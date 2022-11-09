Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
No. 3 Michigan blows out Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Michigan played like it has all year on Saturday, putting up 412 yards to Nebraska’s 147, to defeat the Huskers 34-3. Nebraska had the ball first as snow fell in Ann Arbor, and the drive showed some promise. But a false start penalty on...
Corn Nation
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Michigan
This is it. Nebraska has everyone right where they want them. You better be on the edge of your seat for this game. Michigan is going to wish they had a bye this week after Nebraska gets done with them. Here are your reasons why. #1 MICHIGAN’S DEFENSE. Nebraska...
klkntv.com
Husker volleyball sweeps Iowa in 300th consecutive sellout
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball swept Iowa 25-16, 25-17, 25-7 in its 300th consecutive regular-season sellout on Friday night, with a crowd of 8,207 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers improved to 22-2 (14-1 Big Ten), while Iowa fell to 7-19 (1-14 Big Ten). Nebraska has...
Huskers Harness Huskies in 79-48 Victory
No. 22 Nebraska women's basketball is 2-0 with a date at No. 21 Creighton next
247Sports
Michigan beefing up security in football stadium tunnel before Nebraska game in wake of multiple altercations
Michigan experienced multiple altercations in the shared tunnel at Michigan Stadium in the Wolverines' previous two home games against Penn State and Michigan State, and it is beefing up its security ahead of Saturday's game against Nebraska. The Michigan athletic department and UM Division of Public Safety and Security (DPSS) reviewed game-day operations on the field and in the tunnel, and also examined “access thresholds” according to a statement Thursday from Kurt Svoboda, Michigan's athletic director for external communications and public relations, per the Detroit News.
Nebraska Basketball: What went right, what went wrong against Omaha
The Nebraska basketball team is 2-0 for the first time in the Fred Hoiberg era. Let that sink in for a minute. In Hoiberg’s fourth season in Lincoln, his team finally won their first two games. Perhaps that shouldn’t be all that surprising, considering that his high water mark...
klkntv.com
Husker QB Casey Thompson ruled out for Michigan game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska will be without starting quarterback Casey Thompson against No. 3 Michigan on Saturday. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed the news at a Thursday morning press conference. Joseph will now choose between backups Logan Smothers and Chubba Purdy to start under center against the...
Look: Former Nebraska Coach Furious With Bo Pelini Theory
Sam McKewon of Husker Extra recently discussed how Jim Leonhard is getting a chance at Wisconsin that Scott Frost never got at Nebraska. McKewon said Frost's tenure as the head coach of Nebraska's football program may have worked out differently if he was hired as the team's offensive coordinator in 2011. At that time, Bo Pelini was leading the Cornhuskers.
KETV.com
Operation Football: Quarterfinal Playoff Highlights
Neb. — In the quarterfinals of Nebraska's high school football playoffs, the remaining teams fought one last battle to qualify for their respective state championship matchups. This week's Monster Matchup saw two Class A schools go head to head: Creighton Prep and Gretna. In a not-so-close game, Gretna...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Parkview Christian defeats SEM to go to first football title game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With a shot at the six-man state title game and a little revenge on the line, Parkview Christian came into its game against Sumner-Eddyville-Miller on Friday hungry for a win. With the wind blowing and the frigid air nipping at the Patriots’ faces, it wasn’t...
HuskerExtra.com
Whitney Lauenstein’s ace serve gets Devaney shaking
Standing-room-only section a 'pretty amazing' part of Husker volleyball's sellout streak. When it comes to seeing Nebraska in person, sometimes you take what you can get. That's the case for the hundreds of fans who stand every match.
klkntv.com
Alex Gordon, Jeff Christy to be inducted into Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Three Husker legends will be forever memorialized in the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame. Alex Gordon, Jeff Christy and Jeff Leise are among the seven-member 2022 class, which will be inducted in Beatrice on Sunday. Gordan played at Lincoln Southeast before coming to Nebraska. He...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
3kingsboxing.com
Terence Crawford v David Avanesyan Looking To Sellout In Nebraska?!
Terence Crawford Could Enjoy a Full House Against David Avanesyan!. Terence Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) vs. David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) is proving to be one of the hottest tickets in America this holiday season. The December 10 clash at the CHI Health Center, in Omaha, Nebraska, available on BLK Prime PPV, for the affordable price of $39.99, has already sold 9,500 tickets to the mega-fight. Nearly half of the arena is sold out within days of the tickets going on sale.
KETV.com
'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature
Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
unothegateway.com
Earthquakes in Nebraska? An unlikely but important reason to prepare
With west coast residents experiencing the majority of earthquakes, it may come as a surprise that earthquakes have been known to happen in the heartland. While Nebraska has never experienced a major earthquake, the event is not entirely unheard of. “Fault scarps are all over the place, so Nebraska is...
1011now.com
Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation gives driving tips for deer season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In Nebraska, daylight saving time brings more than just a time change. It brings deer in the middle of mating season closer to city roads and highways. The deer, which are looking for food post farmers’ harvest, begin to cross the pavement at increasing rates...
