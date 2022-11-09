ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

suncoastnews.com

Pasco County issues local State of Emergency, opens shelter

The County Commission has issued a local State of Emergency for Pasco County ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, allowing the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to take necessary action to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community, according to a news release. It is in effect for seven days unless renewed or rescinded.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages updates trash collection information in wake of tropical storm

The Villages is offering updated trash collection information in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday collections have been canceled and will now be collected on Saturday, Nov. 12. Residents who normally receive collection on Friday will receive service as normal.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
wfla.com

Flood warning issued for Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Hillsborough County through 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. A flood warning means a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening and flooding is imminent occurring. Hillsborough County is under a state of emergency due to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Rose Burke

Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonight

Winds and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to intensify Wednesday evening. Pinellas County is under a tropical storm warning, and the area may experience winds of up to 65 miles per hour overnight tonight into Thursday afternoon. While Wednesday evening and Thursday morning will have lower-than-usual tidal levels, coastal flooding is anticipated on Thursday evening going into Friday morning.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region. The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees. A homeless man riding out the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County dodges Nicole's fury

Tropical Storm Nicole has come and gone leaving Citrus County pretty much unscathed. Except for scattered downed trees on roads and debris littering some roads and yards, the storm was a non-event.
villages-news.com

Village official comments on failure of independent fire district referendum

The district manager of The Villages government offered a brief reflection on the day after the failure of a referendum that would have created an independent fire district. “Unfortunately, last night the voters spoke,” District Manager Kenny Blocker said at Wednesday’s meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. “We feel like we did everything we could to provide the information fairly and accurately.”
fox13news.com

Nicole hits Polk County overnight

Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
POLK COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers in Sumter County narrowly reject independent fire district

Villagers in Sumter County have narrowly rejected a referendum that would have created an independent fire district. The vote in Tuesday’s election was 35,207 against and 33,225 in support of the measure. The percentage breakdown was 51.45 percent against and 48.55 percent in favor of the referendum. The referendum...
Bay News 9

Suspect shot in deputy-involved shooting in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene in Spring Hill regarding a deputy-involved shooting Saturday morning, according to officials with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at 12480 Feather St., where deputies originally responded at 2:40 a.m. to attempt to...
SPRING HILL, FL

