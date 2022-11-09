ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance installs Narcan box at Super Shot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Another step to saving lives has been made. The Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance installed a Narcan Box at Super Shot Thursday morning. Narcan saves lives by reversing the effects of a known or suspected opioid overdose in minutes. Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Man sustains life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man sustained life-threatening injuries after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a truck. Police say the crash happened around 3:58 Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Winchester and Bluffton Roads. The motorcyclist crashed into the back of the truck, which was stopped at...
BLUFFTON, IN
wfft.com

19 veterans graduate from Veterans Treatment Court

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 19 veterans battled PTSD and addiction to make it to graduation day. 109 veterans have graduated since 2014. The ninth graduating class is the biggest since the program's inception. Allen Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis said veterans who are struggling with mental health issues and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Students honor veterans at Eel River Elementary School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Students lined the hallways and chanted "USA, USA, USA" as a group of veterans walked by. The honor walk was part of Eel River's Veteran's Day celebration. U.S. Army veteran Mike Hefron said the kids made the day special. "The kids were excited, they were...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Glenwood Park Elementary among FWCS schools celebrating Veterans Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Several Fort Wayne Community Schools ceremonies honored local military members on Veterans Day. Students and staff at Glenwood Park Elementary thanked veteran family and community members for their service and for keeping them safe. "We had about 15-20 students share thank-you letters and read a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne City Utilities adjusting river levels

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne City Utilities will be adjusting river levels through the center of town beginning Monday, Nov. 14. Officials say it's for maintenance and inspections of bridges and river outfalls. They say the levels are raised to help recreational use in the warmer months, and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Girls High School Basketball: Schwieterman leads Jay County past South Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Renna Schwieterman's 27 point night led Jay County past South Side 74-20 to open their seasons. On top of her 27 points, the Purdue Fort Wayne commit added five assists and four rebounds. Molly Muhlenkamp pitched in with 13 points for the Patriots, while Gabi Bilbrey added eight points and eight rebounds.
JAY COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Rise in poultry prices cancels Fort Wayne non-profit's turkey giveaway

Ty Simmons with the Human Agricultural Cooperative in Fort Wayne has made turkey giveaways a Thanksgiving tradition. This year will be different. Rise in poultry prices cancels Fort Wayne non-profit's turkey giveaway. Ty Simmons with the Human Agricultural Cooperative in Fort Wayne has made turkey giveaways a Thanksgiving tradition. This...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Homestead's Stephens signs with Nebraska Omaha

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Homestead senior sharpshooter Ali Stephens signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball career at Nebraska Omaha on Thursday night. As a junior last season, Stephens helped lead the Spartans to a 23-2 record, which included SAC and sectional titles. Stephens is undecided on...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Indiana Michigan Power offers energy-saving tips for winter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- As winter approaches, Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is offering tips to save energy in the colder months. The company says that means higher heating bills for customers. “Winter always brings the need to run the heat more often, but it can also lead to more...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

The Locker Room: High School Football Regional Finals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brought you action from all five area regional final games in this week's edition of The Locker Room. Carroll, Snider, Bishop Luers and Adams Central all won and are moving on to the semi-state round. Scoreboard:. Class 6A - Regional...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

The Locker Room Game of the Week Preview: Bishop Luers vs. Bluffton

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Bishop Luers and Bluffton will square off in The Locker Room's final Game of the Week for the 2022 football season with a regional championship on the line. The Tigers are coming off a 42-35 victory over Eastbrook that earned them their first sectional title...
BLUFFTON, IN
wfft.com

Friday rain chance, turning much colder this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Friday is a day of change. Early morning temperatures step off in the 40s under a cloudy sky. Moisture from Nicole could creep into locations east of I-69 near daybreak Friday. The cold front arrives near the middle of the morning pushing the moisture...
FORT WAYNE, IN

