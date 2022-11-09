ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

live5news.com

Identification project aims to locate more stolen trailers

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry law enforcement agencies are working to help people who own trailers protect their property from thieves. Several agencies hosted the Trailer Identification Project Saturday at the Exchange Park in Ladson. At the event, residents could get a free number stamped onto their trailers. By having...
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Murdaugh trying to avoid paying boat crash victim exposed schemes with Laffitte

CHARLESTON (WCIV) — Disreputable former attorney Alex Murdaugh was not the person on trial in a federal bank fraud case being tried this week at the U.S. District Court in Charleston. On trial was Russell Laffitte, the ex-CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton who stands accused of fraud, conspiracy, and misappropriating funds.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police searching for suspect in Boulder Bluff break-ins

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Goose Creek are looking for one of two suspects involved in a string of break-ins that happened over the summer in the Boulder Bluff community. The Goose Creek Police Department said several homes and vehicles were broken into back in July. Brittany Sibbio, who moved to the area […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Portion of Old Trolley Rd. reopens after crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash with an injury that impacted traffic Saturday afternoon has been cleared. The crash happened in the area of 1645 Old Trolley Rd.; police tweeted about the crash just before 4 p.m. All lanes in the area were closed and then reopened...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

'Major' crash closes section of Highway 17A, deputies say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (5 p.m.) -- Deputies say the road has been reopened. Dorchester County Sheriff's Office deputies say a "major" crash has closed a portion of Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road. The road was closed down around 5:30 p.m. so emergency crews could respond and investigate.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

NCPD investigating Oct. 26 homicide

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating an October 26 shooting that left one person dead. Keyjuan Ford (19) of Summerville died of a gunshot wound Tuesday after spending nearly two weeks in Trident Medical Center. The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m....
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews clear ‘major’ crash that closed part of Highway 17A

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says part of Highway 17A is back open after a major crash. The crash happened on the highway just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road, according to Lt. Rick Carson. That area was closed down for multiple hours Saturday...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crash closes all lanes of Old Trolley Road Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – All lanes of Old Trolley Road were closed Saturday afternoon following a crash involving a motorcycle. According to Summerville Police Department, crews closed a portion of Old Trolley Road near Pivotal Fitness in response to a crash. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Police have reported one injury. The roadway […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DCSO: Hwy 17-A reopens after ‘Major’ crash

UPDATE: The roadway has reopened.— DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies say Highway 17A is closed following a “major” crash Saturday afternoon. According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, a crash happened on Highway 17A just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road. Highway 17A will be closed indefinitely while crews investigate. Limited details are available. Count […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 hurt in Colleton County head-on crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Tuesday morning in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened on Sidneys Road just before 11 a.m. Both vehicles were hit on the driver’s side in the crash. Fire-rescue officials found a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

