Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Slick spots possible on the roads early Friday in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A powerful cold front led to crashing temperatures and wintry precipitation Thursday into Friday. Temperatures dropped out of the 60s and 70s Thursday afternoon and fell into the 20s and 30s Friday morning. This led to rain changing over to sleet in...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

CCAN-Clothes Cruise RV broken into, damage left behind

IOWA CITY, Iowa — CCAN-Clothes Cruise RV, a free, mobile clothing nonprofit in Iowa City was broken into and damaged. The RV is a part of Corridor Community Action Network (CCAN). CCAN's director, Mandi Remington, went to the RV Thursday morning to drop off items and found it had...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Crumbl Cookie holds grand opening for Waterloo location

Waterloo — On November 11, Crumbl Cookie opened its doors in Waterloo at 1503 Flammang Dr. The grand opening event continues into November 12 where the store will be open until midnight. For the first few days, the location will only be serving cookies in store, but will open...
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Bird flu cases prompt Iowa to limit movement of live birds

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa agriculture official on Thursday limited the movement of live birds in the state as a response to a return of bird flu with the fall migration of wild birds. State Veterinarian Jeff Kaisand signed an order cancelling all events where live birds...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum offers perks for Veterans Day

Waterloo — Friday afternoon, the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum (SBIVM) kicked off their two day Veterans Day event, commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the sinking of the USS Juneau. The five Sullivan Brothers, George, Frank, Joe, Matt, and Al, from Waterloo died on November 13, 1942 when the...
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

New Marion Public Library opens Thursday

MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The long-awaited brand new library in Marion opened Thursday, November 10th at 9 am. The new building comes after the August 10th, 2020 derecho heavily damaged the original building. An Uptown Marion branch of the library was open over the last two years...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Tailgate fundraiser for Williamsburg teen at Kinnick Stadium

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A fundraiser for a Williamsburg teen that suffered injuries from a car accident this year will be going on at the University of Iowa (UI) football game on Saturday, Nov. 12. Kinsley Provin, 15, was involved in a serious car crash in Sept. She was...
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One dead after motorcycle crashes into deer in Jones County

MONTICELLO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a motorcyclist crashed into a deer in Jones County. The motorcycle was heading northbound on Highway 38 near Monticello around 5:30 pm on Wednesday. The motorcyclist crashed into a deer crossing the highway, landing on the east shoulder.
JONES COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Missing Dubuque man found dead near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office was called to the railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds around 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday night, after the Canadian National Railroad staff reported they saw a body as the train was passing by the location. Officers arrived to the scene and found Joseph Peavey,...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids elementary school honors service members on Veterans Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Students at Prairie Ridge Elementary School in Cedar Rapids held a celebration on Friday to honor all veterans. The students sent out invitations to veterans in their lives to join them at school for the ceremony, where there was a choir performance by the students, flags from area Boy Scouts and a special program for all veterans and service members.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

U.S. Marshals arrest two people tied to January shooting

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals arrested two women, Pierra Baugh, 33 and Qiuinyana Jones, 23, in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis in Cedar Rapids in January of 2022. Baugh was wanted in Linn County on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and accessory after the fact.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

First Arab American elected to Iowa State House celebrates win

Sami Scheetz, 26, made history in Tuesday's election in Iowa's House District 78. Scheetz who is from Cedar Rapids became the first Arab American ever elected to the State Legislature. He says it's Fitting that he's now serving the district he's elected to. The oldest Mosque in North America is...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

US Quadball Regional Tournament to be held at Tuma Soccer Complex

MARION, Iowa — The U.S. Quadball Midwest Regional Tournament is coming back to the Tuma Soccer Complex in Marion. Quadball, previously called Quidditch, is a co-ed contact sports with a unique mix of elements from rugby, dodgeball and tag. Teams are made up of seven athletes that play the...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

State football championship games to air locally on DABL

WACO (13-0) takes on St. Mary's, Remsen (12-0). Thursday 9:30 a.m. WACO vs. St. Mary's, Remsen. Grundy Center (12-0) beat Woodbury Central (11-1) Thursday 49-20. The Spartans take on West Hancock (12-0) in a rematch of last season's Class A title game. West Hancock won the 2021 matchup 19-14. Thursday...
IOWA STATE

