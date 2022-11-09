Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Slick spots possible on the roads early Friday in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A powerful cold front led to crashing temperatures and wintry precipitation Thursday into Friday. Temperatures dropped out of the 60s and 70s Thursday afternoon and fell into the 20s and 30s Friday morning. This led to rain changing over to sleet in...
cbs2iowa.com
Accessibility construction begins at K9Acres off-leash dog park in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Accessibility (ADA) construction has begun at K9Acres Off-Leash Dog Park in Cedar Rapids. Work is expected to take a few months, but the park will remain open with the work areas fenced off. People are asked to use the temporary fenced entrance...
cbs2iowa.com
CCAN-Clothes Cruise RV broken into, damage left behind
IOWA CITY, Iowa — CCAN-Clothes Cruise RV, a free, mobile clothing nonprofit in Iowa City was broken into and damaged. The RV is a part of Corridor Community Action Network (CCAN). CCAN's director, Mandi Remington, went to the RV Thursday morning to drop off items and found it had...
cbs2iowa.com
Crumbl Cookie holds grand opening for Waterloo location
Waterloo — On November 11, Crumbl Cookie opened its doors in Waterloo at 1503 Flammang Dr. The grand opening event continues into November 12 where the store will be open until midnight. For the first few days, the location will only be serving cookies in store, but will open...
cbs2iowa.com
Three people hurt in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids early Friday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Three people were injured in a crash on I-380 early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The crash occurred between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits on I-380 southbound around 2 am. Lanes of southbound traffic are blocked this morning as police...
cbs2iowa.com
Bird flu cases prompt Iowa to limit movement of live birds
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa agriculture official on Thursday limited the movement of live birds in the state as a response to a return of bird flu with the fall migration of wild birds. State Veterinarian Jeff Kaisand signed an order cancelling all events where live birds...
cbs2iowa.com
Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum offers perks for Veterans Day
Waterloo — Friday afternoon, the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum (SBIVM) kicked off their two day Veterans Day event, commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the sinking of the USS Juneau. The five Sullivan Brothers, George, Frank, Joe, Matt, and Al, from Waterloo died on November 13, 1942 when the...
cbs2iowa.com
New Marion Public Library opens Thursday
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The long-awaited brand new library in Marion opened Thursday, November 10th at 9 am. The new building comes after the August 10th, 2020 derecho heavily damaged the original building. An Uptown Marion branch of the library was open over the last two years...
cbs2iowa.com
Tailgate fundraiser for Williamsburg teen at Kinnick Stadium
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A fundraiser for a Williamsburg teen that suffered injuries from a car accident this year will be going on at the University of Iowa (UI) football game on Saturday, Nov. 12. Kinsley Provin, 15, was involved in a serious car crash in Sept. She was...
cbs2iowa.com
One dead after motorcycle crashes into deer in Jones County
MONTICELLO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a motorcyclist crashed into a deer in Jones County. The motorcycle was heading northbound on Highway 38 near Monticello around 5:30 pm on Wednesday. The motorcyclist crashed into a deer crossing the highway, landing on the east shoulder.
cbs2iowa.com
Missing Dubuque man found dead near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office was called to the railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds around 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday night, after the Canadian National Railroad staff reported they saw a body as the train was passing by the location. Officers arrived to the scene and found Joseph Peavey,...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids elementary school honors service members on Veterans Day
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Students at Prairie Ridge Elementary School in Cedar Rapids held a celebration on Friday to honor all veterans. The students sent out invitations to veterans in their lives to join them at school for the ceremony, where there was a choir performance by the students, flags from area Boy Scouts and a special program for all veterans and service members.
cbs2iowa.com
New details after two new arrests in connection with January shooting in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids — New details are being revealed in court documents Friday, after two new suspects were arrested in a murder case from earlier this year in southeast Cedar Rapids. New court filings are showing their alleged roles in the death of Cordal Lewis. A criminal complaint now shows...
cbs2iowa.com
U.S. Marshals arrest two people tied to January shooting
On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals arrested two women, Pierra Baugh, 33 and Qiuinyana Jones, 23, in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis in Cedar Rapids in January of 2022. Baugh was wanted in Linn County on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and accessory after the fact.
cbs2iowa.com
Williamsburg handles Wahlert, advancing to the 2A State championship
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Williamsburg football team stays undefeated for at least another week, beating Wahlert Catholic 31-7 in the 2A semifinals. The Raiders will face CL-GLR next Friday in the 2A championship.
cbs2iowa.com
First Arab American elected to Iowa State House celebrates win
Sami Scheetz, 26, made history in Tuesday's election in Iowa's House District 78. Scheetz who is from Cedar Rapids became the first Arab American ever elected to the State Legislature. He says it's Fitting that he's now serving the district he's elected to. The oldest Mosque in North America is...
cbs2iowa.com
Wartburg outlasts Coe, completing perfect regular season and claiming ARC conference title
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Wartburg barley managed to escape an upset-minded Coe on Saturday afternoon, beating the Kohawks 19-14. That win seals an outright ARC conference title for the Knights this season.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Secretary of State: Linn County incorrectly reported hundreds of 'additional ballots'
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Linn County incorrectly reported 600 additional ballots on election night Tuesday, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. Pate tweeted the information out Thursday morning saying his office discovered the error on Wednesday. Pate's office said in a press release Thursday afternoon the discrepancy...
cbs2iowa.com
US Quadball Regional Tournament to be held at Tuma Soccer Complex
MARION, Iowa — The U.S. Quadball Midwest Regional Tournament is coming back to the Tuma Soccer Complex in Marion. Quadball, previously called Quidditch, is a co-ed contact sports with a unique mix of elements from rugby, dodgeball and tag. Teams are made up of seven athletes that play the...
cbs2iowa.com
State football championship games to air locally on DABL
WACO (13-0) takes on St. Mary's, Remsen (12-0). Thursday 9:30 a.m. WACO vs. St. Mary's, Remsen. Grundy Center (12-0) beat Woodbury Central (11-1) Thursday 49-20. The Spartans take on West Hancock (12-0) in a rematch of last season's Class A title game. West Hancock won the 2021 matchup 19-14. Thursday...
Comments / 0