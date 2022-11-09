Read full article on original website
4 arrested for breaking into vehicles in South Carolina, police say
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Four people were arrested early Friday morning for breaking into vehicles. Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the Windward Apartments off Wando Park Boulevard at about 2:30 a.m. after someone called to report the criminal activity. One person was found with a key fob, which police said […]
Identification project aims to locate more stolen trailers
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry law enforcement agencies are working to help people who own trailers protect their property from thieves. Several agencies hosted the Trailer Identification Project Saturday at the Exchange Park in Ladson. At the event, residents could get a free number stamped onto their trailers. By having...
Man charged with allegedly breaking into Bluffton home, inappropriately touching minor
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A Bluffton man is behind bars after breaking into a home and inappropriately touching a minor. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office(BCSO), on Oct. 26, deputies were called to a home in the 890 block of Fording Island Road in Bluffton after an occupant was awakened by a strange […]
Murdaugh trying to avoid paying boat crash victim exposed schemes with Laffitte
CHARLESTON (WCIV) — Disreputable former attorney Alex Murdaugh was not the person on trial in a federal bank fraud case being tried this week at the U.S. District Court in Charleston. On trial was Russell Laffitte, the ex-CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton who stands accused of fraud, conspiracy, and misappropriating funds.
Police searching for suspect in Boulder Bluff break-ins
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Goose Creek are looking for one of two suspects involved in a string of break-ins that happened over the summer in the Boulder Bluff community. The Goose Creek Police Department said several homes and vehicles were broken into back in July. Brittany Sibbio, who moved to the area […]
Colleton County deputies seize 283 grams of marijuana after brief chase
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two people were arrested after leading Colleton County deputies on a brief chase on Tuesday. According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle due to a mismatching license plate around 7:45 p.m. on Sidneys Road in Walterboro. A police report indicates the driver failed to stop, […]
Portion of Old Trolley Rd. reopens after crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash with an injury that impacted traffic Saturday afternoon has been cleared. The crash happened in the area of 1645 Old Trolley Rd.; police tweeted about the crash just before 4 p.m. All lanes in the area were closed and then reopened...
'Major' crash closes section of Highway 17A, deputies say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (5 p.m.) -- Deputies say the road has been reopened. Dorchester County Sheriff's Office deputies say a "major" crash has closed a portion of Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road. The road was closed down around 5:30 p.m. so emergency crews could respond and investigate.
NCPD investigating Oct. 26 homicide
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating an October 26 shooting that left one person dead. Keyjuan Ford (19) of Summerville died of a gunshot wound Tuesday after spending nearly two weeks in Trident Medical Center. The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m....
Crews clear ‘major’ crash that closed part of Highway 17A
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says part of Highway 17A is back open after a major crash. The crash happened on the highway just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road, according to Lt. Rick Carson. That area was closed down for multiple hours Saturday...
Crash closes all lanes of Old Trolley Road Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – All lanes of Old Trolley Road were closed Saturday afternoon following a crash involving a motorcycle. According to Summerville Police Department, crews closed a portion of Old Trolley Road near Pivotal Fitness in response to a crash. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Police have reported one injury. The roadway […]
Beloved police officer dies after two decades of service in SC. ‘Never met a stranger’
A beloved police officer who served two decades in South Carolina died after a cancer diagnosis, officials said. Capt. Larry “LJ” Johnson is remembered for making a mark on the Summerville Police Department and the surrounding community. “Johnson is a man of God who is deeply loved and...
North Charleston police searching for runaway teenager last seen Wednesday night
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The NCPD is searching for a missing runaway teenager, who was last seen at his home Wednesday, Nov.9, at 9:15 p.m. Authorities say Jonathan Reifer, 14, was last seen wearing blue shorts, a white shirt, and white crocks, carrying a green and white backpack.
Pedestrian airlifted after being hit by car in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 65-year-old woman from New York was struck by a car Wednesday evening while crossing Cane Branch Road. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), the incident happened shortly before 6:00 p.m. near the Cracker Barrel. CCFR said that crews were in the area and responded immediately. The woman was […]
Sheriff’s office updating policy following ex-deputy claims of broken promises
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy says she experienced retaliation when breaking “the blue wall of silence” after reporting sexual harassment by a supervisor. But when the department made promises to make changes a few years later, she says the changes...
DCSO: Hwy 17-A reopens after ‘Major’ crash
UPDATE: The roadway has reopened.— DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies say Highway 17A is closed following a “major” crash Saturday afternoon. According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, a crash happened on Highway 17A just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road. Highway 17A will be closed indefinitely while crews investigate. Limited details are available. Count […]
Man dies weeks after Dorchester Road shooting, coroner says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old man has died weeks after he was shot during an incident off Dorchester Road. According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department, the victim was taken to Trident Medical Center following that shooting which happened the night of October 15. The report states the man was […]
Man Wanted For String Of Goose Creek Home Burglaries Arrested: Police
A man wanted for a rash of home burglaries over the last several months is now behind bars, according to the Goose Creek Police Department. Police are still looking for a second suspect. The post Man Wanted For String Of Goose Creek Home Burglaries Arrested: Police appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Hanahan Police Make Large Drug Bust During Traffic Stop
A Goose Creek man is in jail following a recent traffic stop in Hanahan, according to police. The post Hanahan Police Make Large Drug Bust During Traffic Stop appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
2 hurt in Colleton County head-on crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Tuesday morning in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened on Sidneys Road just before 11 a.m. Both vehicles were hit on the driver’s side in the crash. Fire-rescue officials found a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup […]
