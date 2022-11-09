Read full article on original website
City Of Tulsa Partnering With Petco, Oklahoma Alliance For Animals For Pet Wellness Fair
The City of Tulsa is partnering with Petco and the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals to host a pet wellness fair Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can bring cats and dogs to McClure Park for free vaccines, dewormer and pet food. Microchipping will also be available for $5.
Mother Road Market Celebrating 4 Years In Tulsa With Birthday Bash
Mother Road Market is celebrating four years in Tulsa with a community-wide birthday bash. For the last four years, Mother Road Market has been a staple for the Tulsa community by bringing in food and fun. Mother Road Market was created to help new food merchants. It's the only nonprofit...
1 Injured After Oxygen Tank Blows Up At Condemned Tulsa Home
One person was injured after an oxygen tank blew up Saturday morning at a condemned Tulsa home, according to authorities. The Tulsa Fire Department said it happened at a home near West Pine Street and North Union Avenue. The man that was inside of the home at the time of...
Pursuit Suspect Crashes On IDL In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said a chase suspect pursued by officers on Saturday crashed near Downtown Tulsa on the IDL. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-244 at about 3 p.m. near the Detroit exit. TPD said the 31-year-old male driver took his girlfriend's car and it was spotted at...
Tulsa Fire Department Mourning Death Of Captain
Tulsa firefighters are grieving the loss of one of their own. Captain Josh Rutledge died Friday morning, firefighters said. Chief Michael Baker said the department is "devastated by the unexpected loss," and that Rutledge's dedication was unrivaled. Captain Rutledge leaves behind his wife, four children, and one grandchild.
Good Life List: Expressing Gratitude For Veterans Facing Food Insecurity
TULSA, Oklahoma - Mia Fleming is focusing on stories around gratitude all month long on the "Good Life List." Just days before we celebrate Veteran's Day we're saying thanks to those helping veterans facing the serious issue of food insecurity.
TCC Offers Free Physical Therapy By Training Students
A group of college students training to be physical therapists are getting a chance to use their skills before they graduate. Medical costs can be a huge expense for many families. That's why Tulsa Community College is offering free physical therapy services for people in the Tulsa area who need help.
Child Hit By Car In Tulsa, Police Investigating
A child was hit by a car near East 43rd Street North and North Garrison Avenue in Tulsa on Thursday night, police said. Police said the driver was an elderly woman who was driving northbound when the child may have ran into unseen traffic. The driver's vehicle had working headlights...
Oklahoma's Turnpike Troubadours Inducted Into Hall Of Fame
Oklahoma's Own Turnpike Troubadours are now in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. The Tahlequah-based band was inducted on Friday in Muskogee, along with country performers Wade Hayes and Jim Paul Blair. News On 6's Lori Fullbright emceed the induction for the Hall of Fame.
City Of Tulsa Prepares For Winter Weather
The City of Tulsa says it's getting ready in the event that winter weather hits early this year. According to the city, during winter weather, it's responsible for the Tisdale and Gilcrease Expressways and all city streets. The other surrounding highways are the responsibility of ODOT. the city says right...
Gunshot Wound Discovered In Victim Exhumed From Oaklawn Cemetery
The City of Tulsa is reporting that a victim with a gunshot wound was among the remains exhumed last week at Oaklawn Cemetary. According to the city's most recent 1921 Graves Investigation Update, forensic anthropologist Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield discovered that one of the three sets of remains exhumed contained a victim with a gunshot wound. They say a bullet core was removed from the victim's skull and that they believe the victim to be an adult male. The gunshot victim was buried in a plain casket in the Original 18 Potter's Field area, according to the report.
Clemency Hearing Rescheduled For Man Who Murdered 2 In Tulsa In 1999
A clemency hearing has been rescheduled for death row prisoner John Hanson because he remains in federal custody. Hanson is currently serving a life sentence in federal prison for a number of armed robberies in Tulsa. Hanson was sentenced to death in Oklahoma for murdering Mary Bowles and Jerald Thurman...
57-Year-Old Killed In Broken Arrow Crash
A 57-year-old was killed in a crash involving two vehicles Thursday in Broken Arrow, according to authorities. Broken Arrow Police said the crash happened at around 7:49 p.m. when Patrick Ray, 57, was heading westbound on West Kenosha Street. Ray's vehicle collided with another vehicle that was turning left on...
Circle Cinema In Tulsa Offering Free Admission To Veterans This Veteran's Day
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Theater Circle Cinema will be offering free admission to veterans on Friday and hosting a special display. They say any Circle Cinema screening on Veterans Day will be free for all veterans, active service members, Gold Star families, and caretakers. There will also be cake served in the afternoon. Guests can also see the Keith Myers Traveling Military Museum which will present a display commemorating Oklahoma women veterans. Circle Cinema says the display consists of uniforms from WWI through Vietnam and other memorabilia.
Tulsa Police: Woman Killed In Shooting, 1 Person In Custody
--- Several agencies are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in her twenties on Sunday. Police are on the scene in the parking lot of the Marina Shopping Center at 21st and I-44. Officers confirmed the woman was shot and she is still alive, but there are still a...
City Of Bartlesville Applies For ARPA Grant To Upgrade Wastewater Treatment Plant
The City of Bartlesville has put in an application for an American Rescue Plan Act grant to help fund the city's wastewater treatment plant expansion project. The city, if approved, would receive $2 million towards the expansion and refresh of the plant. The total cost for the project will run about $55 million.
Tulsa Police Arrest Suspect Accused Of Multiple Robberies
One man robbed employees of a Tulsa cell phone store, a delivery driver, and took packages off porches, police said. Police tied it together because of clear video and easy to spot clothing on the suspect. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live at the jail with more.
Sperry Youth Football Coaches Seeking Lawsuit After League Suspends Team From Playoffs
The coaches of a youth football team are pursuing legal action against their league, after their team was suspended for the rest of the season, which means they cannot compete in the playoffs. A team from a different league is stepping up to offer one more opportunity. Will Collier is...
Caney Valley Students Collect Food For Families In Need
Students at Caney Valley Schools in Ramona are putting together food boxes for their classmates in need. They've done this for a few years, but this one has already been the most successful. In Meg Wilson's class at Caney Valley, the desks are pushed to the side, and a large...
Strong Cold Front Brings Big Changes Soon
TULSA, Okla. - Showers chances return to Green Country on Thursday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Gusty south winds and warm weather will remain Thursday morning before storms arrive in the afternoon, unleashing the return of colder weather. This pattern change will stick around for the foreseeable future. Another strong upper-level system is likely to impact the area early next week, including the possibilities of some wintry weather impacts.
