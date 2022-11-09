Read full article on original website
Related
stnonline.com
IEP Meetings: TSD Conference Panel Discusses the Who, When & What
FRISCO, Texas — A general session panel consisting of Tenured Faculty members for the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs Conference discussed the importance of communication when transporting the nation’s most precious and at-risk cargo. The general session on Nov. 11, “Navigating IDEA: Implementing Appropriate Transportation Services...
Parents clashing with schools over student cellphone bans
As schools attempt to keep cellphones at bay, the most vocal pushback doesn't always come from students. In some cases, it's from parents.
stnonline.com
BYD Unveils Type A School Bus at STN Trade Show Conference in Frisco, TX
FRISCO, Texas — BYD (Build Your Dreams) Thursday unveiled the Type A battery-electric school bus, “the Achiever,” at the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference. The Type A is equipped with innovative vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology that is helping students have a cleaner, more sustainable...
Read the bold plan to pay teachers almost $150k a year - and keep their lengthy holiday entitlements - in a desperate bid to stop them quitting
Top-performing NSW teachers could earn as much as $150,000 a year under proposed reforms to combat an exodus from the profession and keep the best and brightest in the classroom. The proposal to reward excellent teachers with higher pay and enhanced status was unveiled on Tuesday in a government options...
COVID-19 will be added to immunization schedule for schools
The CDC's independent advisers voted 15-0 to add most COVID-19 vaccines to the childhood, adolescent and adult immunization schedules.
Washington Examiner
Catholic schools avoided public schools' learning loss — maybe because they were actually open
With news that reading and math test scores saw record drops in the United States during the pandemic, there is fear that this could hurt Democrats . Some are skeptical that closures were a leading cause. Not only does this argument try to deny every parent’s real-world experience, but it...
Female student-athlete, coach sue school over suspensions for objecting to trans student in girls locker room
One student athlete filed suit against her school after she was suspended for her concerns surrounding a transgender student using the female locker room
WTGS
Midlands mother upset, confused after 2nd grader left outside elementary school
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands mother reached out to WACH FOX News, frustrated and angry, after she says her 7-year-old son was left outside during recess, and nobody realized he was missing. Keanna Ravenell says her son, who is a second grader at Dutch Fork Elementary, was locked...
WSET
School dress codes may be 'less equitable' for Black, female and LGBT students, federal report claims
WASHINGTON (TND) — A Government Accountability Office (GAO) report released this month advised the U.S. Secretary of Education to provide resources to assist schools across the country with "potential disparities and disproportionality in dress code enforcement." The report argued some dress codes may "create a less equitable and safe...
studyfinds.org
Forget STEM classes, parents want schools to help improve their children’s character
NEW YORK — More than four out of five parents want their young children to learn more than just STEM. A poll of 2,000 American parents of children ages five and younger found 77 percent believe character development skills are just as important for their young children as academic skills in early education.
Washington Examiner
School board retaliates against mother who objected to pandemic closures
If anything demonstrates the way in which this administration , and leftists in general, have demonized those who have the temerity to disagree with them, a recently filed lawsuit tells the tale. In this case, a special needs parent in Michigan faced harassment by government officials because she objected to the way COVID-19 lockdowns harmed her son’s education. As the parent of two daughters, one of whom has a disability, I find this outrageous incident another sign of government overreach.
Essence
Family Of Bullied Fifth Grader Who Died By Suicide Sues School
The claim alleges teachers openly commented on the only Black student’s hygiene and odor in front of other students, knowing her family was experiencing houselessness. The family of a Black autistic fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school according to the Associated Press. The family claims the school inadequately responded to reports of the girl being bullied over her race and disabilities.
stnonline.com
Power of Many, Relationships Shared in TSD Opening Keynote Address
FRISCO, Texas — When meeting Dr. Stephen Sroka for the first time, he hugs you twice. The second hug, he said, is from the heart. This was one of the many lessons taught to him over the years that he shared with the attendees at the 2022 Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs Conference on Wednesday.
Opinion: Parents Need to Recognize the Danger of School Prayer
I don’t understand why Christians and conservatives don’t recognize the danger of forced prayer in public schools, so let me walk you through it. Imagine a future where there is no longer any restriction on teacher-led prayer at public schools. After years and years of activism and personal sacrifice, the government finally issues a prayer mandate.
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida schools, universities that are closed due to Nicole
As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, school districts across the area are announcing how they will handle the storm. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win | Become a News 6 Insider]
stnonline.com
Beacon Mobility Salutes Veterans for Their Service, Ongoing Commitment to Communities Nationwide
SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. – In recognition of Veterans Day, Beacon Mobility, a growing family of transportation companies, is saluting America’s veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. Beacon Mobility, which operates 16 local brands in transportation, is proud to employ hundreds of veterans who work as bus...
Number of children arriving at school hungry on the rise, teachers say
The number of children arriving at school hungry has risen dramatically in the last six months, according to a new survey of teachers across England.To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereMore than 80 per cent of teachers report that in their schools, the amount of children entering the school gates hungry has shot up in the last six months – with disastrous consequences. The Survation study on behalf of Chefs in Schools reveals that teachers say that 88 per cent of children who come in hungry show excessive tiredness at school, with 84 per cent easily...
Virginia set up a tip line for ‘divisive’ classroom concepts. Documents show it turned into a hotline for the state’s schools
Washington CNN — A controversial Virginia education tip line set up earlier this year to gather information on so-called “divisive concepts” taught in the classroom, generated a hodgepodge of comments amounting to a generic hotline for the state school system, according to a sample of emails reviewed by CNN.
psychologytoday.com
Getting an IEP: Key Strategies to Advocate for Your Child
Federal special education law defines "educational performance" broadly to include social, behavioral, and emotional domains. Appropriate public school education must progress in academics and social/emotional functioning. Parents and professionals can advocate for services by providing clear examples of social and emotional impact in the classroom. Advocating for the right testing...
sippycupmom.com
How Special Education Teachers Can Improve Their Teaching Quality
Special education classes help students with special needs thrive in school. These classes can take place in specialist schools and in mainstream schools too. In some cases, children who require special education participate in standard classrooms. In this situation, teachers are expected to incorporate special ed teaching to ensure all students’ needs are catered for. Special education teaching is often more intensive and specialized to help each child learn. Here are a few tips to help special education teachers improve their quality of teaching.
Comments / 0