools celebrating Veterans Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Several Fort Wayne Community Schools ceremonies honored local military members on Veterans Day. Students and staff at Glenwood Park Elementary thanked veteran family and community members for their service and for keeping them safe. "We had about 15-20 students share thank-you letters and read a...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne businesses pack thousands of meals to fight food insecurity in NE Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The fight against food insecurity is important, especially during the holiday season. Four Fort Wayne businesses teamed up Thursday to help make a change, packing 35,000 meals for the Million Meal Movement event. Terry Diller with the Insurance Management Group says he had the...
wfft.com
Salvation Army begins holiday bell-ringing, helping hundreds of more families than last year
The Fort Wayne Salvation Army set-up their first red kettle of the year at Sweetwater to accept program donations Thursday. Salvation Army begins holiday bell-ringing, helping hundreds of more families than last year. The Fort Wayne Salvation Army set-up their first red kettle of the year at Sweetwater to accept...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne City Utilities adjusting river levels
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne City Utilities will be adjusting river levels through the center of town beginning Monday, Nov. 14. Officials say it's for maintenance and inspections of bridges and river outfalls. They say the levels are raised to help recreational use in the warmer months, and...
wfft.com
Girls High School Basketball: Schwieterman leads Jay County past South Side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Renna Schwieterman's 27 point night led Jay County past South Side 74-20 to open their seasons. On top of her 27 points, the Purdue Fort Wayne commit added five assists and four rebounds. Molly Muhlenkamp pitched in with 13 points for the Patriots, while Gabi Bilbrey added eight points and eight rebounds.
wfft.com
Rise in poultry prices cancels Fort Wayne non-profit's turkey giveaway
Ty Simmons with the Human Agricultural Cooperative in Fort Wayne has made turkey giveaways a Thanksgiving tradition. This year will be different. Rise in poultry prices cancels Fort Wayne non-profit's turkey giveaway. Ty Simmons with the Human Agricultural Cooperative in Fort Wayne has made turkey giveaways a Thanksgiving tradition. This...
wfft.com
Maysville Road PetSmart to present adoptable pets for National Adoption Week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - PetSmart at 10260 Maysville Road will have adoptable pets available on Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. Humane Fort Wayne is teaming up with PetSmart Charities for the event. At the event, potential pet parents will be able to spend time getting to know the...
wfft.com
Homestead's Stephens signs with Nebraska Omaha
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Homestead senior sharpshooter Ali Stephens signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball career at Nebraska Omaha on Thursday night. As a junior last season, Stephens helped lead the Spartans to a 23-2 record, which included SAC and sectional titles. Stephens is undecided on...
wfft.com
Indiana Michigan Power offers energy-saving tips for winter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- As winter approaches, Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is offering tips to save energy in the colder months. The company says that means higher heating bills for customers. “Winter always brings the need to run the heat more often, but it can also lead to more...
wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Football Regional Finals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brought you action from all five area regional final games in this week's edition of The Locker Room. Carroll, Snider, Bishop Luers and Adams Central all won and are moving on to the semi-state round. Scoreboard:. Class 6A - Regional...
wfft.com
The Locker Room Game of the Week Preview: Bishop Luers vs. Bluffton
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Bishop Luers and Bluffton will square off in The Locker Room's final Game of the Week for the 2022 football season with a regional championship on the line. The Tigers are coming off a 42-35 victory over Eastbrook that earned them their first sectional title...
wfft.com
Friday rain chance, turning much colder this weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Friday is a day of change. Early morning temperatures step off in the 40s under a cloudy sky. Moisture from Nicole could creep into locations east of I-69 near daybreak Friday. The cold front arrives near the middle of the morning pushing the moisture...
Comments / 0