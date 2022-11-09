Read full article on original website
Be a Tourist: Events around town Nov. 11-13
Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!. Come to Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series to hear Rankin & Schell on Nov. 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at each of these family-friendly events. You can learn more information here or by calling 814-725-1079.
Herb & Honey Bakery celebrates two-year anniversary
A local bakery celebrated their two-year anniversary. The business is located inside Urbaniak Brothers on East 24th Street. Herb & Honey Bakery celebrated two years this weekend, and the artisan bakery offers from-scratch croissants, pastries and bread featuring local ingredients. Jessica Schultz, the baker, is an Erie native, and she said the company found a […]
Hiram's Marketplace is a Proud Member of the Corry Community: Community Gems
Tonight, we take you to the Community of Corry for this week's Community Gem. This gem started three years ago, on a First Friday in Corry. Every First Friday of the month, businesses in the downtown, of this Erie County Community, open their doors to the public for people to purchase, peruse, and enjoy food and drink along the way.
Local charities receive $25K from Country Fair Cares
On Friday, five local nonprofits received $25,000 thanks to the Erie community. In the last several years, Country Fair has raised thousands of dollars for local nonprofits. Through Country Fair charity pumps, five local nonprofits are receiving $25,000. Customers who used the charity pumps donated $0.02 per gallon to the cause. From May 1 to […]
Erie veterans grateful for Veterans Day
Dinner is on them. Several businesses invited veterans to take a seat at their table and enjoy a free meal for all they have done. As a way to say “thank you” to our local veterans, a number of restaurants are offering special deals for those who have served. Oliver Garden to Dunkin Donuts, a […]
Jumping into the Annual Polar Plunge
Hundreds of people braced the 40 degree temperatures of Lake Erie on Saturday to raise money for Special Olympics. Karly Heath, the Stewardship Manager and Law Enforcement Liaison for Special Olympics said, "It's heartwarming first and foremast and it goes to a great cause and this type of event gives right back to our athletes and it means the world to them."
Thousands of winter coats being given to veterans, families in need
Thousands of winter coats are being given out to veterans and families in need. Friday morning, 2,500 coats were delivered to the Veterans Miracle Center on West 39th Street. Several veteran organizations and individuals will be handing out the coats to homeless veterans throughout the community. One Summit Township Supervisor says this is an opportunity to […]
Second Harvest Food Bank and Erie News Now Team Up for the 22nd Annual Food Drive
Erie News Now is teaming up with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania for our annual Food Drive. The Food Drive is next Wednesday, November 16th from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., at spots all throughout the region. You can donate non-perishable food items, frozen turkeys and money...
A Motown Christmas
Some say that the day after Thanksgiving is the official start to the Christmas season, but the Warner Theatre plans on kicking off the holiday season a little early this year with some Motown magic. The soulful sounds of the Motor City roll into town for A Motown Christmas, which is assembled from past and present members of various legendary Motown groups. This performance will features former members of The Temptations, The Miracles, and The Contours singing some of those classic Christmas tunes that have become as much a part of season as snow, sleigh bells, and Santa Claus.
Plans For Two Emergency Homeless Shelters Coming Together in Jamestown
Plans for two emergency homeless shelters that will have a total of 30 beds are coming together in the City of Jamestown. Mayor Eddie Sundquist said a third round of meetings on homelessness in the city took place Thursday between community groups, faith based groups, resource providers and medical providers.
Jamestown Emergency Homeless Shelters Set To Be Instated Soon
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – City of Jamestown officials are currently setting up two emergency homeless shelters, with plans to open before temperatures take a dive. There will be a total of two shelters, one at Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church, located at 515 East 7th Street, and another at the Gateway Center on Water Street. Combined, each will house close to 30 beds.
GECAC provides winter clothes to those in need to stay warm this season
With snow and colder temperatures approaching, one organization is providing winter clothing to those in need. The Greater Erie Community Action Committee, (GECAC) is handing out free coats, socks, hats, gloves and blankets in an annual effort to help those in need stay warm each winter. One organizer said each year they receive hundreds of […]
Erie’s tallest building, Renaissance Centre, for sale
An iconic downtown Erie building, the Renaissance Centre could soon be sold. It’s a story first reported by the Erie Times News. Now, business tenants tell us they’re hopeful about the future sale of this historic landmark. Erie’s tallest building, the Renaissance Centre, is now for sale. The center opened in 1928. Decades later, Erie […]
Erie Cemetery Association General Manager to Retire
The Board of Trustees of the Erie Cemetery Association (ECA) announced that General Manager/Secretary Clarke Kuebler is set to retire during the first quarter of 2023. The ECA is a Pennsylvania non-profit corporation that owns and operates three non-denominal cemeteries, the Erie Cemetery, Laurel Hill Cemetery and Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Erie Insurance gives grants to support environmental efforts
Erie Insurance is paying it forward to environmentally-focused organizations whose missions align with the Erie Insurance Giving Network. Erie Insurance gave grants to 10 local environmental organizations, and representatives of the organizations said they are putting the funds to good use. Ten environmentally focused organizations in Erie were awarded grants totaling $50,000 to help them […]
Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters
SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
Make sure you’re prepared for winter before the first snowfall
Wintery conditions are just around the corner, so you might want to make sure your snow removal equipment is working. With snow in the forecast, many are thinking about winter preparedness, checking on their snow removal equipment that hasn’t been used in more than six months. Representatives from Gerlach’s on West 26th Street said the […]
New York City Native and Titusville Resident Featured on Vietnam Reflections
Harry Correa was right in the middle of all the action. He had the dangerous job of helicopter gunner, firing from his window seat. Correa told Erie News Now, "I had 118 combat missions and yes, it was rough." During his career, Correa served with many heroes. "One person in...
Advisory issued for lake effect snow in Southern Tier this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service of Buffalo issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Saturday afternoon due to lake effect snow expected in parts of the Southern Tier over the weekend. Geographically, the advisory is issued for all of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. The advisory is from 7...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Pennsylvania
Erie is a city on the south shore of Lake Erie and the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania. Erie is the fifth largest city in Pennsylvania and the largest city in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The estimated population was 93,928 in 2021.
