Pennsylvania State

Related
Axios

House leans Republican with key Senate races uncalled

Control of Congress remains uncertain as of early Wednesday morning — with dozens of House contests still uncalled and five outstanding Senate races. The big picture: The House is leaning toward GOP-control and five pivotal races will determine which party takes control of the Senate. The results in key...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Final New York Times Poll Gives Democrats Lead in 3 of 4 Key Races

Despite the recent boost Republicans have seen across several key races, Democrats are still forecasted to keep control of the Senate, according to The New York Times' final midterm poll. The new poll released on Monday shows Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia poised to win against their Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Here's where things stand in remaining House and Senate races

Control of the House and Senate is still not yet known. Either party needs to win two of three of the remaining competitive seats to win control of the Senate. And it could all come down to a Georgia runoff next month. Republicans are still on a path to win...
NEVADA STATE
WATE

GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs

Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Five midterm surprises in the House

Democrats performed better than expected in key battleground House races during Tuesday’s midterms, even as results continued to trickle in, warding off fears of a red wave. Vulnerable Democratic incumbents fended off challenges in states like Virginia and Texas, while the party was dealt some blows, including Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney’s loss in New York’s 17th Congressional District. Meanwhile, the night offered some unwelcome surprises for Republican incumbents like Rep. Steve Chabot (Ohio), who unexpectedly lost his district.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
UPI News

U.S. Senate control down to five races, Fetterman wins Pennsylvania

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Control of the U.S. Senate is down to five races after Democrat John Fetterman won the pivotal U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, beating out Dr. Mehmet Oz and flipping the state from red to blue, and Republican J.D. Vance won Ohio's crucial Senate race defeating long-time congressman Tim Ryan. Republican incumbents Sen. Marco Rubio, of Florida and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah also had victories Tuesday night.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

Close, closer, closest: The races that will decide the Senate

KNIFE’S EDGE — Democrats and Republicans have already spent half a billion dollars on television ads in just two battleground states — Georgia and Pennsylvania. To that end, control of the Senate looks to be a toss-up — tiny margins in just a few key states may well make the difference on Election Day.
GEORGIA STATE
270towin.com

Election Update: Uncalled Senate Races

As of 6:00 AM Eastern Wednesday morning, Senate races in Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada remain uncalled. All other races have been called for the incumbent party. This includes Wisconsin, where our results provider, Decision Desk, has called it for Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. That race has not yet been called by the Associated Press.
ARIZONA STATE

