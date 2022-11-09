Some say that the day after Thanksgiving is the official start to the Christmas season, but the Warner Theatre plans on kicking off the holiday season a little early this year with some Motown magic. The soulful sounds of the Motor City roll into town for A Motown Christmas, which is assembled from past and present members of various legendary Motown groups. This performance will features former members of The Temptations, The Miracles, and The Contours singing some of those classic Christmas tunes that have become as much a part of season as snow, sleigh bells, and Santa Claus.

ERIE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO