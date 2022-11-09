Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Republicans projected to win Senate for first time in midterm elections by top forecaster
Republicans are now favored to win control of the Senate as the November midterm elections approach and favor swings toward GOP candidates, according to respected forecaster Decision Desk. The GOP now has a 50.4% chance of control, with a mean seat projection of 51 compared to Democrats with 49, Decision...
House leans Republican with key Senate races uncalled
Control of Congress remains uncertain as of early Wednesday morning — with dozens of House contests still uncalled and five outstanding Senate races. The big picture: The House is leaning toward GOP-control and five pivotal races will determine which party takes control of the Senate. The results in key...
Two races in Washington state could tip scales in Congress
SEATTLE — Control of Congress could come down to one or two seats in Washington. In the 8th Congressional District, incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier faces Republican Matt Larkin. In the open seat in the 3rd Congressional District, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez faces Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent, who edged...
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? These key races will decide
Election Day is over, but control of Congress still hung in the balance Wednesday morning.
Final New York Times Poll Gives Democrats Lead in 3 of 4 Key Races
Despite the recent boost Republicans have seen across several key races, Democrats are still forecasted to keep control of the Senate, according to The New York Times' final midterm poll. The new poll released on Monday shows Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia poised to win against their Republican...
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: Republican Tom Kean beats incumbent Tom Malinowski in New Jersey 7th
In his fourth attempt to represent New Jersey's 7th District, Tom Kean Jr. emerged the victor in Tuesday night's midterm election, defeating incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), flipping the district red after redistricting gave Republicans an advantage. Kean Jr., the eldest son of former Gov. Tom Kean Sr. (R-NJ), attempted...
Summer Lee wins 12th District race, poised to become Pa.'s first Black woman in Congress
State Rep. Summer Lee defeated Plum Councilman Mike Doyle on Tuesday night in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District and is poised to become the state’s first Black woman in Congress. With 97% of the district’s precincts reporting results just before midnight, the Democrat Lee had collected 55.5% of the...
5th Congressional District race still too close to call
Earlier Wednesday afternoon, the secretary of the state's office had George Logan ahead. As of 5 p.m., Hayes had a razor-thin edge that could be less than 1,000 votes.
Democrats take Pennsylvania House seat held by Conor Lamb after big-money race
Democrats managed to hold on to the highly contested seat in Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District after Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate Democrat from Mount Lebanon, announced his resignation last year. Democrat Chris Deluzio secured the victory over Republican candidate Jeremy Shaffer by garnering roughly 52% of the vote with...
CLEAN SWEEP: Democratic meddling in GOP primaries paid off in a big way on Election Day
Democrats' strategy of spending millions to boost pro-Trump candidates in Republican primaries appeared to pay off Tuesday as the party ended the night with a clean sweep of the races in which it chose to meddle. All six of the Republican candidates who seemingly benefited from the meddling in their...
Malinowski concedes to Republican Tom Kean Jr. in tight 7th District race
Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski conceded to Republican Tom Kean Jr. Wednesday in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, just hours after the incumbent seemed to keep hope alive of a possible comeback.
KVCR NEWS
Here's where things stand in remaining House and Senate races
Control of the House and Senate is still not yet known. Either party needs to win two of three of the remaining competitive seats to win control of the Senate. And it could all come down to a Georgia runoff next month. Republicans are still on a path to win...
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs
Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
New Jersey Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski Loses Tight Reelection Race
Republican Tom Kean Jr. ousted Malinowski, an important foreign policy figure, in a district that became more conservative after redistricting.
Kean predicts victory in biggest N.J. House race as most incumbents, including Democrat Kim, win
New Jersey Democrats dodged a feared red wave and held on to the vast majority of the state’s U.S. House seats in Tuesday’s high-stakes midterm elections, with incumbents Andy Kim, Josh Gottheimer, and Mikie Sherrill easily beating back Republican opponents in three closely watched races. New Jersey’s most-watched...
Five midterm surprises in the House
Democrats performed better than expected in key battleground House races during Tuesday’s midterms, even as results continued to trickle in, warding off fears of a red wave. Vulnerable Democratic incumbents fended off challenges in states like Virginia and Texas, while the party was dealt some blows, including Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney’s loss in New York’s 17th Congressional District. Meanwhile, the night offered some unwelcome surprises for Republican incumbents like Rep. Steve Chabot (Ohio), who unexpectedly lost his district.
Winner’s List: The races that will decide House control
All 435 House seats are up for grabs in the midterm elections as both parties vie to take control of the lower chamber for the next two years.
U.S. Senate control down to five races, Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Control of the U.S. Senate is down to five races after Democrat John Fetterman won the pivotal U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, beating out Dr. Mehmet Oz and flipping the state from red to blue, and Republican J.D. Vance won Ohio's crucial Senate race defeating long-time congressman Tim Ryan. Republican incumbents Sen. Marco Rubio, of Florida and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah also had victories Tuesday night.
POLITICO
Close, closer, closest: The races that will decide the Senate
KNIFE’S EDGE — Democrats and Republicans have already spent half a billion dollars on television ads in just two battleground states — Georgia and Pennsylvania. To that end, control of the Senate looks to be a toss-up — tiny margins in just a few key states may well make the difference on Election Day.
270towin.com
Election Update: Uncalled Senate Races
As of 6:00 AM Eastern Wednesday morning, Senate races in Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada remain uncalled. All other races have been called for the incumbent party. This includes Wisconsin, where our results provider, Decision Desk, has called it for Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. That race has not yet been called by the Associated Press.
