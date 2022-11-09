ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

No. 3 Michigan blows out Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Michigan played like it has all year on Saturday, putting up 412 yards to Nebraska’s 147, to defeat the Huskers 34-3. Nebraska had the ball first as snow fell in Ann Arbor, and the drive showed some promise. But a false start penalty on...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Corn Nation

Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Michigan

This is it. Nebraska has everyone right where they want them. You better be on the edge of your seat for this game. Michigan is going to wish they had a bye this week after Nebraska gets done with them. Here are your reasons why. #1 MICHIGAN’S DEFENSE. Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Husker volleyball sweeps Iowa in 300th consecutive sellout

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball swept Iowa 25-16, 25-17, 25-7 in its 300th consecutive regular-season sellout on Friday night, with a crowd of 8,207 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers improved to 22-2 (14-1 Big Ten), while Iowa fell to 7-19 (1-14 Big Ten). Nebraska has...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Michigan beefing up security in football stadium tunnel before Nebraska game in wake of multiple altercations

Michigan experienced multiple altercations in the shared tunnel at Michigan Stadium in the Wolverines' previous two home games against Penn State and Michigan State, and it is beefing up its security ahead of Saturday's game against Nebraska. The Michigan athletic department and UM Division of Public Safety and Security (DPSS) reviewed game-day operations on the field and in the tunnel, and also examined “access thresholds” according to a statement Thursday from Kurt Svoboda, Michigan's athletic director for external communications and public relations, per the Detroit News.
ANN ARBOR, MI
klkntv.com

Husker QB Casey Thompson ruled out for Michigan game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska will be without starting quarterback Casey Thompson against No. 3 Michigan on Saturday. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed the news at a Thursday morning press conference. Joseph will now choose between backups Logan Smothers and Chubba Purdy to start under center against the...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Former Nebraska Coach Furious With Bo Pelini Theory

Sam McKewon of Husker Extra recently discussed how Jim Leonhard is getting a chance at Wisconsin that Scott Frost never got at Nebraska. McKewon said Frost's tenure as the head coach of Nebraska's football program may have worked out differently if he was hired as the team's offensive coordinator in 2011. At that time, Bo Pelini was leading the Cornhuskers.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Operation Football: Quarterfinal Playoff Highlights

Neb. — In the quarterfinals of Nebraska's high school football playoffs, the remaining teams fought one last battle to qualify for their respective state championship matchups. This week's Monster Matchup saw two Class A schools go head to head: Creighton Prep and Gretna. In a not-so-close game, Gretna...
OMAHA, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Whitney Lauenstein’s ace serve gets Devaney shaking

Standing-room-only section a 'pretty amazing' part of Husker volleyball's sellout streak. When it comes to seeing Nebraska in person, sometimes you take what you can get. That's the case for the hundreds of fans who stand every match.
LINCOLN, NE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
OMAHA, NE
3kingsboxing.com

Terence Crawford v David Avanesyan Looking To Sellout In Nebraska?!

Terence Crawford Could Enjoy a Full House Against David Avanesyan!. Terence Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) vs. David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) is proving to be one of the hottest tickets in America this holiday season. The December 10 clash at the CHI Health Center, in Omaha, Nebraska, available on BLK Prime PPV, for the affordable price of $39.99, has already sold 9,500 tickets to the mega-fight. Nearly half of the arena is sold out within days of the tickets going on sale.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature

Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
OMAHA, NE
unothegateway.com

Earthquakes in Nebraska? An unlikely but important reason to prepare

With west coast residents experiencing the majority of earthquakes, it may come as a surprise that earthquakes have been known to happen in the heartland. While Nebraska has never experienced a major earthquake, the event is not entirely unheard of. “Fault scarps are all over the place, so Nebraska is...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
NEBRASKA STATE

