CDC: Flu Cases Jump To VERY HIGH Level Across The Carolinas
ATLANTA, GA — The flu season continues to ramp up across the country. The Centers for Disease Control says about half of the country is reporting HIGH or VERY HIGH activity when it comes to respiratory illnesses. On Friday, the CDC released its updated flu activity map. It shows...
Not again: 2 NC counties fall back into CDC’s COVID-19 orange zone
Two counties are back in the orange zone with the highest level of COVID-19 in the communities on the newest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
North Carolina mountains hit by ‘excessive’ flooding; 12+ roads closed by Nicole remnants
Extensive flooding in the Johns River valley below Collettsville is already underway.
Coronavirus updates for Nov. 10: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
About 67% of people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services update COVID-19 dashboards
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recently updated their COVID-19 dashboards to "enhance design and user experience."
Tornado watch ends in central NC after Nicole remnants spawn severe weather
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tornado warning was issued for four central North Carolina counties Friday morning as remnants of Hurricane Nicole moved through the region, according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. A tornado watch that was also issued for much of central North Carolina was later allowed...
North Carolina inmate taken back into custody, Department of Public Safety says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate who escaped Monday from Davidson County has been found. Johnny Porche allegedly escaped from Davidson Correctional Center in Lexington after he scaled a fence early in the morning. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said that Porche was found Thursday night by deputies with the Madison County […]
NC mountains hit by ‘excessive’ flooding; 12+ roads closed with 7 inches of rain forecast from Nicole remnants
Extensive flooding in the Johns River valley below Collettsville is already underway.
More patients potentially exposed to viruses during Atrium Health procedures
CHARLOTTE — More Atrium Health patients have told Channel 9 that they may have been exposed to multiple viruses during urology procedures. Atrium Health contacted some patients one year after they had a urology procedure and that they may have been exposed to Hepatitis B, C and HIV. There...
Escaped Inmate From NC Captured in York County
RALEIGH, N.C. – An escaped inmate from North Carolina was captured Thursday afternoon in York County, SC. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Joshua Ostwalt, 32, escaped from a recreation yard in Lumberton on Wednesday. Officers in York County took him into custody Thursday afternoon. Ostwalt will...
9 Investigates: Atrium Health alerts man to possible HIV exposure a year after procedure
CHARLOTTE — A man in Charlotte says he had a urology procedure at Atrium Health a year ago, but a message this week from Atrium Health came with a startling surprise: a potential exposure to life-changing viruses. 9 Investigates has been looking into his story since he got the...
Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 11th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, November 11th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
One Person Killed in Iredell County Accident
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has died after a crash in Iredell County. The accident happened on Thursday evening around 7:15 p.m. on US 70 near Triplett Road. Troopers say Shaun Pace, of Salisbury, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of US 70 when he ran off the left side of the road and collided with a tree. The accident caused the vehicle to catch on fire.
Cast your lines: Trout being stocked for winter angling in North Carolina
More trout are coming to North Carolina waters for winter angling.
How To Safely Dispose Of Medications In North Carolina
Have you ever been prescribed a prescription medication you didn’t need to finish? If so you may have a cabinet full of unneeded or expired pills. You know you shouldn’t throw them away. But what should you do with them? Well, Novant Health has installed medication take-back containers to help you safely dispose of medications across North Carolina. You can find these containers in Novant hospital lobbies. These containers are accessible to anyone in the community free of charge. And they can be used to dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired prescription and/or OTC medications.
Skeletal remains found in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police say that a person was walking on the 800 block of Buxton Street when they located skeletal remains. The identity of the person found is not known at this time nor is their […]
North Carolina mom searches for charm with son’s ashes
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County mom is searching for a piece of her heart. “Losing a child is definitely not something that anyone prepares you for,” Morgan Clodfelter said. Clodfelter left the hospital with two things on July 30, 2021: a stamp of her baby boy Zachary James’ feet and his ashes. “We […]
Women charged with harboring North Carolina double-murder suspect in Delaware identified
Orange County investigators determined the murder suspect, 17-year-old Issiah Ross, of Mebane, had fled North Carolina on Sept. 18, the night after the deadly shootings.
Robeson County escapee captured in South Carolina
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An escapee in Robeson County was captured Thursday in South Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Joshua P. Ostwalt escaped Wednesday afternoon from the recreation yard at the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton. He was captured in York County, according to NCDPS. […]
Man arrested on North Carolina highway accused of indecent liberties with child
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
