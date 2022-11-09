Read full article on original website
WWMT
Kalamazoo's Girls on the Run opens registration for Spring 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Girls on the Run of Greater Kalamazoo is expected to celebrate its 21st anniversary. Registration is now open and online through Nov. 21 and nearly 1,300 girls in West Michigan are expected to join. “Girls on the Run helps girls to recognize their strengths. Our research...
WWMT
WMU Turkey Trot to kick off Saturday in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University Turkey Trot is scheduled to return in person Saturday. Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan. The 5K race dedicated to the Thanksgiving holiday gives the option of either in person on WMU's campus, or virtually - your neighborhood, local park, trail, or even a treadmill - according to event organizers.
WWMT
Grand Rapids Cookies with a Cause to celebrate 4th annual cookie drive for troops
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Although Veterans Day is over, Grand Rapids Cookies with a Cause is still celebrating our troops. The non-profit, volunteer group is anticipated to celebrate their 4th annual Cookie Drive for Troops Saturday, Dec. 3, organizers said. Michigan departure ceremony: Gov. Whitmer attends departure ceremony for...
WWMT
Children's 'Nature Playscape' near Bronson Park to receive new additions
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A greenscape in downtown Kalamazoo is adding some more neat features for kids. The exciting and successful Children's Nature Playscape just north of Bronson Park is expected to add a nature-inspired theme to the new space, according to park planning committee. A new look: Kalamazoo celebrates...
WWMT
Hope House offers path from sobriety program to independent living
Battle Creek, Mich — Victory Life Church and Hood Church in Battle Creek have partnered to create "Hope House;" a pathway to independent living for homeless men who are also battling drug and alcohol addiction. Hope House, purchased a year ago, is a perfect metaphor for the people who...
WWMT
Naughty or nice? Mother Nature plans to 'let it snow' a lot of the time this week
KALAMAZOO, Mich — As colder than normal air settles into West Michigan, tidings of Christmas begin popping up in the forecast. What's the weather? Check News Channel 3's weather page for the updated forecast. In fact, Mother Nature plans to 'let it snow' off and on, all the way...
WWMT
Portage Central high school athletes rake leaves for senior citizens in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The students at Portage Central High School are doing more than just helping their community. They grabbed some rakes and got to work, helping seniors in West Michigan who don't have the ability to rake leaves themselves. Launching this fall, a new non-profit organization in the...
WWMT
Impacts of inflation affects holiday shopping, to-do lists
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Inflation continues to impact each of us, and even more so with the holiday season quickly approaching. Many feel it's been one hit after the other: COVID-19 leading to supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine causing a steady rise in gas prices and the bird flu impacting your family's ability to put a turkey on the dinner table this Thanksgiving.
WWMT
Safety improvements being made to dozens of Kalamazoo intersections
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Safety improvements are coming to 75 intersections in the city of Kalamazoo, that city officials say, will better protect both motorists and pedestrians. Audible pedestrian speakers will be added, long with improved crosswalk markings, light-reflective backplates and traffic light stabilizing wire tethers. A grant, awarded by...
WWMT
Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County revealed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, a busy Kalamazoo intersection topped the list of the Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County. Drake Road and West Main Street, which borders Kalamazoo and Oshtemo townships, saw 69 crashes with nine injuries in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law's Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County.
WWMT
Busy Kalamazoo County intersection to be closed Wednesday morning
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A busy Kalamazoo County intersection is scheduled to be closed starting 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. All directions of the intersection of W Main Street and N 9th Street is expected to be closed for about 10 minutes, deputies said.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra ratifies new three-year musician contract
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra and the American Federation of Musicians, a Local 228 negotiating committee representing musicians of the orchestra, ratified a new three-year contract with musicians Tuesday. The new agreement extends until 2025, includes a 9% pay increase over the term of the contract for all...
WWMT
New bill introduced to remove toxic chemical from dry cleaning solvent
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Rep. Julie M. Rogers, of Kalamazoo, introduced a bill that would phase out the usage of a toxic chemical in dry cleaning solvent. Perchloroethylene, also known as PERC or TCE, is a potentially cancer-causing toxic solvent that has been released into the air, groundwater and soil at the locations of most dry cleaners, past and present, according to Rogers.
WWMT
John Ball Zoo, Grand Valley State University team up to help conserve at-risk species
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eastern box turtles, freshwater mussels, Grand River sturgeon and others are being conserved through projects headed by Grand Rapids' John Ball Zoo and Grand Valley State University. John Ball Zoo: welcomes newest, mini member. A $25,000 research grant was awarded to the university by John...
WWMT
Body of man found in Grand River identified, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A body found in the Grand River was identified Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The body of Scott Hardy, 41, was found Friday by a fisherman under the Bridge Street Bridge, and his cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results, according to officers.
WWMT
Albion College graduate takes first-ever spacewalk at International Space Station
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two astronauts are taking their first-ever spacewalk Tuesday, including an Albion College graduate. Albion alumni Josh Cassada and fellow astronaut Frank Rubio began their excursion outside the International Space Station Tuesday, according to officials. Cassada rockets into space: Albion College alumnus expected to rocket into space...
WWMT
Two people face charges for selling to 'minor' in Battle Creek vape shop sting
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people from Battle Creek face charges for selling vape items to police officers posing as minors in a sting operation Tuesday. After receiving concerns from multiple agencies and parents, Battle Creek Police conducted a sting operation on four local vape shops, officers said. Battle...
WWMT
Man charged in drunk driving death of Mendon infant heads to trial
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A 24-year-old suspected drunk driver charged in a fatal crash that killed an infant waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning. The crash: Suspected drunk driver kills 6-month-old in St. Joseph County crash. Efrain Jimenez-Lopez, 24, was charged with failure to stop...
WWMT
Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The accused shooter that killed a 21-year-old man near Western Michigan University's campus has been taken into custody. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety worked with the Lansing Police Department to identify the suspect as a Lansing resident. Shooting: Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan...
WWMT
Plainwell driver hospitalized after crashing into tree
PLAINWELL, Mich. — A 31-year-old Plainwell man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after crashing into a tree near North Main Street and East First Avenue. A 911 caller told Plainwell Department of Public Safety officers that there was a driver in a tree, they were unresponsive and possibly trapped, according to the department.
