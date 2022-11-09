ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

IEP Meetings: TSD Conference Panel Discusses the Who, When & What

FRISCO, Texas — A general session panel consisting of Tenured Faculty members for the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs Conference discussed the importance of communication when transporting the nation’s most precious and at-risk cargo. The general session on Nov. 11, “Navigating IDEA: Implementing Appropriate Transportation Services...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BYD Unveils Type A School Bus at STN Trade Show Conference in Frisco, TX

FRISCO, Texas — BYD (Build Your Dreams) Thursday unveiled the Type A battery-electric school bus, “the Achiever,” at the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference. The Type A is equipped with innovative vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology that is helping students have a cleaner, more sustainable...
FRISCO, TX
Washington Examiner

School board retaliates against mother who objected to pandemic closures

If anything demonstrates the way in which this administration , and leftists in general, have demonized those who have the temerity to disagree with them, a recently filed lawsuit tells the tale. In this case, a special needs parent in Michigan faced harassment by government officials because she objected to the way COVID-19 lockdowns harmed her son’s education. As the parent of two daughters, one of whom has a disability, I find this outrageous incident another sign of government overreach.
MICHIGAN STATE
Essence

Family Of Bullied Fifth Grader Who Died By Suicide Sues School

The claim alleges teachers openly commented on the only Black student’s hygiene and odor in front of other students, knowing her family was experiencing houselessness. The family of a Black autistic fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school according to the Associated Press. The family claims the school inadequately responded to reports of the girl being bullied over her race and disabilities.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Power of Many, Relationships Shared in TSD Opening Keynote Address

FRISCO, Texas — When meeting Dr. Stephen Sroka for the first time, he hugs you twice. The second hug, he said, is from the heart. This was one of the many lessons taught to him over the years that he shared with the attendees at the 2022 Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs Conference on Wednesday.
TEXAS STATE
Walter Rhein

Opinion: Parents Need to Recognize the Danger of School Prayer

I don’t understand why Christians and conservatives don’t recognize the danger of forced prayer in public schools, so let me walk you through it. Imagine a future where there is no longer any restriction on teacher-led prayer at public schools. After years and years of activism and personal sacrifice, the government finally issues a prayer mandate.
The Independent

Number of children arriving at school hungry on the rise, teachers say

The number of children arriving at school hungry has risen dramatically in the last six months, according to a new survey of teachers across England.To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereMore than 80 per cent of teachers report that in their schools, the amount of children entering the school gates hungry has shot up in the last six months – with disastrous consequences. The Survation study on behalf of Chefs in Schools reveals that teachers say that 88 per cent of children who come in hungry show excessive tiredness at school, with 84 per cent easily...
psychologytoday.com

Getting an IEP: Key Strategies to Advocate for Your Child

Federal special education law defines "educational performance" broadly to include social, behavioral, and emotional domains. Appropriate public school education must progress in academics and social/emotional functioning. Parents and professionals can advocate for services by providing clear examples of social and emotional impact in the classroom. Advocating for the right testing...
sippycupmom.com

How Special Education Teachers Can Improve Their Teaching Quality

Special education classes help students with special needs thrive in school. These classes can take place in specialist schools and in mainstream schools too. In some cases, children who require special education participate in standard classrooms. In this situation, teachers are expected to incorporate special ed teaching to ensure all students’ needs are catered for. Special education teaching is often more intensive and specialized to help each child learn. Here are a few tips to help special education teachers improve their quality of teaching.

