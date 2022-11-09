ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

CDC: Flu Cases Jump To VERY HIGH Level Across The Carolinas

ATLANTA, GA — The flu season continues to ramp up across the country. The Centers for Disease Control says about half of the country is reporting HIGH or VERY HIGH activity when it comes to respiratory illnesses. On Friday, the CDC released its updated flu activity map. It shows...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Escaped Inmate From NC Captured in York County

RALEIGH, N.C. – An escaped inmate from North Carolina was captured Thursday afternoon in York County, SC. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Joshua Ostwalt, 32, escaped from a recreation yard in Lumberton on Wednesday. Officers in York County took him into custody Thursday afternoon. Ostwalt will...
YORK COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Killed in Iredell County Accident

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has died after a crash in Iredell County. The accident happened on Thursday evening around 7:15 p.m. on US 70 near Triplett Road. Troopers say Shaun Pace, of Salisbury, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of US 70 when he ran off the left side of the road and collided with a tree. The accident caused the vehicle to catch on fire.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

How To Safely Dispose Of Medications In North Carolina

Have you ever been prescribed a prescription medication you didn’t need to finish? If so you may have a cabinet full of unneeded or expired pills. You know you shouldn’t throw them away. But what should you do with them? Well, Novant Health has installed medication take-back containers to help you safely dispose of medications across North Carolina. You can find these containers in Novant hospital lobbies. These containers are accessible to anyone in the community free of charge. And they can be used to dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired prescription and/or OTC medications.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Skeletal remains found in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police say that a person was walking on the 800 block of Buxton Street when they located skeletal remains. The identity of the person found is not known at this time nor is their […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina mom searches for charm with son’s ashes

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County mom is searching for a piece of her heart. “Losing a child is definitely not something that anyone prepares you for,” Morgan Clodfelter said. Clodfelter left the hospital with two things on July 30, 2021: a stamp of her baby boy Zachary James’ feet and his ashes. “We […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County escapee captured in South Carolina

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An escapee in Robeson County was captured Thursday in South Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Joshua P. Ostwalt escaped Wednesday afternoon from the recreation yard at the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton. He was captured in York County, according to NCDPS. […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Man arrested on North Carolina highway accused of indecent liberties with child

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

