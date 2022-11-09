ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dacula, GA

gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett defeats Dacula for head coach Bill Stewart's 100th victory

SUWANEE — North Gwinnett dominated in all three facets of the football game for a 37-7 victory over Dacula in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs Saturday afternoon. The victory was the 100th of North head coach Bill Stewart’s career. The Bulldogs will host the winner of...
DACULA, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Buford's Olivia Duncan, Caroline Stanton headline All-Region 8-AAAAAAA softball honors

Buford’s Olivia Duncan and Caroline Stanton swept the top honors on the All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Softball Team selected by the region’s coaches. Duncan was voted Pitcher of the Year, and Stanton was named Player of the Year. Duncan struck out 87 batters in 87 innings, and had a 1.61 ERA this season, and Stanton hit .425 with 14 home runs, 37 RBIs, a 1.013 slugging percentage and a 1.492 OPS. Stanton also was 11-0 as a pitcher with a 0.79 ERA.
BUFORD, GA
High School Football PRO

Buford, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Peachtree Ridge High School football team will have a game with Buford High School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00.
BUFORD, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Shiloh's huge rally falls two points short to Alpharetta in state playoffs

ALPHARETTA — Trailing 21-0 midway through the second quarter, the Shiloh football team could have easily waved the white flag in its Class AAAAAA first-round playoff game on the road at Alpharetta Friday night. Instead, the Generals elected to fight back and managed to trim the Raiders' lead to...
ALPHARETTA, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Buford delivers in all phases of 63-6, first-round win over Peachtree Ridge

BUFORD — The Buford football team has playmakers in all three phases of the game and Peachtree Ridge found that out the hard way Saturday afternoon in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. The Wolves' offense was a perfect 4-for-4 in touchdown drives, the defense chipped...
BUFORD, GA
11Alive

North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST

ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
Michelle Hall

BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds

The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
CUMMING, GA
flagpole.com

The B-52s Atlanta and Athens Shows are Postponed

Due to illness, The B-52s are postponing the remaining dates for the Final Tour Ever of Planet Earth. This weekend’s shows in Atlanta have been rescheduled for Jan. 6–8, and Tuesday’s show in Athens has been rescheduled for Jan. 10. Like what you just read? Support Flagpole...
ATHENS, GA
WRBL News 3

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper

ATLANTA (AP) – Fans of slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, gathered in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up for a celebration of his life. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting the memorial service. A massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the […]
ATLANTA, GA
scoopotp.com

Whataburger Kennesaw to Open Soon

Say what? Finally, a date has been announced according to Tomorrow’s News Today for the first Georgia Whataburger to open in Kennesaw on 11/28 at 705 Town Park Lane NW in a former Charlie’s Restaurant. BUT, Whataburger wrote to Scoop saying they don’t have plans to announce at this time and to just keep checking their social media pages for any updates.
KENNESAW, GA
accesswdun.com

NGPG opens new Concierge Medicine practice in Gainesville

Northeast Georgia Physicians Group has launched a new Concierge Medicine practice in Gainesville, giving patients the ability to access care 24/7. A press release from NGPG said the new practice will offer faster service for patients, access to your doctor’s cell phone number and 24/7 access to a doctor. Providers will be able to spend more time with their patients due to the smaller patient pool.
GAINESVILLE, GA
American Songwriter

Friends and Family Honor Rapper Takeoff in Celebration of Life

A celebration of life, held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday (Nov. 11), saw friends, fans, and family gather to say farewell to Takeoff. The arena was filled with fans and celebrities alike, joined together by a common thread – their love and respect for the late Migos rapper who was fatally shot earlier this month. Cardi B, Drake, Justin Bieber, as well as fellow-Migos artists, Quavo and Offset, were present to remember the 28-year-old artist’s short, but impactful, life and career.
ATLANTA, GA

