FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - PetSmart at 10260 Maysville Road will have adoptable pets available on Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. Humane Fort Wayne is teaming up with PetSmart Charities for the event. At the event, potential pet parents will be able to spend time getting to know the...

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO