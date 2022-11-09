ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Kalamazoo's Girls on the Run opens registration for Spring 2023

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Girls on the Run of Greater Kalamazoo is expected to celebrate its 21st anniversary. Registration is now open and online through Nov. 21 and nearly 1,300 girls in West Michigan are expected to join. “Girls on the Run helps girls to recognize their strengths. Our research...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

WMU Turkey Trot to kick off Saturday in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University Turkey Trot is scheduled to return in person Saturday. Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan. The 5K race dedicated to the Thanksgiving holiday gives the option of either in person on WMU's campus, or virtually - your neighborhood, local park, trail, or even a treadmill - according to event organizers.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Children's 'Nature Playscape' near Bronson Park to receive new additions

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A greenscape in downtown Kalamazoo is adding some more neat features for kids. The exciting and successful Children's Nature Playscape just north of Bronson Park is expected to add a nature-inspired theme to the new space, according to park planning committee. A new look: Kalamazoo celebrates...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Impacts of inflation affects holiday shopping, to-do lists

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Inflation continues to impact each of us, and even more so with the holiday season quickly approaching. Many feel it's been one hit after the other: COVID-19 leading to supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine causing a steady rise in gas prices and the bird flu impacting your family's ability to put a turkey on the dinner table this Thanksgiving.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Safety improvements being made to dozens of Kalamazoo intersections

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Safety improvements are coming to 75 intersections in the city of Kalamazoo, that city officials say, will better protect both motorists and pedestrians. Audible pedestrian speakers will be added, long with improved crosswalk markings, light-reflective backplates and traffic light stabilizing wire tethers. A grant, awarded by...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County revealed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, a busy Kalamazoo intersection topped the list of the Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County. Drake Road and West Main Street, which borders Kalamazoo and Oshtemo townships, saw 69 crashes with nine injuries in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law's Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra ratifies new three-year musician contract

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra and the American Federation of Musicians, a Local 228 negotiating committee representing musicians of the orchestra, ratified a new three-year contract with musicians Tuesday. The new agreement extends until 2025, includes a 9% pay increase over the term of the contract for all...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

New bill introduced to remove toxic chemical from dry cleaning solvent

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Rep. Julie M. Rogers, of Kalamazoo, introduced a bill that would phase out the usage of a toxic chemical in dry cleaning solvent. Perchloroethylene, also known as PERC or TCE, is a potentially cancer-causing toxic solvent that has been released into the air, groundwater and soil at the locations of most dry cleaners, past and present, according to Rogers.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Body of man found in Grand River identified, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A body found in the Grand River was identified Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The body of Scott Hardy, 41, was found Friday by a fisherman under the Bridge Street Bridge, and his cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results, according to officers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Albion College graduate takes first-ever spacewalk at International Space Station

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two astronauts are taking their first-ever spacewalk Tuesday, including an Albion College graduate. Albion alumni Josh Cassada and fellow astronaut Frank Rubio began their excursion outside the International Space Station Tuesday, according to officials. Cassada rockets into space: Albion College alumnus expected to rocket into space...
ALBION, MI
WWMT

Man charged in drunk driving death of Mendon infant heads to trial

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A 24-year-old suspected drunk driver charged in a fatal crash that killed an infant waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning. The crash: Suspected drunk driver kills 6-month-old in St. Joseph County crash. Efrain Jimenez-Lopez, 24, was charged with failure to stop...
MENDON, MI
WWMT

Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The accused shooter that killed a 21-year-old man near Western Michigan University's campus has been taken into custody. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety worked with the Lansing Police Department to identify the suspect as a Lansing resident. Shooting: Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Plainwell driver hospitalized after crashing into tree

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A 31-year-old Plainwell man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after crashing into a tree near North Main Street and East First Avenue. A 911 caller told Plainwell Department of Public Safety officers that there was a driver in a tree, they were unresponsive and possibly trapped, according to the department.
PLAINWELL, MI

